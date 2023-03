Pelicans optimistic Zion Williamson will return before end of the regular season

Was there a program or coach you wish you could have played for? Giannis Antetokounmpo: Definitely Duke. I like Duke because of the players that came out of that program. You usually see a lot of four men that don’t fit the mold. I think I’m one of those guys. I’m 6’11” and I can handle the ball and pass the ball and get in the paint. You see a lot of people like that who came out of that program: Zion Williamson, Jabari Parker, Jayson Tatum, and Brandon Ingram. Not only are they very good basketball-wise but academically it’s also a great school . -via For The Win / March 9, 2023