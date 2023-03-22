Warriors vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Golden State Warriors are spending $5,199,625 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,923,451 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
