Spurs vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,483,561 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,565,711 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!