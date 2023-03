Zach LaVine on MVP: I think Joel Embiid has it wrapped up this year... He should have won one already

When asked if he believes Joel Embiid is worthy of the MVP, Erving said that he is but noted that the competition remains stiff with superstars like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. “I think he’s definitely worthy. I think he’s been worthy in the past,” Evring said. “Jokic is formidable. Tremendous numbers and his team was leading the conference for most of the season. So he’s formidable, Giannis is formidable and Luka is formidable. One of those four and it might be Joel’s turn, which would be poetically justifiable.” -via Clutch Points / March 21, 2023