Live stream: Rockets 64, Grizzlies 75

The Houston Rockets (18-54) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023

Houston Rockets 64, Memphis Grizzlies 75 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies need to sign this kid immediately. 3-for-3 from NBA range.

The Grizzlies need to sign this kid immediately. 3-for-3 from NBA range.

Crowd is chanting MVP.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Grizzlies 75, Rockets 64 at half following Kennard buzzer-beater, his third 3. Rockets offense has been sharp. Green and Martin with 16 apiece, Sengun with 15. But Grizzlies getting what they want on the other end. They have 38 paint points, went 7 of 14 on 3s in second quarter.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies just put on an offensive clinic in the first half. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 16 points. Ja Morant has 8 points in 10 minutes. Grizzlies shooting 54%

The Grizzlies just put on an offensive clinic in the first half. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 16 points. Ja Morant has 8 points in 10 minutes. Grizzlies shooting 54%

Halftime: Memphis 75 Houston 64

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Mike Miller is here seated by the Houston bench.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun faked Santi Aldama off his feet and to a nasty spill. Takes a few moments to get to his feet. Jackson returns for him, but Aldama seems OK.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Relentless Jaren Jackson Jr. bully-ball against smaller defenders is a development.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets all over Nate Green for what they believe were two missed calls on Martin dunk attempts. Smith trying to pull Martin away but it was a struggle. Martin on the bench for the time out, still livid.

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Jalen Green needs to recognize more of those kickout opportunities on his drives. Taking some tough layups against a physical Grizzlies interior.

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Coast-to-Coast Kenny. The Rockets invited to a KLUB meeting.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Didn't take long for Ja Morant to YAM on somebody 😳

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Crowd is calling for an encore.

Crowd is calling for an encore.

Ja Morant is back in emphatic fashion.

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

In 4 mins of real time, Ja Morant returned to a huge ovation inside FedExForum, found Jaren Jackson Jr. for two buckets, went into the crowd to save a ball from going out of bounds, then soared like only he can over Houston's Tari Eason for a 3-point play. That'll play.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Grizzlies 37, Rockets 34 after 1. Green (the Rockets player, not tonight's ref) with 11. Roddy with 11, JJJ 10. Rockets shoot 60.9 % but with four turnovers.

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant with the lob to Jaren Jackson Jr. for the alley-oop and the and-one bucket almost instantly.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Ja Morant with a lefthanded finish through a foul as arena explodes with sound, Jackson throws an air punch and roars.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant

Des Bane

Luke Kennard

Santi Aldama

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Ja Morant
Des Bane
Luke Kennard
Santi Aldama
Jaren Jackson Jr.

That is an extremely gifted offensive lineup. Taylor Jenkins going into the bag tonight.

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

The masked Ja Morant checks in for the Grizzlies, coming off the bench in his first game back. Rockets-Griz tied at 30. Morant dealing with a nasal fracture, thus the mask.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

A loud standing ovation for Ja Morant in his return to the floor.

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Tee Morant is sporting a "Redemption" hoodie for Ja's return to the Grizzlies tonight.

📸: @GettyImages

📸: @GettyImages 8:30 PM Tee Morant is sporting a “Redemption” hoodie for Ja’s return to the Grizzlies tonight.📸: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/cwht9kxNfT

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Standing ovation for Ja Morant as he checks in.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Ja Morant set to check in with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter in Memphis.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Pretty good ball with way more eyes on this game than there normally would be. Grizzlies lead, 30-28, with three minutes left in the first quarter, Morant about to make his return. Rookie David Roddy, starting with Brooks suspended, with 11. Career high is 24.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Cheers pick up as Ja Morant goes to the scorers table.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant is putting the mask on.

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The mask has been delivered to Ja Morant.

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jabari Smith Jr. is really starting to put it together.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Interesting matchup with Porter, who is stronger than he looks, on Bane, who looks stronger than almost anyone is. If the NBA had a most underrated award, Bane and Jackson would be high on the list.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

I think it's time to do a stat-tracker on Jaren Jackson Jr. since my last story on him came out about needing to be more dominant. You may think it's a coincidence, but I won't and I don't.

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Probably nothing but David Roddy is wearing a wrap on the thumb where Draymond swung hard and fouled him the other night

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. making Jabari Smith look small is something.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun with a pair of fouls in less than two minutes, the second on another moving screen. As is his custom, Silas sticks with him this early.

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

David Roddy starts with Dillon Brooks out to suspension.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets outscore the Grizzlies, 2-0, in the first four seconds. Don't think they will keep up that pace.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Ja Morant returns in the Nike Ja 1 👀

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Grizzlies with a tribute and a moment of silence for Willis Reed. ICYMI, my appreciation for my childhood hero (I can say I picked heroes well.)

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Roars as Ja Morant appears on the FedEx Forum video boards, offers a good highlight dunk.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

A special Ramadan message from assistant coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah.

Ramadan Mubarak to all of our fans observing around the world. 7:49 PM A special Ramadan message from assistant coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah.Ramadan Mubarak to all of our fans observing around the world. pic.twitter.com/I26wK2vqLd

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Here are your offficials for the Ja Morant return game against the Houston Rockets.

Pat Fraher, Sean Corbing and Nate Green.

Ja is not starting so you can get your snacks now, @badunclep – Here are your offficials for the Ja Morant return game against the Houston Rockets.Pat Fraher, Sean Corbing and Nate Green.Ja is not starting so you can get your snacks now, @badunclep – 7:49 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

From L to R: Grizzlies assistant Blake Ahearn, the new front runner for 6th man of the year, and the smallest Ja Morant 'Redemption' sweatshirt inside FedExForum.

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Grizzlies' Ja Morant is playing, but coming off the bench for the first time in his career. How long will it last

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Two guys uncertain to be in the Grizzlies rotation this season, now in line for big minutes in the playoffs.

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

My reaction to Ja Morant coming off the bench for a couple of games: 🤷‍♂️

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Ja Morant will come off the bench with a minutes restriction tonight.

“That might be the case for a couple of games,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins says. 6:32 PM Ja Morant will come off the bench with a minutes restriction tonight.“That might be the case for a couple of games,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins says. pic.twitter.com/hSKB435XrA

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant will play in the low 20s as far as minutes tonight. Team wants to be smart given the lack of basketball he has played the last two weeks.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Ja Morant to come off the bench for Memphis vs. Rockets today and Friday with a minutes limit.

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will be coming off the bench tonight

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Ja Morant coming off the bench tonight per Taylor Jenkins. Said this might be the plan for the next few games.

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Ja Morant will play tonight but come off the bench, per Jenkins. Probably for a couple of games.

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant will play tonight and come off the bench.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Ja Morant will come off the bench tonight vs. Rockets, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "That might be the case for a couple of games," Jenkins said.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant will come off the bench tonight.

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Ja Morant is ACTIVE tonight vs. Houston, per Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. He will come off the bench.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will attempt the most dunks tonight?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:37 PM Which team will attempt the most dunks tonight?

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

In Memphis tonight 📍

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN 4:00 PM In Memphis tonight 📍⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off📺 @ATTSportsNetSW📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/X5sfT9Rlm9

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

The Houston Rockets plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin to a minimum rest-of-season contract, source confirms to @TheAthletic. Team had to have at least 14 players under contract by 3/23.

Free agent G DJ Augustin is signing with the Houston Rockets for the rest of the season, his agent Raymond Brothers of ROC Nation Sports tells ESPN.

