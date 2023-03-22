Live stream: Spurs 51, Bucks 66

The San Antonio Spurs (19-53) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 51, Milwaukee Bucks 66 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Bucks by 15. Milwaukee scores 66 in the first half.
Spurs enter 2-37 when down by 15.
MIL with 19 of their points on the fast break.
Vassell 12 pts
Sochan 10 pts
Giannis 18 pts
Middleton 11 pts pic.twitter.com/0j8fWDLoqA – 9:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Back-to-back 3s by Connaughton & Ingles gives the Bucks a 66-51 lead at the break.
Spurs committed 15 turnovers (Dieng 4, Vassell & Branham 3 each) and trail 19-2 in fast break points.
Devin has 12, but he’s missed 8 of 12 (5 of 7 from distance). Giannis has 18 on 8 of 15. – 9:11 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Bucks led 52-49 with 2:15 left in the second quarter.
The Bucks lead 66-51 at halftime. – 9:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Spurs had cut the lead down to two – and the #Bucks finished with a 15-2 run to end the half and take a 66-41 lead into the break. – 9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Spurs have 10 turnovers and been called for 12 fouls but trail the #Bucks 46-44 with 4:59 to go in the first half. – 8:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dev the first Spur in double-digits with 12 💪 pic.twitter.com/CahHs1j4yI – 8:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After trailing by 13, Spurs enter 2Q down 33-28.
In 5 minutes after Collins went out with his 2nd foul, Gorgui Dieng sank a 3, grabbed 3 rebounds, dished out 2 assists and recorded a block. He also altered Giannis’ lay-up attempt at the buzzer. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Spurs 33-28 after one. Brook Lopez didn’t take a shot in his 7 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 8 points, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have 7 apiece. – 8:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 40-39, the 40th game this season the Wolves scored 30+ points in the first quarter. Entering tonight, only Boston and Milwaukee (41 each) have done so in more games.
McDaniels and Towns each have 8 points to lead MIN. – 8:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs have trailed by double digits in 74% of games this season.
SA enters 4-49 when trailing by 10 – 8:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zach with his second foul in 1Q, something he’s been trying to avoid as a starter. Pop replaces him with Dieng. – 8:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
With the way Giannis Antetokounmpo attacked Sandro Mamukelashvili, I have to wonder…
Did Mamu say something to him pregame? Or maybe Giannis just convinced himself Mamu said something to him? theathletic.com/3699137/2022/1… – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take a 13-6 lead on the #Spurs in the opening minutes of the game. San Antonio is 3 for 10 from the floor to start. – 8:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers, Celtics close nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/22/nba… – 8:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join the Digital Arena as we take on the Bucks tonight and have your chance to win a Spurs prize pack 💪 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#GoSpursGo | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/YfktFMHuvq – 8:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tonight’s 5️⃣
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/yDZt4fIKan – 7:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Starters:
Spurs – Branham, Vassell, Bates-Diop, Sochan, Collins.
Bucks: Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez. – 7:42 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Get the scout on the Spurs from @DaveKoehnPxP & @GraysonJAllen on the @Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/Yr9QU – 7:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Today, at @TheAthletic, I chatted with Joe Ingles about how he tried to forget his old habits in the pick-and-roll with Rudy Gobert and learned how to play with Brook Lopez.
“It was just a process of feeling each other out, figuring things out.” – Lopez
theathletic.com/4314676/2023/0… – 7:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Starters for Spurs and Bucks tonight via Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/KdKvp7xmNK – 7:37 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
When you look at the 2023 back-up C free agency market, it’s hard not to be happy with $5 mil per year for Richards.
It’s still unclear if Kai Jones is 100% ready to step into rotation minutes, so locking down a decent back-up who’s held his own when starting seems sensible pic.twitter.com/LBzwx8p8T4 – 7:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs make it official: Keldon (neck) is out for the second game in a row while Jeremy (knee) is available after missing two straight. – 7:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last three games, Khris is averaging 22.3 PPG, 7.0 APG and 4.0 RPG while shooting 51.2% overall and 47.6% from distance.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/chMUYxDcgz – 7:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis shot 100% from the field on Sunday, making this just the 13th time in NBA history a player has had a triple-double without missing a shot.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/MUsGPs3lrg – 7:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs, Jeremy Sochan is available to play tonight @ Milwaukee – 6:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bud said it was a tough decision to the Bucks to let Sandro Mamukelashvili go, but they knew it was the “right thing” for his career:
“He is a good player. I hope he is terrible tonight, but generally he is great. And we are great fans of the human. He is a great person.” – 6:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Grab your bestie… it’s almost game time 🙌
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/6w3WeE46wO – 6:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Despite a 21-point performance for Jevon and a 19-point game for Brook, the injury-riddled Bucks fell to the Spurs 111-93 in San Antonio on November 11, 2022.
⏪ @Betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/NPcOuORbIL – 6:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s time to suit up 🔥 Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs. Bucks for a chance to win a signed jersey! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/S2vTkjUrtm – 6:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes, Trent and Achiuwa are all game-time decisions, though Scottie sounds like he’s on the doubtful side of questionable. The Achiuwa injury is a new one. Trent took a fall in the Milwaukee game; he tried to practice yesterday but couldn’t get through the session. – 5:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Barnes, Trent and Achiuwa will all be game-time decisions. Achiuwa had hamstring tightening in last 24 hours. Trent took a fall against Milwaukee. – 5:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final notes ahead of tonight’s game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/Y8E1eKNbcu – 5:22 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
We have Bucks-Nuggets coming on Saturday and then 76ers-Nuggets on Monday. There should be a leaguewide moratorium on MVP discussions until then. – 4:54 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will go for a momentous upset tonight when they play the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-bucks-pr… – 4:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Join us for Polish Heritage Night on Friday as we take on the San Antonio Spurs 🇵🇱
📰 → https://t.co/5aULUUajPy
🎟 → https://t.co/HjRwW06sH1
#DCAboveAll | @Marcin Gortat pic.twitter.com/tZ1EqzEIcM – 4:33 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Put in the work. The rest will follow 🙌🏾
Learn more about @djshawna in the latest episode of Thanalysis wherever you get your podcasts and on AntetokounBros TV on YouTube!!
Subscribe: https://t.co/tTgxrulW8t pic.twitter.com/UmGKjkDQlG – 3:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans showed you how they can win without Zion
🏀 But it was the Spurs and schedule gets much tougher
🏀 Zion update coming today?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/BCBCVolg9q – 3:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It is always an honor to celebrate and recognize our local military community at Military Appreciation Night pres. by @USAA #ad 🇺🇸
Thank you for your service 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KbZ8MQsozH – 3:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“We want the one seed.”
@Froedtert & MCW Practice Report. pic.twitter.com/IvUc7AuSwW – 2:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs‘ “Mamu” returns to Milwaukee w/ fond memories of the Bucks but grateful to have escaped the Wisconsin winter for San Antonio, where he’s thriving on the court & warmer off it.
“When somebody gives you an opportunity, you want to take it,” he said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs say Keldon (neck) and Sochan (knee) are questionable for tonight at Bucks.
Jones (foot), Langford (adductor), Graham (quad tendon) & McDermott (hip) are all out for injury management.
Vassell (knee, injury management) and Collins (rest) are available. – 2:31 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report for tonight against Milwaukee:
OUT (all for injury management)
– Devonte’ Graham (quad tendon)
– Tre Jones (foot)
– Romeo Langford (adductor)
– Doug McDermott (right hip contusion)
QUESTIONABLE
– Keldon Johnson (neck sprain)
– Jeremy Sochan (knee soreness) – 2:13 PM
