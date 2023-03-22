Live stream: Rockets 64, Grizzlies 75

Live stream: Rockets 64, Grizzlies 75

Games

Live stream: Rockets 64, Grizzlies 75

March 22, 2023- by

By |

Game streams

The Houston Rockets (18-54) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) at FedExForum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023

Houston Rockets 64, Memphis Grizzlies 75 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies need to sign this kid immediately. 3-for-3 from NBA range.
Crowd is chanting MVP. pic.twitter.com/v3NIfPoekZ9:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant takes the court. Place goes nuts. pic.twitter.com/kFRNGpMUJb9:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Grizzlies 75, Rockets 64 at half following Kennard buzzer-beater, his third 3. Rockets offense has been sharp. Green and Martin with 16 apiece, Sengun with 15. But Grizzlies getting what they want on the other end. They have 38 paint points, went 7 of 14 on 3s in second quarter. – 9:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies just put on an offensive clinic in the first half. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 16 points. Ja Morant has 8 points in 10 minutes. Grizzlies shooting 54%
Halftime: Memphis 75 Houston 64 – 9:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luke Kennard is hoopin’ – 9:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Mike Miller is here seated by the Houston bench. – 9:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun faked Santi Aldama off his feet and to a nasty spill. Takes a few moments to get to his feet. Jackson returns for him, but Aldama seems OK. – 9:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This will be Norm Powell’s ninth consecutive game missed because of the shoulder injury he suffered March 2. Batum hinted last night that Norm could be back soon.
Clippers have three games left in this homestand, then hit the road for three (@ Memphis 2x, @ New Orleans). – 8:52 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Relentless Jaren Jackson Jr. bully-ball against smaller defenders is a development. – 8:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets all over Nate Green for what they believe were two missed calls on Martin dunk attempts. Smith trying to pull Martin away but it was a struggle. Martin on the bench for the time out, still livid. – 8:47 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Jalen Green needs to recognize more of those kickout opportunities on his drives. Taking some tough layups against a physical Grizzlies interior. – 8:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Coast-to-Coast Kenny. The Rockets invited to a KLUB meeting. – 8:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1
Rockets: 34
Grizzlies: 37
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/lG072HAg5p8:41 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
oh okay 12 😂 – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Didn’t take long for Ja Morant to YAM on somebody 😳 – 8:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Crowd is calling for an encore.
Ja Morant is back in emphatic fashion. – 8:39 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
In 4 mins of real time, Ja Morant returned to a huge ovation inside FedExForum, found Jaren Jackson Jr. for two buckets, went into the crowd to save a ball from going out of bounds, then soared like only he can over Houston’s Tari Eason for a 3-point play. That’ll play. – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Grizzlies 37, Rockets 34 after 1. Green (the Rockets player, not tonight’s ref) with 11. Roddy with 11, JJJ 10. Rockets shoot 60.9 % but with four turnovers. – 8:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant with the lob to Jaren Jackson Jr. for the alley-oop and the and-one bucket almost instantly. – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ja Morant with a lefthanded finish through a foul as arena explodes with sound, Jackson throws an air punch and roars. – 8:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant
Des Bane
Luke Kennard
Santi Aldama
Jaren Jackson Jr.
That is an extremely gifted offensive lineup. Taylor Jenkins going into the bag tonight. – 8:33 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The masked Ja Morant checks in for the Grizzlies, coming off the bench in his first game back. Rockets-Griz tied at 30. Morant dealing with a nasal fracture, thus the mask. – 8:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A loud standing ovation for Ja Morant in his return to the floor. pic.twitter.com/0LrY2x5Afb8:31 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Tee Morant is sporting a “Redemption” hoodie for Ja’s return to the Grizzlies tonight.
📸: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/cwht9kxNfT8:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Standing ovation for Ja Morant as he checks in. – 8:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ja Morant set to check in with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter in Memphis. – 8:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pretty good ball with way more eyes on this game than there normally would be. Grizzlies lead, 30-28, with three minutes left in the first quarter, Morant about to make his return. Rookie David Roddy, starting with Brooks suspended, with 11. Career high is 24. – 8:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cheers pick up as Ja Morant goes to the scorers table. – 8:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is putting the mask on. – 8:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The mask has been delivered to Ja Morant. – 8:25 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Grizzlies in the paint against Houston tonight pic.twitter.com/4hxKk99VCI8:21 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. is really starting to put it together. pic.twitter.com/aUUY981kfP8:20 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Interesting matchup with Porter, who is stronger than he looks, on Bane, who looks stronger than almost anyone is. If the NBA had a most underrated award, Bane and Jackson would be high on the list. – 8:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I think it’s time to do a stat-tracker on Jaren Jackson Jr. since my last story on him came out about needing to be more dominant. You may think it’s a coincidence, but I won’t and I don’t. – 8:18 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Probably nothing but David Roddy is wearing a wrap on the thumb where Draymond swung hard and fouled him the other night – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. making Jabari Smith look small is something. – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with a pair of fouls in less than two minutes, the second on another moving screen. As is his custom, Silas sticks with him this early. – 8:14 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun doesn’t waste any time pic.twitter.com/EqEoRdmto78:13 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
David Roddy starts with Dillon Brooks out to suspension. – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LETS GET ITTTT 🗣️
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/sTvmq76hva8:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets outscore the Grizzlies, 2-0, in the first four seconds. Don’t think they will keep up that pace. – 8:12 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant returns in the Nike Ja 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/buc3hhHe2g8:08 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Grizzlies with a tribute and a moment of silence for Willis Reed. ICYMI, my appreciation for my childhood hero (I can say I picked heroes well.) houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Boban with the fan love 😂🫶 pic.twitter.com/L0VSe5sxrJ8:02 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Roars as Ja Morant appears on the FedEx Forum video boards, offers a good highlight dunk. – 8:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five vs @Houston Rockets
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🐏 @David Roddy
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
✖️ @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/fcvxDDnkKG7:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A special Ramadan message from assistant coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah.
Ramadan Mubarak to all of our fans observing around the world. pic.twitter.com/I26wK2vqLd7:49 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your offficials for the Ja Morant return game against the Houston Rockets.
Pat Fraher, Sean Corbing and Nate Green.
Ja is not starting so you can get your snacks now, @badunclep – 7:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Grizzlies starters: Roddy, Jackson Jr., Tillman, Bane, Jones. – 7:33 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
From L to R: Grizzlies assistant Blake Ahearn, the new front runner for 6th man of the year, and the smallest Ja Morant ‘Redemption’ sweatshirt inside FedExForum. pic.twitter.com/0v2DWdl8C07:31 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is playing, but coming off the bench for the first time in his career. How long will it last ⁦@TheAthleticNBA⁩ theathletic.com/4337590/2023/0…7:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the best time to wear a stripped sweater…. pic.twitter.com/5ZQH6W5fWz6:48 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
H-Town love in Memphis! 🫶
@SociosUSA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/cHlbNmGChb6:41 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Two guys uncertain to be in the Grizzlies rotation this season, now in line for big minutes in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/c2zsIVLUwy6:37 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
My reaction to Ja Morant coming off the bench for a couple of games: 🤷‍♂️ – 6:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant will come off the bench with a minutes restriction tonight.
“That might be the case for a couple of games,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins says. pic.twitter.com/hSKB435XrA6:32 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant will play in the low 20s as far as minutes tonight. Team wants to be smart given the lack of basketball he has played the last two weeks. – 6:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ja Morant to come off the bench for Memphis vs. Rockets today and Friday with a minutes limit. – 6:20 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will be coming off the bench tonight – 6:20 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Ja Morant coming off the bench tonight per Taylor Jenkins. Said this might be the plan for the next few games. – 6:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant will play tonight but come off the bench, per Jenkins. Probably for a couple of games. – 6:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant will play tonight and come off the bench. – 6:19 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant will come off the bench tonight vs. Rockets, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “That might be the case for a couple of games,” Jenkins said. – 6:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant will come off the bench tonight. – 6:19 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Ja Morant is ACTIVE tonight vs. Houston, per Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. He will come off the bench. – 6:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets assistant coach Lionel Hollins portrait in Memphis’ ‘Hubie Hall.’ pic.twitter.com/OQkj7Q07Ue6:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets to bring back guard D.J. Augustin, reach NBA’s roster floor ift.tt/OMiBDhV5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt the most dunks tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets4:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
In Memphis tonight 📍
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/X5sfT9Rlm94:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies have recalled Ziaire Williams from the @MemphisHustle.
Williams will be listed as OUT — Right Foot Soreness for the Grizzlies’ game tonight vs. Houston. – 3:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets to bring back guard D.J. Augustin, reach NBA’s roster floor houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Last game in Houston. Got it done.
@united || Road Recap pic.twitter.com/iDMWgSMx0l3:36 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Astros GM Dana Brown said Jose Altuve underwent surgery on his right thumb today in Houston & Altuve will remain in Houston since spring training is in its final week. – 3:23 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
The Houston Rockets plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin to a minimum rest-of-season contract, source confirms to @TheAthletic. Team had to have at least 14 players under contract by 3/23. – 3:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are 4-2 with Kawhi Leonard in, Paul George out this season.
Those 6 games, and Kawhi’s workload:
– W vs UTA (8 points on 11 shots)
– W vs WAS (31, 26 FGA)
– L vs ATL (29, 23 FGA)
– W vs DAL (33, 12 FGA)
– L vs DEN (24, 20 FGA)
– W vs HOU (30, 24 FGA) – 3:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G DJ Augustin is signing with the Houston Rockets for the rest of the season, his agent Raymond Brothers of ROC Nation Sports tells ESPN. – 3:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The top of the West is beginning to stabilize in terms of seeding.
1. Denver – 24 losses
2. Memphis – 27
3. Sacramento – 29
4. Phoenix – 33
Seeds 5 thru 12 all have between 35 and 37 losses. That’s obviously a complete nightmare to figure out.
I do think 1 thru 4 are settling. – 2:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @Santi Aldama played 28 minutes and travelled 2.10 miles at an average of 4.13 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/Zaf1gz4U8D2:15 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Is there a new main villain in the NBA? 😈
Most technical fouls the last four seasons:
▪️ 2022-23: Dillon Brooks (18)
▪️ 2021-22: Trae Young (19)
▪️ 2020-21: Dwight Howard (18)
▪️ 19-20: Russell Westbrook (16) pic.twitter.com/gIMPlfAE2o2:02 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home