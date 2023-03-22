Zach LaVine on MVP: I think Joel Embiid has it wrapped up this year... He should have won one already

KC Johnson: Zach LaVine on Joel Embiid’s MVP candidacy: “I think he shoulda won one already. I think Jokic has been incredible too. He’s won back-to-back, so you don’t take anything away from him. Obviously, Giannis is incredible. But I think Embiid has it wrapped up this year. He’s that good.”
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Feel people would be less worked up about NBA MVP if Embiid won last year. And he probably should have considering Nuggets finished 6th in West.
It’s not that Jokic isn’t deserving, more about him going up 3-0 on Embiid. Some players made their opinions clear at All-Star Game – 1:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Included in this MVP piece…
* A refresh on Jokic-Embiid-Giannis numbers (notables section)
* Highlight what others are saying (Malone, Donovan, Draymond, Carlisle, B. Lopez, Middleton perspective)
* Set the stage for the home stretch (head-2-head!)
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 1:25 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine gives his vote for this season’s MVP. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/22/zac… – 1:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine gave praise to Giannis and Jokić this morning, but when it comes to the MVP race: “Embiid has it wrapped up this year.” – 12:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine on Embiid’s MVP candidacy: “I think he shoulda won one already. I think Jokic has been incredible too. He’s won back-to-back, so you don’t take anything away from him. Obviously, Giannis is incredible. But I think Embiid has it wrapped up this year. He’s that good.” – 12:27 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Had fun putting this one together, too…
Your unofficial MVP viewers – and voters – guide: Why this scribe is asking for help, at @TheAthletic
Jokic. Embiid. Giannis. Who you got, and why? The comments section opens now…
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 12:09 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Had fun putting this one together, too…
Your unofficial MVP viewer’s – and voter’s – guide: Why this scribe is asking for help, at @TheAthletic
Jokic. Embiid. Giannis. Who you got, and why? The comments section opens now…
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 12:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
10. LaVine had some big foul-draws, a tough middy & a bad turnover in OT2, so his fingerprints were on crunch time
Still, I wonder if this ATO would be better drawn up for him. If play is designed to get a catch that far from hoop with 5 seconds left, I prefer LaVine’s skill set pic.twitter.com/PO9hGuQWdF – 11:03 AM
10. LaVine had some big foul-draws, a tough middy & a bad turnover in OT2, so his fingerprints were on crunch time
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
9. Big clutch shotmaking by DeRozan/Vucevic
• Vucevic stems 7-0 Philly run with and-1 hook, midrange jumper
• DeRozan gives Bulls lead in final minute of regulation
• DeRozan 4 straight after falling behind 105-101 in OT2 (both at rim, directly following Embiid foul-out) pic.twitter.com/5c0l0Jsz6D – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
8. This sequence would end up changing complexion of the game
Embiid called for a tacky-tack foul for his 4th personal, then immediately picks up his 5th at the other end
Even though Embiid ended up lasting until early OT2, wonder if Doc rues not using challenge here… pic.twitter.com/o2bAy2ka50 – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
7. Embiid did the majority of his damage in the third quarter: 18 pts, 5-9 FG, 8-9 FT
Some defensive lapses here, some superstar shotmaking/foul-drawing. Highlights the intense attention to detail necessary to even make things tough on Embiid pic.twitter.com/mnq7ayWRXM – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. Embiid also had 3 blocks, but his impact as a rim deterrent went beyond that
Bulls got 2 shots at the rim in the first quarter, which he played to completion. Found some transition opportunities later, but set tone for Bulls’ offense to be perimeter-oriented in his minutes pic.twitter.com/mMLZHamBp7 – 11:03 AM
3. Embiid also had 3 blocks, but his impact as a rim deterrent went beyond that
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. Donovan ran Vucevic out to start Q2, figuring Embiid would play all of Q1 and not start of Q2
First, 2 missed opportunities (1st is good Philly D, Ayo has to hit him on second). Then, 2 examples of Vucevic creating/exploiting an advantage against smaller frontline pic.twitter.com/FJPIa9SdsH – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. With Vucevic providing a solid first line of defense, Bulls threw multiple bodies at Embiid whenever they could. Had some success, at least in getting the ball out of his hands
He got his, but did shoot (11/22) under season average (55%) and committed 5 turnovers pic.twitter.com/XQxspW6l5C – 11:03 AM
2. With Vucevic providing a solid first line of defense, Bulls threw multiple bodies at Embiid whenever they could. Had some success, at least in getting the ball out of his hands
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Our long national nightmare is over. For the first time in 13 tries, the Bulls defeated Joel Embiid — on Monday beating the Sixers 109-105 in another double-OT marathon
Bulls are 8-4 since the break, and have won five of last six
Here are 11 observations, in thread form… – 11:03 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine had some great entry passes to Vucevic on Monday in Philly. LaVine has at least 4 assists in 8 straight games; 5+ in the last five. #Bulls vs. Sixers rematch tonight at UC – 10:53 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% by a player with 30+ PPG since the All-Star break:
57.6 — Embiid
55.0 — Booker
52.2 — Shai
50.8 — Steph pic.twitter.com/GNaEnqPYin – 10:25 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 40th 30+ point game of the season.
SGA is tied with Luka Doncic for #2 in 30+ point games behind Joel Embiid with 42. – 12:46 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Really great show with @danfavale tonight. Good honest convo from a national perspective on Jokić vs Embiid vs Giannis, the Nuggets defense, and the West Playoff tiers.
Enjoy!
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=ue_7_C… pic.twitter.com/x571LutSJD – 12:35 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers led by 24 with 14 min. to play at home vs. the Hawks in Game 5, 2021. Just over 12 minutes later they were losing. Game 7 gets most of the infamy but OMG, Game 5.
(Also, I cannot believe how much better Embiid got since ’21 when he was an MVP front-runner before the knee) – 8:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
George Karl’s ‘lazy’ comments on Joel Embiid aren’t racist, they’re … lazy. Ironic, right? inquirer.com/sports/george-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% by a player averaging 30+ PPG since the All-Star break:
57.6 — Embiid
56.0 — Kawhi
55.0 — Booker
42.9 — Shai
50.8 — Steph pic.twitter.com/nEsCHnqm0r – 2:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers can review some fundamentals in practice. Melton, who played a great game, likely fatigued here, just needed to put his body on LaVine. Bulls scored here and never gave up the lead. pic.twitter.com/6dh52HJZ8U – 10:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls made their free throws—-excellent defense..( Jones-block) took advantage of Embiid fouling out in 2OT… LaVine with 26. DeRozan-25pts. Vooch 21-12. Bulls – 9:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Make it 8-4 with Pat Bev, 1-12 vs. Joel Embiid. #Bulls beat 76ers 109-105 in 2OT. Teams meet again Wed in Chicago.
LaVine 26 pts, DeRozan 25. Embiid had 37 & 16, but fouled out early in 2nd OT – 9:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Bulls 109, Sixers 105.
Zach LaVine has 26, DeMar DeRozan 25 and Nikola Vucevic 21 and 12 for the Bulls, who are now a half-game behind Toronto in 9th and 1 behind Atlanta in 8th.
Joel Embiid had 37-16 before fouling out for Philly, which is now a half-game back of Boston – 9:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Another huge double overtime win for the Bulls, who finally conquer the Joel Embiid curse to clinch their first franchise win over the star.
109-105 final result.
DeRozan: 25 points
LaVine: 26 points
Vooch: 21 points – 9:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 109, 76ers 105 (2 OT)
Bulls win 3rd straight, snap 76ers’ 8-game W streak, drop Embiid to 12-1 vs. Bulls
LaVine 26 pts, 7 assists
DeRozan 25 pts, 8 rebs
Vucevic 21 pts, 12 rebs
White 11 pts, huge FTs
Jones Jr. 10 pts, huge block
Embiid 37 pts, 16 rebs
Harden 2-14 FGs – 9:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Careless possession by LaVine … I guess that’s Billy’s fault …Pat Bev fouls out. – 9:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine 47 min … DeRozan 45… after playing 52 against Minnesota … @cbefred I guess Thibs isn’t the only one that wants to win basketball games!!! – 9:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine worth 2 free throws Bulls up 107-105 51 sec left 76ers ball 2OT – 9:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Maxey knew he had LaVine on him and went right at him. That should have been called a shooting foul. – 9:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Zach LaVine draws Joel Embiid’s sixth foul, and he exits with 37 and 16 in 44 minutes. Philly leads by 2 with 3:18 to go in double OT after another bucket by Tyrese Maxey, who has been the only other guy to get going today besides Embiid for Philly. – 9:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
We devoted good chunk of a Bulls Talk podcast episode way back in early January on the LaVine vs. DeRozan late-game choice. Still applies. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bul… – 9:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Clutch shot from Zach LaVine to send the Bulls up 97-94 with 1:36 remaining in OT. – 9:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
DeRozan and LaVine knowing Embiid doesn’t wanna foul out is definitely trouble. – 9:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Well, Coby White getting run over by Embiid on a fast break did save the #Bulls a point, since Embiid went 1 for 2 at the line.
Embiid has 29 & 13, but Bulls lead 69-68 heading to 4thQ. LaVine has 15, Vuc 14, DeRozan 13. Hopefully White will be OK, struggled leaving court. – 8:49 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 69-68 heading into the fourth quarter.
Ugly game so far but hey, if this team is going to figure out when to win ugly, now is the time to do it.
LaVine: 15 points
Vooch: 14 points
DeRozan: 13 points
Embiid: 29 points – 8:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Two great entry passes in a row by LaVine to Vuc. #Bulls progress – 8:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That was a really good half by #Bulls, who lead Sixers 44-40, and they still made plenty of dumb mistakes with bad passes and poor rotations. Maybe that’s a good sign. DeRozan 11 pts, LaVine 10. – 8:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 44, 76ers 40 at half
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 10 pts
Vucevic 7 pts, 5 rebs
Embiid 11 pts, 9 rebs
76ers 14 FGs, 12 TOs – 8:04 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Look at how the Sixers are guarding Zach LaVine. pic.twitter.com/oXUsySKL0M – 7:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tobias Harris vs. Zach LaVine!! A battle of two max contracts that I don’t love. One is worse than the other. – 7:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Zach LaVine picking up where he left off in this building, burying his first three of the game. – 7:12 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
My ranking:
1. Stephen Curry
2. Tobias Harris
3. Terry Rozier
4. Terance Mann
5. Zach LaVine
hoopshype.com/gallery/photos… – 5:19 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
The Bulls have never beat Joel Embiid, but he did duck their last matchup when Zach LaVine hit 11 threes in Philly to do the dub. – 11:36 AM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
UCLA from the West Coast:
Reggie Miller
Russell Westbrook
Kevin Love
Bill Walton
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Or sub:
Zach LaVine
Baron Davis
Jrue Holiday
Kiki – 7:46 PM
More on this storyline
When asked if he believes Joel Embiid is worthy of the MVP, Erving said that he is but noted that the competition remains stiff with superstars like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. “I think he’s definitely worthy. I think he’s been worthy in the past,” Evring said. “Jokic is formidable. Tremendous numbers and his team was leading the conference for most of the season. So he’s formidable, Giannis is formidable and Luka is formidable. One of those four and it might be Joel’s turn, which would be poetically justifiable.” -via Clutch Points / March 21, 2023
Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid should win MVP, but he’s sick of the “tearing one guy down to build up another” argument. He doesn’t ants everybody to celebrate Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and others. They’re all great players. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / March 20, 2023
Cody Taylor: Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2022-23 season (March 13-19). -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / March 20, 2023
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine on 3-game win streak: “Being very detailed and the compete level has been a lot higher. . . . Everybody is a lot more attentive. We haven’t been as playful. It’s been a lot more serious.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 22, 2023
Austin Krell: According to the L2M report, Zach LaVine should’ve been called for an offensive 3 seconds on a possession in which he hit a jumper to give Chicago a 3-point lead. Report also says Harden was fouled when he lost the ball on the final possession of the first OT (tied 99-99). -via Twitter @NBAKrell / March 21, 2023
“Just having fun, getting lost in basketball. Just like you guys do when you’re up at night, writing a story. You got your little headphones on. You catch the vibe and get lost in your craft,” Beverley humorously said, referencing reporters. “I’m fortunate to play with DeMar and Zach. No one person can guard them so you gotta take away something and I guess it’s PatBev. I like it that way.” -via NBC Sports / March 20, 2023