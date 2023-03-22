Pelicans head coach Green on whether Zion Williamson will be back this season: We'll see

Marc J. Spears: On whether Zion Williamson will be back this season, Pelicans coach Willie Green says, “We’ll see.”
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson has been cleared for basketball activities but will still be re-evaluated in two weeks.
That date is April 5 – with the regular season ending ending four days later.
Willie Green said a Zion regular season return is “a possibility.”
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson cleared for on-court activities, out at least 2 more weeks
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pelicans say Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) has been cleared to return to on-court activities. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Two weeks from now is April 5 with three regular-season games left (including that day). – 2:12 PM
Pelicans say Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) has been cleared to return to on-court activities. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Two weeks from now is April 5 with three regular-season games left (including that day). – 2:12 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Marc J. Spears: Green adds there is “a possibility” the next update in two weeks could say that Zion is returning to action immediately. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 22, 2023
Will Guillory: When I asked if Zion Williamson will be back before the end of the regular season, Green said, “We’ll see. I can’t confirm if he will be back or not. But we’ll see.” Green did say Zion has started to do some running and some shooting in the practice gym. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / March 22, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans: Medical Update on Zion Williamson: Following a re-evaluation on his right hamstring strain, Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to on-court activities. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. -via Twitter @PelicansNBA / March 22, 2023