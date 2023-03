Live stream: Rockets 64, Grizzlies 75

Grizzlies 75, Rockets 64 at half following Kennard buzzer-beater, his third 3. Rockets offense has been sharp. Green and Martin with 16 apiece, Sengun with 15. But Grizzlies getting what they want on the other end. They have 38 paint points, went 7 of 14 on 3s in second quarter. – 9:06 PM