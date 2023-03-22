Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: I never liked LeBron James' game growing up

NBA Central: “I never liked [LeBron James’] game. To me, when I was younger he was just super athletic, I wasn’t that. He was 6’8″, and super strong and I wasn’t that either.” – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on LeBron’s game growing up (Via Pass The Rock | h/t @NBA on ESPN ) pic.twitter.com/NEf1tuhvnK
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The players who are on the record saying Michael Jordan is the GOAT.
(The list includes nine former LeBron James teammates).
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 3:59 PM
The players who are on the record saying Michael Jordan is the GOAT.
(The list includes nine former LeBron James teammates).
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 3:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Interesting how the basketball universe is rearranging the planets in the final three weeks of the season. The Bulls get the 76ers who may be without an ailing James Harden. LeBron may miss the Bulls game. Paul George out vs Bulls . Portland has lost six straight-9 under .500. – 3:18 PM
Interesting how the basketball universe is rearranging the planets in the final three weeks of the season. The Bulls get the 76ers who may be without an ailing James Harden. LeBron may miss the Bulls game. Paul George out vs Bulls . Portland has lost six straight-9 under .500. – 3:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
SGA talked about what he thought of LeBron’s game growing up.
(via Pass The Rock) pic.twitter.com/qsnSzHkCmn – 2:40 PM
SGA talked about what he thought of LeBron’s game growing up.
(via Pass The Rock) pic.twitter.com/qsnSzHkCmn – 2:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “I wanna be known as one of the best player to play. Watching guys like Kobe growing up, I go to school and the debate is, who’s better, Kobe or LeBron? Who’s better, Kobe or Michael? I want those conversations to be about myself.”
nba.com/watch/video/sh… – 2:08 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “I wanna be known as one of the best player to play. Watching guys like Kobe growing up, I go to school and the debate is, who’s better, Kobe or LeBron? Who’s better, Kobe or Michael? I want those conversations to be about myself.”
nba.com/watch/video/sh… – 2:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
ESPN discussed which team is best set up for the next 5 years.
JJ Redick says it’s OKC because SGA took the leap, Giddey improved, JDub looks like a star, Daigneault is a great coach and the Thunder front office.
Stephen A agreed and reminded him Chet hasn’t even played yet. pic.twitter.com/jTIkgsmK7y – 2:05 PM
ESPN discussed which team is best set up for the next 5 years.
JJ Redick says it’s OKC because SGA took the leap, Giddey improved, JDub looks like a star, Daigneault is a great coach and the Thunder front office.
Stephen A agreed and reminded him Chet hasn’t even played yet. pic.twitter.com/jTIkgsmK7y – 2:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 The Thunder have the right stuff
🏀 Dort’s defense
🏀 SGA is Relentless
🏀 Isaiah Joe’s impact
🏀 Giddey’s game
🏀 JDUB and JWILL
#ThunderUp
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/EltcogmpZ0 – 1:58 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 The Thunder have the right stuff
🏀 Dort’s defense
🏀 SGA is Relentless
🏀 Isaiah Joe’s impact
🏀 Giddey’s game
🏀 JDUB and JWILL
#ThunderUp
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/EltcogmpZ0 – 1:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA ➡️ Sarr ➡️ JDub x2
Now replace Sarr with Chet and let your imagine run wild 🤯
pic.twitter.com/kpIqjsfsYt – 12:06 PM
SGA ➡️ Sarr ➡️ JDub x2
Now replace Sarr with Chet and let your imagine run wild 🤯
pic.twitter.com/kpIqjsfsYt – 12:06 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
1,548 days.
That’s how long it’s been since LeBron and KD have played each other.
When the Suns and Lakers play tonight, it will be the 17th straight game at least one of them is sitting out.
@GMcGregor21 chronicled all 17 of them.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 10:56 AM
1,548 days.
That’s how long it’s been since LeBron and KD have played each other.
When the Suns and Lakers play tonight, it will be the 17th straight game at least one of them is sitting out.
@GMcGregor21 chronicled all 17 of them.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 10:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% by a player with 30+ PPG since the All-Star break:
57.6 — Embiid
55.0 — Booker
52.2 — Shai
50.8 — Steph pic.twitter.com/GNaEnqPYin – 10:25 AM
Highest FG% by a player with 30+ PPG since the All-Star break:
57.6 — Embiid
55.0 — Booker
52.2 — Shai
50.8 — Steph pic.twitter.com/GNaEnqPYin – 10:25 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
And for the record, I really, really dislike the idea of factoring winning into ROY anyway.
Rookies have no control over where they play and the best ones, by design, tend to land on bad teams. Not Paolo’s fault he isn’t on SGA’s team. – 8:54 AM
And for the record, I really, really dislike the idea of factoring winning into ROY anyway.
Rookies have no control over where they play and the best ones, by design, tend to land on bad teams. Not Paolo’s fault he isn’t on SGA’s team. – 8:54 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Shai what it’s like to face Lu Dort one-on-one.
“Lu would never do nothin like that to me.” pic.twitter.com/ImPNE9A4vF – 1:52 AM
Asked Shai what it’s like to face Lu Dort one-on-one.
“Lu would never do nothin like that to me.” pic.twitter.com/ImPNE9A4vF – 1:52 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shai jokes about Lu Dort’s defense: “Lu would never do that to me. I know him too well… I’m drawing a foul for sure” – 1:34 AM
Shai jokes about Lu Dort’s defense: “Lu would never do that to me. I know him too well… I’m drawing a foul for sure” – 1:34 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clippers fans watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander torch LA in their own arena gotta feel like Thunder fans felt watching James Harden go off against OKC.
Feels much better on this side. – 1:02 AM
Clippers fans watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander torch LA in their own arena gotta feel like Thunder fans felt watching James Harden go off against OKC.
Feels much better on this side. – 1:02 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 31 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Jalen Williams – 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Both were acquired in the Clippers trade. Still plenty of future picks to come from this deal
Is there a more lopsided trade in recent sports history than this? pic.twitter.com/FFYE39LuCP – 1:00 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 31 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Jalen Williams – 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Both were acquired in the Clippers trade. Still plenty of future picks to come from this deal
Is there a more lopsided trade in recent sports history than this? pic.twitter.com/FFYE39LuCP – 1:00 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
OKC defeats its greatest rival: .500. Finally over the hump with a 101-100 win over the Clippers.
– SGA: 31-7-4
– Jalen Williams: 20-8-3
– Giddey: 13-6-6
– Joe: 12 – 12:59 AM
OKC defeats its greatest rival: .500. Finally over the hump with a 101-100 win over the Clippers.
– SGA: 31-7-4
– Jalen Williams: 20-8-3
– Giddey: 13-6-6
– Joe: 12 – 12:59 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to sneak on to some MVP ballots for the 4th or 5th spot. Maybe including mine. – 12:57 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to sneak on to some MVP ballots for the 4th or 5th spot. Maybe including mine. – 12:57 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 101, Clippers 100
SGA – 31 points, 7 rebounds
JDub – 20 points
Giddey – 13 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds
Joe – 12 points
Kawhi – 21 points, 6 rebounds
PG – 18 points, 7 rebounds
Westbrook – 15 points, 8 rebounds
OKC is now 36-36 – 12:55 AM
FINAL: Thunder 101, Clippers 100
SGA – 31 points, 7 rebounds
JDub – 20 points
Giddey – 13 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds
Joe – 12 points
Kawhi – 21 points, 6 rebounds
PG – 18 points, 7 rebounds
Westbrook – 15 points, 8 rebounds
OKC is now 36-36 – 12:55 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai tonight:
31 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
Joins Westbrook and Durant as the only Thunder players with 40+ 30-point games in a season. pic.twitter.com/HnWgav2jfI – 12:53 AM
Shai tonight:
31 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
Joins Westbrook and Durant as the only Thunder players with 40+ 30-point games in a season. pic.twitter.com/HnWgav2jfI – 12:53 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just relentless. He is going to find a way to put the pumpkin in the patch. – 12:48 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just relentless. He is going to find a way to put the pumpkin in the patch. – 12:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers *finally* make a 4th quarter 3 after 5 misses, with Eric Gordon making his first of the game.
But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is closing. Up to 31 points despite a slow start.
Thunder up 101-98 with 1:05 left to play. – 12:47 AM
Clippers *finally* make a 4th quarter 3 after 5 misses, with Eric Gordon making his first of the game.
But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is closing. Up to 31 points despite a slow start.
Thunder up 101-98 with 1:05 left to play. – 12:47 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
That’s a 1st-Team All-NBA bucket by SGA
Thunder lead 101-98 with 1:05 left as Clippers call timeout – 12:47 AM
That’s a 1st-Team All-NBA bucket by SGA
Thunder lead 101-98 with 1:05 left as Clippers call timeout – 12:47 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 40th 30+ point game of the season.
SGA is tied with Luka Doncic for #2 in 30+ point games behind Joel Embiid with 42. – 12:46 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 40th 30+ point game of the season.
SGA is tied with Luka Doncic for #2 in 30+ point games behind Joel Embiid with 42. – 12:46 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I have no idea how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled that off. Just unreal moves, body control, everything. – 12:35 AM
I have no idea how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled that off. Just unreal moves, body control, everything. – 12:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder call timeout with 6:54 left, 12 second on shot clock.
Time for SGA to come in with LA up 89-87.
Clippers 3-point shooting has been horrible: 5/28, 17.9%. Looking like the Magic game. Kawhi is here, but Clippers need shooting to show up. – 12:30 AM
Thunder call timeout with 6:54 left, 12 second on shot clock.
Time for SGA to come in with LA up 89-87.
Clippers 3-point shooting has been horrible: 5/28, 17.9%. Looking like the Magic game. Kawhi is here, but Clippers need shooting to show up. – 12:30 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Scoring in the last 4:30 of the 3rd quarter:
Clippers: 8
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 10 – 12:23 AM
Scoring in the last 4:30 of the 3rd quarter:
Clippers: 8
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 10 – 12:23 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Thunder 81-80 despite absorbing the expected 12-point full shift 3rd quarter from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Clippers up to 51.6% FGs and outscoring Thunder 52-40 in paint. Westbrook with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block on 6/9 FGs. – 12:21 AM
LA leads Thunder 81-80 despite absorbing the expected 12-point full shift 3rd quarter from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Clippers up to 51.6% FGs and outscoring Thunder 52-40 in paint. Westbrook with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block on 6/9 FGs. – 12:21 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA scored 12 of the Thunder’s 24 points in the third quarter. He has a game-high 23 on 9-of-20 shooting. – 12:21 AM
SGA scored 12 of the Thunder’s 24 points in the third quarter. He has a game-high 23 on 9-of-20 shooting. – 12:21 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Clippers 81, Thunder 80
SGA – 23 points
JDub – 16 points, 7 rebounds
Joe – 10 points
Giddey – 9 points, 5 assists
Kawhi – 17 points
Zubac – 13 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 7 rebounds – 12:20 AM
End of 3Q: Clippers 81, Thunder 80
SGA – 23 points
JDub – 16 points, 7 rebounds
Joe – 10 points
Giddey – 9 points, 5 assists
Kawhi – 17 points
Zubac – 13 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 7 rebounds – 12:20 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s crazy, after those 3 straight buckets Clips are straight doubling Shai as he crosses halfcourt, even on a miss. And Shai beat both double teams to break the paint anyway. – 12:19 AM
That’s crazy, after those 3 straight buckets Clips are straight doubling Shai as he crosses halfcourt, even on a miss. And Shai beat both double teams to break the paint anyway. – 12:19 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Clips go up 5, and Shai scores 3 straight buckets out of the timeout. – 12:17 AM
Clips go up 5, and Shai scores 3 straight buckets out of the timeout. – 12:17 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good and bad from Russ. Made a couple of nice plays on SGA, and then pushed it on the break for 2 buckets. But then he was tired and allowed and easy SGA split of the PnR (Plumlee also involved) and the Thunder are doubling off him on every Kawhi iso. – 12:11 AM
Good and bad from Russ. Made a couple of nice plays on SGA, and then pushed it on the break for 2 buckets. But then he was tired and allowed and easy SGA split of the PnR (Plumlee also involved) and the Thunder are doubling off him on every Kawhi iso. – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
SGA stepped through the entire defense after Westbrook’s middy (first non-paint 2 of game for LAC), and T Lue calls angry timeout.
LA leads Thunder 73-72 with 4:32 left in 3rd quarter. It’s been a GRIND. Both teams are beating the hell out of each others stars. – 12:10 AM
SGA stepped through the entire defense after Westbrook’s middy (first non-paint 2 of game for LAC), and T Lue calls angry timeout.
LA leads Thunder 73-72 with 4:32 left in 3rd quarter. It’s been a GRIND. Both teams are beating the hell out of each others stars. – 12:10 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I’ve seen enough. SGA, JDub, and Sarr are beating anyone three on three. – 12:09 AM
I’ve seen enough. SGA, JDub, and Sarr are beating anyone three on three. – 12:09 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Elite possession. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets it through to Sarr who threads the needle to Jalen Williams for an electric slam. – 12:08 AM
Elite possession. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets it through to Sarr who threads the needle to Jalen Williams for an electric slam. – 12:08 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Russell Westbrook firing up the crowd after twice poking the ball away from SGA. – 12:00 AM
Russell Westbrook firing up the crowd after twice poking the ball away from SGA. – 12:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook appears to get a piece of a SGA driving attempt at the rim and then starts clapping and trying to get the crowd into the game to cheer. On next possession, he slaps ball out of SGA’s hands on a drive and screams to give Clippers some energy. – 11:59 PM
Russell Westbrook appears to get a piece of a SGA driving attempt at the rim and then starts clapping and trying to get the crowd into the game to cheer. On next possession, he slaps ball out of SGA’s hands on a drive and screams to give Clippers some energy. – 11:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers other issue: Getting outplayed when SGA was off floor.
This was an issue in the second OKC game, and it relates to how they defended the shooters.
Isaiah Joe is being used as a screener, and his movement is a big factor.
But SGA looms: no player scores more in 3rdQ. – 11:47 PM
Clippers other issue: Getting outplayed when SGA was off floor.
This was an issue in the second OKC game, and it relates to how they defended the shooters.
Isaiah Joe is being used as a screener, and his movement is a big factor.
But SGA looms: no player scores more in 3rdQ. – 11:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC’s side of the SGA/JDub/PG trade at the half:
22 points
8-14 shooting
2-3 from 3
8 rebounds
6 assists
1 steal
LAC’s side* of the SGA/JDub/PG trade at the half:
14 points
5-16 shooting
0-6 from 3
4 rebounds
4 assists
4 steals
1 block
*Including Kawhi. – 11:41 PM
OKC’s side of the SGA/JDub/PG trade at the half:
22 points
8-14 shooting
2-3 from 3
8 rebounds
6 assists
1 steal
LAC’s side* of the SGA/JDub/PG trade at the half:
14 points
5-16 shooting
0-6 from 3
4 rebounds
4 assists
4 steals
1 block
*Including Kawhi. – 11:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 56, Clippers 51
SGA – 11 points, 4 assists
JDub – 11 points, 5 rebounds
Joe – 10 points
Giddey – 9 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds
Westbrook – 9 points, 6 rebounds
Zubac – 9 points
Kawhi – 8 points – 11:39 PM
HALF: Thunder 56, Clippers 51
SGA – 11 points, 4 assists
JDub – 11 points, 5 rebounds
Joe – 10 points
Giddey – 9 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds
Westbrook – 9 points, 6 rebounds
Zubac – 9 points
Kawhi – 8 points – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A lot happening…
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still in foul trouble
– Jaylin Williams is still in foul trouble
– LAC in bonus last 4:04
– Clippers have missed 7 of 14 free throws – 11:28 PM
A lot happening…
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still in foul trouble
– Jaylin Williams is still in foul trouble
– LAC in bonus last 4:04
– Clippers have missed 7 of 14 free throws – 11:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
How the hell did SGA find Wiggins underneath the basket like that lol – 11:21 PM
How the hell did SGA find Wiggins underneath the basket like that lol – 11:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George’s 2nd basket through a foul puts LA up 33-31 with 8:19 left in 1st half.
But LA lost the SGA off minutes. The Thunder are fouling A LOT but they’ll take the tradeoff against a Clippers team with suspect bonus awareness and ballhandling. – 11:18 PM
Paul George’s 2nd basket through a foul puts LA up 33-31 with 8:19 left in 1st half.
But LA lost the SGA off minutes. The Thunder are fouling A LOT but they’ll take the tradeoff against a Clippers team with suspect bonus awareness and ballhandling. – 11:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 23, Clippers 22
SGA – 7 points
JDUb – 8 points
Giddey – 3 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds
Westbrook – 7 points, 5 rebounds
Zubac – 7 points – 11:08 PM
End of 1Q: Thunder 23, Clippers 22
SGA – 7 points
JDUb – 8 points
Giddey – 3 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds
Westbrook – 7 points, 5 rebounds
Zubac – 7 points – 11:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
It’s not the Paul George trade.
It’s not the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
It’s the Jalen Williams trade. – 11:08 PM
It’s not the Paul George trade.
It’s not the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
It’s the Jalen Williams trade. – 11:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Clippers came to play. My goodness.
LA has given SGA fits early on. Kawhi, PG and Russ have each stolen the ball from him. – 10:49 PM
The Clippers came to play. My goodness.
LA has given SGA fits early on. Kawhi, PG and Russ have each stolen the ball from him. – 10:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The most energetic start by a Clippers squad I can remember in a long, long time. They’re leading 15-4. They’ve barely given SGA room to breathe, stealing his dribble multiple times. – 10:48 PM
The most energetic start by a Clippers squad I can remember in a long, long time. They’re leading 15-4. They’ve barely given SGA room to breathe, stealing his dribble multiple times. – 10:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Paul George steals it from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and passes ahead to Russell Westbrook for the fastbreak dunk is a weird sentence if you’ve been following Thunder basketball. – 10:47 PM
Paul George steals it from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and passes ahead to Russell Westbrook for the fastbreak dunk is a weird sentence if you’ve been following Thunder basketball. – 10:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Now that was some old school Kawhi defense. Switched onto Shai who tried to take him. Knocked away his dribble once, Shai tried him again and Kawhi took it again. – 10:46 PM
Now that was some old school Kawhi defense. Switched onto Shai who tried to take him. Knocked away his dribble once, Shai tried him again and Kawhi took it again. – 10:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kawhi got after Shai on that possession. Fun start to this one. – 10:46 PM
Kawhi got after Shai on that possession. Fun start to this one. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George hounds Shai on a drive, gets him to retreat, where Kawhi pokes the ball away and picks up a steal. The main 2019 trade pieces all on one play. – 10:46 PM
Paul George hounds Shai on a drive, gets him to retreat, where Kawhi pokes the ball away and picks up a steal. The main 2019 trade pieces all on one play. – 10:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starts the game with a tough mid-range. Paul George vs SGA is going to be fun. – 10:43 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starts the game with a tough mid-range. Paul George vs SGA is going to be fun. – 10:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
My favorite note about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder offense this season
SGA on: 116.5 points per 100 possessions (would rank 5th in NBA)
SGA off: 109.0 points per 100 possessions (would rank above only 30th-ranked Hornets) – 10:08 PM
My favorite note about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder offense this season
SGA on: 116.5 points per 100 possessions (would rank 5th in NBA)
SGA off: 109.0 points per 100 possessions (would rank above only 30th-ranked Hornets) – 10:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
More on Mark Daigneault saying the Thunder is “open-minded” to SGA playing on both ends of back-to-backs: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 PM
More on Mark Daigneault saying the Thunder is “open-minded” to SGA playing on both ends of back-to-backs: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/21
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10:03 PM
STARTERS 3/21
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 9 players have 100+ steals in NBA this season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (102 steals) has most blocks (60) among them.
Mark Daigneault praised SGA for putting “his money where his mouth is in terms of wanting to build team success” and Lu Dort for “handling head of snakes” pic.twitter.com/MRf61X9W2j – 9:59 PM
Only 9 players have 100+ steals in NBA this season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (102 steals) has most blocks (60) among them.
Mark Daigneault praised SGA for putting “his money where his mouth is in terms of wanting to build team success” and Lu Dort for “handling head of snakes” pic.twitter.com/MRf61X9W2j – 9:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spida tonight:
31 PTS
5 REB
5-9 3P
First Cav with 25+ 30-point games in a season since LeBron. pic.twitter.com/bXGfzOyiMg – 9:57 PM
Spida tonight:
31 PTS
5 REB
5-9 3P
First Cav with 25+ 30-point games in a season since LeBron. pic.twitter.com/bXGfzOyiMg – 9:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s starters are as expected
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams
LAC: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 9:56 PM
Tonight’s starters are as expected
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams
LAC: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 9:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Clippers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
Thunder vs Russ and PG13 (and Kawhi) – 9:55 PM
OKC starters vs Clippers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
Thunder vs Russ and PG13 (and Kawhi) – 9:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Too soon to know if this means SGA will definitely play on Thursday and Friday, but fair to say it’s trending that way given Daigneault’s comments.
SGA has sat the second night of the Thunder’s last two back-to-backs as he nursed his abdominal strain. – 9:13 PM
Too soon to know if this means SGA will definitely play on Thursday and Friday, but fair to say it’s trending that way given Daigneault’s comments.
SGA has sat the second night of the Thunder’s last two back-to-backs as he nursed his abdominal strain. – 9:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said the Thunder is “open-minded” to SGA playing on back-to-backs moving forward (like the upcoming one Thursday/Friday.)
Daigneault said SGA has responded well from abdominal strain: “The back to backs are more on the table now when they were then.” – 9:10 PM
Mark Daigneault said the Thunder is “open-minded” to SGA playing on back-to-backs moving forward (like the upcoming one Thursday/Friday.)
Daigneault said SGA has responded well from abdominal strain: “The back to backs are more on the table now when they were then.” – 9:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder have a b2b Thursday and Friday (because of course they do after playing Clippers lol)
Mark Daigneault says that b2bs are “more on table than they had been” for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after SGA dealt with abdominal issues after All-Star Break. – 9:10 PM
Thunder have a b2b Thursday and Friday (because of course they do after playing Clippers lol)
Mark Daigneault says that b2bs are “more on table than they had been” for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after SGA dealt with abdominal issues after All-Star Break. – 9:10 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Candace Parker and her brother Anthony (who teamed up with LeBron in his final season in Cleveland) – both playmakers in their own ways. pic.twitter.com/CgOsn9Zcwk – 6:02 PM
Candace Parker and her brother Anthony (who teamed up with LeBron in his final season in Cleveland) – both playmakers in their own ways. pic.twitter.com/CgOsn9Zcwk – 6:02 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
LeBron James has been a scoring ball handler for the Lakers this season. We have his son Bronny listed as a secondary ball handler at Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/Q5XB7omHnv – 5:53 PM
LeBron James has been a scoring ball handler for the Lakers this season. We have his son Bronny listed as a secondary ball handler at Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/Q5XB7omHnv – 5:53 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version. We talk Austin Reaves’ future dollars, LeBron James’ future health, and Anthony Davis’ future(?) dominance. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/UuY_SFh1vjE?t=1 – 3:42 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version. We talk Austin Reaves’ future dollars, LeBron James’ future health, and Anthony Davis’ future(?) dominance. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/UuY_SFh1vjE?t=1 – 3:42 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss LeBron James’ health upon his (eventual?) return, AD handling extra defenders, and how much money Austin Reaves will make this offseason. (Spoiler: A lot.) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:13 PM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss LeBron James’ health upon his (eventual?) return, AD handling extra defenders, and how much money Austin Reaves will make this offseason. (Spoiler: A lot.) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version! The Lakers get a must-win over Orlando, fueled by Austin Reaves… and not AD. Seriously, when is LeBron coming back??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/1yGgtuHyQPw?t=2 – 4:51 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version! The Lakers get a must-win over Orlando, fueled by Austin Reaves… and not AD. Seriously, when is LeBron coming back??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/1yGgtuHyQPw?t=2 – 4:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
3/20 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.453
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.275
3. Luka Dončić: 15.353
4. Damian Lillard: 14.613
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.414
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.209
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.053
8. Anthony Davis: 13.084
9. LeBron James: 12.693
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.469 pic.twitter.com/OxG1itjUaQ – 3:34 PM
3/20 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.453
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.275
3. Luka Dončić: 15.353
4. Damian Lillard: 14.613
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.414
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.209
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.053
8. Anthony Davis: 13.084
9. LeBron James: 12.693
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.469 pic.twitter.com/OxG1itjUaQ – 3:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mario Chalmers played with LeBron James at the Miami Heat lifting two NBA titles.
The 2019 BCL winner agrees with Shaquille O’Neal that the legendary forward lacks a very important trait that made Michael Jordan special 😱
basketnews.com/news-186989-ma… – 2:35 PM
Mario Chalmers played with LeBron James at the Miami Heat lifting two NBA titles.
The 2019 BCL winner agrees with Shaquille O’Neal that the legendary forward lacks a very important trait that made Michael Jordan special 😱
basketnews.com/news-186989-ma… – 2:35 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best players of the century (outside of LeBron).
How do you rank them? pic.twitter.com/IUxA1YcdSD – 2:02 PM
Best players of the century (outside of LeBron).
How do you rank them? pic.twitter.com/IUxA1YcdSD – 2:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down Sunday’s win over Orlando, including a heroic night for Austin Reaves and a so-so one for Anthony Davis. Plus, the latest on LeBron’s return. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aus… – 12:12 PM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down Sunday’s win over Orlando, including a heroic night for Austin Reaves and a so-so one for Anthony Davis. Plus, the latest on LeBron’s return. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aus… – 12:12 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On this EP of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, intel on LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Should Domantas Sabonis receive MVP consideration? Should Mike Brown win COY unanimously? Stein’s list of favorite kicks, and a shirtless tale featuring @Stan Van Gundy: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:56 AM
On this EP of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, intel on LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Should Domantas Sabonis receive MVP consideration? Should Mike Brown win COY unanimously? Stein’s list of favorite kicks, and a shirtless tale featuring @Stan Van Gundy: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 45-point games this season:
6 — Giannis
4 — Luka, Booker, Embiid
3 — Dame, LeBron, Steph pic.twitter.com/elk0NtQdsS – 9:28 AM
Most 45-point games this season:
6 — Giannis
4 — Luka, Booker, Embiid
3 — Dame, LeBron, Steph pic.twitter.com/elk0NtQdsS – 9:28 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @Jovan Buha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. – 1:06 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @Jovan Buha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. – 1:06 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis said he and LeBron joke about Austin Reaves’ ability to get foul calls and draw free throws.
“Man, we wish we could get some of those,” Davis said. – 12:24 AM
Anthony Davis said he and LeBron joke about Austin Reaves’ ability to get foul calls and draw free throws.
“Man, we wish we could get some of those,” Davis said. – 12:24 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James is in the “Four Horsemen” Air Force 1 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/kEuPcRiRfF – 11:39 PM
LeBron James is in the “Four Horsemen” Air Force 1 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/kEuPcRiRfF – 11:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD keeps the play alive and Bron is loving it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5FdheHB5fB – 11:15 PM
AD keeps the play alive and Bron is loving it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5FdheHB5fB – 11:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: There’s three weeks remaining in the regular season and Darvin Ham says the Lakers anticipate having LeBron James back before the curtain closes on Game 82 es.pn/40h765N – 10:22 PM
New story: There’s three weeks remaining in the regular season and Darvin Ham says the Lakers anticipate having LeBron James back before the curtain closes on Game 82 es.pn/40h765N – 10:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder have been foul-drawing machines in March, with increased usage in LeBron’s absence, despite coming off the bench.
Reaves is attempting 6.6 per game in his 28 minutes (which would rank 16th in the NBA for the season), and Schröder 4.1 (55th). – 10:07 PM
Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder have been foul-drawing machines in March, with increased usage in LeBron’s absence, despite coming off the bench.
Reaves is attempting 6.6 per game in his 28 minutes (which would rank 16th in the NBA for the season), and Schröder 4.1 (55th). – 10:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers expect star forward to return this season, says coach Darvin Ham
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 8:53 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers expect star forward to return this season, says coach Darvin Ham
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 8:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ham on LeBron return: ‘We anticipate him coming back at some point’ during season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/19/ham… – 8:47 PM
Ham on LeBron return: ‘We anticipate him coming back at some point’ during season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/19/ham… – 8:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham with an encouraging update on LeBron James’ return timeline: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season).” – 8:00 PM
Darvin Ham with an encouraging update on LeBron James’ return timeline: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season).” – 8:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Three weeks after LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury in Dallas, Darvin Ham offered the most optimistic and definitive update we’ve heard on James yet: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season)” – 7:58 PM
Three weeks after LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury in Dallas, Darvin Ham offered the most optimistic and definitive update we’ve heard on James yet: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season)” – 7:58 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Straight out of high school:
LeBron James
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Kevin Garnett
Dwight or Moses or Amare – 7:51 PM
Straight out of high school:
LeBron James
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Kevin Garnett
Dwight or Moses or Amare – 7:51 PM
More on this storyline
Parsons has slapped LeBron with a Kevin Durant-sized truth bomb about striking fear in their opponents’ hearts. According to Parsons, he feared KD more than he did the Los Angeles Lakers superstar: “There’s harder matchups one-on-one,” Parsons said. “When I was playing I feared guarding Kevin Durant more than I feared guarding LeBron James just because of his ability to score in iso, the way he can break you off. The way you can play great defense, he can shoot over you. LeBron is more passive.” -via Clutch Points / March 22, 2023
“One player told me, who played against Kobe & LeBron, said it was like the difference in fighting Mike Tyson & Floyd Mayweather Jr. — you’re going to lose to both but it’s going to hurt more to fight Tyson.” — @Chris_Broussard on Mario Chalmers saying ‘Nobody fears Bron’ -via Twitter / March 22, 2023
But according to Mario Chalmers, the same cannot be said about LeBron. Chalmers played alongside LeBron in Miami and the two didn’t exactly get along. Here is what Chalmers recently said (via Playmaker): “Nobody fears Bron. Nobody’s like ‘[expletive] I gotta go play against Bron tonight.’ Nobody said that. I don’t know why. Because I seen people be scared when they actually lined up to him but they’re not scared thinking about that matchup, right? You hear anybody from that era talk about going against Jordan, there’s a fear. So when you have people that fear a player, then that’s telling you something different already. Like, Jordan is just that guy.” -via For The Win / March 21, 2023