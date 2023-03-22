Warriors optimistic Gary Payton II will play before the end of the regular season

On Thursday, Gary Payton II will be re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff for a right adductor/core injury he had surgery on in the offseason and with just nine games remaining on their schedule, the Warriors are optimistic that Payton will be able to return to the floor before the conclusion of the regular season, league sources told Fastbreak on FanNation recently.
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
3.21.23
Gary Payton II will be re-evaluated on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/mwKKfcxq8p – 3:28 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
WARRIORS INJURY REPORT ahead of tonight’s game:
Kevon Looney – questionable, low back soreness
GPII – OUT
Andre Iguodala – OUT
Ryan Rollins – OUT
Andrew Wiggins – OUT
Loon has been on several injury reports recently due to back issues but hasn’t yet missed a game. #dubnation – 3:39 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Warriors si retornan Andrew Wiggins y Gary Payton II… pic.twitter.com/EjLHJtqQj6 – 10:41 AM
Warriors si retornan Andrew Wiggins y Gary Payton II… pic.twitter.com/EjLHJtqQj6 – 10:41 AM
On March 13, the team said that Payton had been making good progress and had started various on-court activities. He has continued to ramp up participation outside of games since then and sources say that the Warriors’ guard has shown no concerning limitations in his workouts. -via Sports Illustrated / March 22, 2023
Kylen Mills: Some positive vibes for #dubnation today – later this week Gary Payton II is expected to be re-evaluated, on Thursday to be exact. A week ago today the team announced he began on-court activities, if that went well contact drills and scrimmaging should be soon. 🤞🤞😃😃 -via Twitter @KylenMills / March 20, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Donte DiVincenzo says he and Gary Payton II talk during almost every timeout about what GP2 would do defensively “It’s going to be super fun playing full court with him.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / March 14, 2023