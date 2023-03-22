Spencer Dinwiddie refutes narrative that he wanted to be first option over Bradley Beal with Wizards

Clutch Points: “I was going to play no. 2 to Brad [Bradley Beal]… The narrative started to get spun, they were saying I wanted to run the team [Wizards].” Spencer Dinwiddie on what went wrong in Washington.
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Denver Nuggets, with Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:26 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Denver Nuggets, with Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
No Bradley Beal or Kyle Kuzma tonight for the Wizards against the Nuggets – 5:02 PM
No Bradley Beal or Kyle Kuzma tonight for the Wizards against the Nuggets – 5:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) is out for tonight’s game against Denver. – 4:15 PM
Wizards say Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) is out for tonight’s game against Denver. – 4:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal will not play against Denver tonight because of left knee soreness, the Wizards announced. – 4:15 PM
Bradley Beal will not play against Denver tonight because of left knee soreness, the Wizards announced. – 4:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is now questionable with left knee soreness, the Wizards say. That’s with Kyle Kuzma already out vs. the Nuggets. – 2:18 PM
Bradley Beal is now questionable with left knee soreness, the Wizards say. That’s with Kyle Kuzma already out vs. the Nuggets. – 2:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s matchup in Denver and Bradley Beal is questionable with left knee soreness, per the Wizards’ injury report. – 2:16 PM
Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s matchup in Denver and Bradley Beal is questionable with left knee soreness, per the Wizards’ injury report. – 2:16 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
“We’ve got to be better,” Bradley Beal said. But the Wizards are running out of time. washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/03… – 9:17 AM
“We’ve got to be better,” Bradley Beal said. But the Wizards are running out of time. washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/03… – 9:17 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards lose in Orlando, 122-112, and are 3-8 in March.
Porzingis: 30p 6r
Beal: 16p 7a 5r
Avdija: 15p 10r – 9:33 PM
The Wizards lose in Orlando, 122-112, and are 3-8 in March.
Porzingis: 30p 6r
Beal: 16p 7a 5r
Avdija: 15p 10r – 9:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Magic 122, Wizards 112
Porziņģis: 30 pts., 6 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 16 pts., 5 rebs., 7 assts., fouled out
Avdija: 15 pts., 10 rebs., 3 assts.
Banchero: 16 pts., 9 rebs., 8 assts.
3-pointers: Magic 12/27, Wizards 10/32 – 9:23 PM
Final: Magic 122, Wizards 112
Porziņģis: 30 pts., 6 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 16 pts., 5 rebs., 7 assts., fouled out
Avdija: 15 pts., 10 rebs., 3 assts.
Banchero: 16 pts., 9 rebs., 8 assts.
3-pointers: Magic 12/27, Wizards 10/32 – 9:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal fouls out with 2:55 to go in the 4th quarter, Wizards down 110-103 to the Magic. – 9:16 PM
Bradley Beal fouls out with 2:55 to go in the 4th quarter, Wizards down 110-103 to the Magic. – 9:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice playcall by Jamahl Mosley for Markelle Fultz to post up Bradley Beal with 5 fouls. Fultz draws his 6th, but Wiz challenge. – 9:15 PM
Nice playcall by Jamahl Mosley for Markelle Fultz to post up Bradley Beal with 5 fouls. Fultz draws his 6th, but Wiz challenge. – 9:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With the Wizards trailing 110-103 with 2:55 to play, Bradley Beal has been whistled for his sixth foul. The Wizards will challenge the call. – 9:14 PM
With the Wizards trailing 110-103 with 2:55 to play, Bradley Beal has been whistled for his sixth foul. The Wizards will challenge the call. – 9:14 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards hold an 88-87 lead heading into the fourth. Beal’s in foul trouble after picking up his fifth with 6:15 left in the third, Porzingis leads with 23p. – 8:49 PM
Wizards hold an 88-87 lead heading into the fourth. Beal’s in foul trouble after picking up his fifth with 6:15 left in the third, Porzingis leads with 23p. – 8:49 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal just picked up his 5th foul with the Wizards trailing Orlando 74-71 with 6:51 left in the third. – 8:31 PM
Bradley Beal just picked up his 5th foul with the Wizards trailing Orlando 74-71 with 6:51 left in the third. – 8:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal has picked up his fifth foul with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter. – 8:31 PM
Bradley Beal has picked up his fifth foul with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter. – 8:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Magic 60, Wizards 56
Morris: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.
Avdija: 12 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 6 pts., 4 rebs., 6 assts.
F. Wagner: 10 pts., 2 rebs., 3 assts.
M. Wagner: 11 pts., 1 reb.
3-pointers: Magic 7/17, Wizards 5/15 – 8:04 PM
Halftime: Magic 60, Wizards 56
Morris: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.
Avdija: 12 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 6 pts., 4 rebs., 6 assts.
F. Wagner: 10 pts., 2 rebs., 3 assts.
M. Wagner: 11 pts., 1 reb.
3-pointers: Magic 7/17, Wizards 5/15 – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. Big mini-series this week. Would be tough sledding if the Nets drop both games. Jarret Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris all in the building since the original James Harden trade. Updates to come. – 7:39 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. Big mini-series this week. Would be tough sledding if the Nets drop both games. Jarret Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris all in the building since the original James Harden trade. Updates to come. – 7:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic, with Kyle Kuzma out because of a sprained right ankle:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:34 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic, with Kyle Kuzma out because of a sprained right ankle:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn calls Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around.” Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie will all be in the same building tonight. Party like it’s 2019. – 5:55 PM
Jacque Vaughn calls Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around.” Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie will all be in the same building tonight. Party like it’s 2019. – 5:55 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Update: Wizards say no Bradley Beal or Kyle Kuzma for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @msinger / March 22, 2023
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (15,297) is just 255 points away from surpassing Elvin Hayes (15,551) as the Wizards/Bullets all-time franchise leader in regular season points. Barring injury, he will almost certainly set the record this season with 14 games left. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / March 13, 2023
Barbara Barker: “We look forward to dunking on Jarrett Allen,” says Spencer Dinwiddie of his former teammate whom he expects to play tonight when Nets host Cleveland. -via Twitter @meanbarb / March 21, 2023
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie: “I’ve seen Spencer at the age of 22, 23; now seeing him at the age of 29, 30. And the maturation is to another level, and you have to give him credit for that. And that’s just experience.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 14, 2023
StatMuse: Point Dinwiddie today: 15 PTS 6 REB 16 AST (!) His most assists ever in a game. pic.twitter.com/XGcDje6c8U -via Twitter @statmuse / March 12, 2023