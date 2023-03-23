Live stream: Cavaliers 41, Nets 40

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) play against the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) at Barclays Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 23, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 41, Brooklyn Nets 40 (Q2 09:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland-Evan Mobley pick-and-roll dance starting to dice up Brooklyn to open the second quarter. Quick timeout for the Nets to talk about it. Cleveland has been using Mobley as a screener much more since the All-Star break. – 8:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Good things come to those who wait… (Those is EV4)
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley with a good start to the second quarter here. He’s got a quick six points and the #Cavs have opened on an 8-2 run, prompting a Nets timeout. – 8:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Nets have a 33-31 lead over the #Cavs. Cleveland was in control in the first half of the quarter, but then Nets had two buckets there in the last 30 seconds of the quarter to re-energize them and give them the lead. – 8:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Pretty bad close to the first quarter for the #Cavs. They’re down 33-31 to the Nets. Donovan Mitchell has 12 points and started the game hot, but Brooklyn closed the quarter on a 17-7 run. Nets made seven of their last eight shots of the quarter. – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Day’Ron Sharpe is making an impact again.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
FROM THE CORNER. 🐶
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Day’Ron Sharpe and Yuta Watanabe checking in during the 1st for the second straight game. – 7:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Day’Ron Sharpe checking in during the 1st for the second straight game. – 7:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A great start for the #Cavs, especially on the offensive end. They lead the Nets 22-14 with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell is already up to 12 points. They also have four assists on 7 made shots. – 7:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same story as Tuesday here early:
Cavs: 4/6 from three
Nets: 0/4 from three
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Mitchell with another 3-pointer, he’s up to 12 on the night. #Cavs with a 22-14 lead early on here at Barclays. Isaac Okoro has knocked down a pair of 3s, too. – 7:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That corner 3 from #Cavs Isaac Okoro is the one he couldn’t make in the play-in tournament against Brooklyn and led to him getting pulled out of the lineup last year. Different stakes. Different caliber opponent. But that’s THE SHOT that will be there for him — and MUST hit it. – 7:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was a beautiful one-handed pass from Donovan Mitchell to Jarrett Allen, who then found Isaac Okoro open in the corner for a 3. Great offensive sequence right there for #Cavs. – 7:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It’s the Donovan Mitchell Show here early for #Cavs. He has nine points in two-plus minutes. He’s also made every shot he has taken to this point. – 7:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell hot here to start. He’s got a quick seven on three shots. – 7:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Nets score first on a pair of Mikal Bridges free throws. Underway in Brooklyn. – 7:41 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time to get to work. ⌚️
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from MSG. I’m not at Barclays tonight for Nets-Cavs. @kelseyyrusso is your follow tonight for that. I’m covering FAU-Tennessee or @TheAthleticCBB. Since I don’t like commenting on games I’m not at, I defer to Kelsey for your Nets insights tonight. – 7:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Nets. – 6:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Thursday starters. ✨
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on what he remembers most about Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
When speaking on Nets offensive struggles last game, Jacque Vaughn said playing with pace early in the shotclock to create cross-matches is an emphasis tonight.
How do you do that?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons:
“There’s been no change since the last time I talked to you.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons still not doing any team work, only individual work. Asked if it’s even feasible to get Simmons up to speed in the ten games they have left before the postseason, Jacque Vaughn says he’s not looking that far ahead. #Nets – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons has not been able to get on the practice floor with teammates yet and that he’s been limited to individual work in practice so far. #Nets – 5:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’ll be on The Next Level with @egoldie80, @JRCherry3, and @j_klimack20 at 4:30p on @ESPNCleveland to chat #Cavs before their second matchup with the Nets. – 4:11 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
SOURCE: CAPITAL CITY clinches a playoff spot with a win AND ONE of the following occurring:
1. Lakeland loss
2. Maine loss
3. Windy City loss
4. Cleveland win
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Nets (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Cavs (A) Alternate Roads
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Most dunks among guards, per Basketball Reference:
1. Jalen Williams, OKC: 71
2. Anthony Edwards, MIN: 53
3. Shaedon Sharpe, POR: 53
4. Hamidou Diallo, DET: 48
5. Ja Morant, MEM: 47 – 2:24 PM
