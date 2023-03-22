Pelicans optimistic Zion Williamson will return before end of the regular season

FanDuelTV: “The Pelicans have been optimistic that he’s gonna return at some point before the end of the regular season” @ShamsCharania with the latest on Zion Williamson
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans showed you how they can win without Zion
🏀 But it was the Spurs and schedule gets much tougher
🏀 Zion update coming today?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/8ndxLpHTnL – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans showed you how they can win without Zion
🏀 But it was the Spurs and schedule gets much tougher
🏀 Zion update coming today?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/7i23PdWGIN – 9:52 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The New Orleans Pelicans showed you the blueprint for success without Zion Williamson
youtube.com/watch?v=-EGwz7… pic.twitter.com/trhfExdWWz – 12:00 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
I think there’s something to the idea that the Pelicans leaned into Point Zion, it worked, and without him, they struggled to mimic their playing style from last year — 0.5; push it; JV sprinkled in.
Also, it helps to play the Rockets and Spurs. – 11:54 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Paolo Banchero debuts his first Jordan PE — a Zion 2 colorway inspired by the Rainier Ravens, his youth football team.
@Paolo Banchero played QB growing up and won 5 youth titles from ages 7-14. pic.twitter.com/HfAfIHwyEP – 11:12 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Duke has:
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Grant Hill
Zion Williamson
Elton Brand – 7:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
We have seen Dillon Brooks hold players like Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson to some of their worst performances this season. He’s making a case for his first All-Defensive team.
“This guy absolutely cares about defense.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:15 PM
More on this storyline
@zionwilliamson trusted me with his first-ever tattoo – humbled is an understatement. Thank you brother✨🏀❤️🔥🙏🏽 We worked on this piece a while ago, and I haven’t posted because social media can be an overwhelming place sometimes. -via Instagram / March 22, 2023
While the Pelicans announced on Wednesday that he would be re-examined in two weeks, a source with knowledge of the situation said the team is still expecting him to be ready before the end of the regular season. When it comes to injury recovery, there is perhaps no more unpredictable player in today’s NBA than Williamson. Nonetheless, significant hope remains that he’ll be healthy in time to be a late game-changer. -via The Athletic / March 11, 2023
Was there a program or coach you wish you could have played for? Giannis Antetokounmpo: Definitely Duke. I like Duke because of the players that came out of that program. You usually see a lot of four men that don’t fit the mold. I think I’m one of those guys. I’m 6’11” and I can handle the ball and pass the ball and get in the paint. You see a lot of people like that who came out of that program: Zion Williamson, Jabari Parker, Jayson Tatum, and Brandon Ingram. Not only are they very good basketball-wise but academically it’s also a great school. -via For The Win / March 9, 2023