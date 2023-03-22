Paul George diagnosed with knee sprain, to be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After imaging today, Clippers star Paul George has a sprained right knee and will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are 4-2 with Kawhi Leonard in, Paul George out this season.
Those 6 games, and Kawhi’s workload:
– W vs UTA (8 points on 11 shots)
– W vs WAS (31, 26 FGA)
– L vs ATL (29, 23 FGA)
– W vs DAL (33, 12 FGA)
– L vs DEN (24, 20 FGA)
– W vs HOU (30, 24 FGA) – 3:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers’ Paul George out at least 2-3 weeks with sprained knee nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/22/cli… – 3:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George injury update: Clippers star to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks with sprained knee, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 3:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The ligament is undetermined as of now. The degree of severity is undetermined as of now.
There is a wide range of outcomes. The only thing certain is that Paul George has a season-threatening injury. – 3:03 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Clippers star Paul George has a sprained right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, per @wojespn.
He’ll be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks for a possible return in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/aPZyCRPwfD – 2:53 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sprained right knee for Paul George, per Clippers. George will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks. LA is in fifth right now but just two games up in the loss column on the 11th place Lakers. – 2:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers announce that Paul George will be evaluated in two-to-three weeks, likely ruling him out for the rest of the regular season, after sustaining a sprained right knee Tuesday night.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn pic.twitter.com/rEDjEecGuZ – 2:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Top of the inbox:
PAUL GEORGE INJURY UPDATE
Paul George underwent imaging today that revealed a sprained right knee.
He will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. – 2:46 PM
Kristina Pink @Kristina_Pink
From Clippers: Paul George underwent imaging today that revealed a sprained right knee.
He will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks – 2:46 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Per the Clippers, Paul George has a sprained right knee, an MRI showed and will be evaluated in 2-3 weeks. Could be back for the playoffs.
This is a best possible news for the team – 2:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is the LA Clippers update on Paul George.
2-3 weeks means he is definitely out for next 7 games, likely out for rest of regular season, and very questionable to be ready for any Play-In games if Clippers cannot secure a top-six seed without him. pic.twitter.com/oF1GVgvm9X – 2:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers and Paul George appear to have dodged the worst-case scenario with his right knee injury. The team says that imaging determined that George suffered a sprained right knee and that George will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. – 2:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After imaging today, Clippers star Paul George has a sprained right knee and will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jgYytDarfs – 2:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George left the arena last night on the back of a cart. Now the Clippers hope for the best espn.com/nba/story/_/id… pic.twitter.com/1m3IF7ASxw – 1:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The immediate fear last night was whether the Clippers may have lost more than a game after Paul George left the arena on the back of a cart. The hallway near LAC’s locker room is usually a lively place postgame. Last night it was nearly silent.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:49 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Keeping an eye on the LAC developments regarding Paul George-one of my favorite players in the NBA, who sustained a right leg injury last night. Wishing him the best. Bulls at Clippers Monday. – 10:10 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
About 20 minutes after Paul George’s latest display that he was further removed from the knee woes that had slowed him this season, PG was down.
PG never stays down.
Now, the question is when or
do they get PG back. Or if at all.
theathletic.com/4334775/2023/0… – 10:05 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
I just watched a replay of the Paul George injury. I am no doctor, but it looks bad. The right knee badly hyper-extended. That so often results in a torn ACL. If that’s the case, it impacts not just this season, but next season as well. Ohmeohmy. – 9:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LA Clippers’ Paul George suffered a right leg injury
sportando.basketball/en/la-clippers… – 3:49 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Paul George left tonight’s game vs Thunder with a right leg injury. Team is hoping for “good news in the morning” but this is the most critical injury of the season for the LA Clippers, with only 9 games left until seeds lock.
theathletic.com/4334706/2023/0… – 2:38 AM
📰 @TheAthletic
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Paul George has to be helped off court after fourth quarter leg injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/22/pau… – 2:38 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George was on crutches after tonight’s game before leaving arena. – 1:55 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George leaves in fourth quarter of Clippers’ loss to Thunder after apparent right leg injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 1:45 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George just left the arena on the back of a cart with his right leg extended. He nodded on his way out. Clippers not expecting to have an update on George tonight. – 1:43 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George left Crypto.com Arena on the back of a cart, his right leg extended. Team has no update on his status tonight. – 1:43 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“Next man up,” said Kawhi Leonard when asked about the prospect of losing Paul George. “We’ll see. Like I said we got a group of guys that still want to win and like to play basketball so we’ll see what happens.” – 1:27 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Clippers coach Ty Lue tells reporters Paul George is still being evaluated. He left tonight’s game against the Thunder with an apparent leg injury. More from @Ohm Youngmisuk: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:23 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault opens up his postgame presser by saying that the entire Thunder organization is sending their thoughts to Paul George and recognizing his contributions to OKC. – 1:17 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George is still being evaluated and that he hasn’t spoken to PG yet. pic.twitter.com/k5TXYJb0vX – 1:16 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Paul George is still being re-evaluated right now. He said he has yet to see PG. – 1:15 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George needs help walking off after appearing to bang knees and landing awkwardly on right leg in Clippers’ loss to OKC espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Before taking questions, Mark Daigneault spoke for the organization by extended his thoughts to Paul George. – 1:09 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Paul George appears to injure leg late in Clippers’ loss to OKC – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:02 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Paul George had the dunk of the game vs. OKC, but left late in the 4th quarter with a right leg injury 😮💨
pic.twitter.com/dehjEaeqb0 – 12:42 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Feel sick for Paul George. Really hope this isn’t as bad as it appeared. – 12:39 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George needed assistance walking to the locker room. Most serious in-game injury I’ve seen from him, and he’s had a challenging year already. – 12:37 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
It looked like Paul George banged his right knee with another player and was down for several minutes before getting up. He needed help to walk off the floor and back to the locker room. – 12:37 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers: 9 missed FTs, 24 missed 3s.
Tie game at 91 with 4:38 left.
And now Paul George is down after getting knocked out post-rebound by Lu Dort. – 12:35 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Paul George is out here 360’ing mid game through traffic. If OKC finds a way to win this don’t keep falling on the x team didn’t really care narrative. – 12:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George just uncorked the dunk of his career. NBA JAM style two-handed 360 off a Plumlee pass.
WHAT. – 12:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George’s 2nd basket through a foul puts LA up 33-31 with 8:19 left in 1st half.
But LA lost the SGA off minutes. The Thunder are fouling A LOT but they’ll take the tradeoff against a Clippers team with suspect bonus awareness and ballhandling. – 11:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
It’s not the Paul George trade.
It’s not the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
It’s the Jalen Williams trade. – 11:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George has gotten off to slow starts recently. But he posterized Jaylin Williams with a monster jam. Then he got his defender flying in the wrong direction when he put the brakes on for a 3 which electrified the crowd. He missed but this crowd is abnormally loud tonight – 10:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Paul George steals it from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and passes ahead to Russell Westbrook for the fastbreak dunk is a weird sentence if you’ve been following Thunder basketball. – 10:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George hounds Shai on a drive, gets him to retreat, where Kawhi pokes the ball away and picks up a steal. The main 2019 trade pieces all on one play. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George dunks over Jaylin Williams and poses after earning a foul on the play, too. PG had to take a quick seat in Portland because of foul trouble and struggled to find his flow in that first half. Tonight he’s getting going from the very start. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jaylin Williams is in foul trouble after getting yammed on by Paul George – 10:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starts the game with a tough mid-range. Paul George vs SGA is going to be fun. – 10:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Usual starters for the Clippers tonight vs. OKC.
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook – 10:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/21
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s starters are as expected
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams
LAC: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 9:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Coincidentally, Westbrook and Paul George played for the Thunder the last time it beat the Clippers in LA (1/4/18). OKC has lost eight straight at the Clips. – 6:12 PM
“He left the arena on crutches, in a cart… There’s real concern within the Clippers that this is a serious injury.” @ShamsCharania on Paul George’s leg injury -via Twitter / March 22, 2023