Live stream: Cavaliers 41, Nets 40

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) play against the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) at Barclays Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 23, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 41, Brooklyn Nets 40 (Q2 09:38)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

This lineup for the Nets has no answer for Evan Mobley. – This lineup for the Nets has no answer for Evan Mobley. – 8:16 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland-Evan Mobley pick-and-roll dance starting to dice up Brooklyn to open the second quarter. Quick timeout for the Nets to talk about it. Cleveland has been using Mobley as a screener much more since the All-Star break. – 8:14 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Evan Mobley with a good start to the second quarter here. He’s got a quick six points and the Evan Mobley with a good start to the second quarter here. He’s got a quick six points and the #Cavs have opened on an 8-2 run, prompting a Nets timeout. – 8:13 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first, Nets have a 33-31 lead over the At the end of the first, Nets have a 33-31 lead over the #Cavs . Cleveland was in control in the first half of the quarter, but then Nets had two buckets there in the last 30 seconds of the quarter to re-energize them and give them the lead. – 8:09 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Pretty bad close to the first quarter for the Pretty bad close to the first quarter for the #Cavs . They’re down 33-31 to the Nets. Donovan Mitchell has 12 points and started the game hot, but Brooklyn closed the quarter on a 17-7 run. Nets made seven of their last eight shots of the quarter. – 8:08 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Day’Ron Sharpe is making an impact again.

Just had an incredible block with an extremely athletic finish on the other end. Quite the two-way sequence. – Day’Ron Sharpe is making an impact again.Just had an incredible block with an extremely athletic finish on the other end. Quite the two-way sequence. – 8:07 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Day’Ron Sharpe and Yuta Watanabe checking in during the 1st for the second straight game. – Day’Ron Sharpe and Yuta Watanabe checking in during the 1st for the second straight game. – 7:57 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Day’Ron Sharpe checking in during the 1st for the second straight game. – Day’Ron Sharpe checking in during the 1st for the second straight game. – 7:56 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

A great start for the A great start for the #Cavs , especially on the offensive end. They lead the Nets 22-14 with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell is already up to 12 points. They also have four assists on 7 made shots. – 7:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Same story as Tuesday here early:

Cavs: 4/6 from three

Nets: 0/4 from three

Brooklyn in an 8-point hole. – Same story as Tuesday here early:Cavs: 4/6 from threeNets: 0/4 from threeBrooklyn in an 8-point hole. – 7:51 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Mitchell with another 3-pointer, he’s up to 12 on the night. Mitchell with another 3-pointer, he’s up to 12 on the night. #Cavs with a 22-14 lead early on here at Barclays. Isaac Okoro has knocked down a pair of 3s, too. – 7:51 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

That corner 3 from That corner 3 from #Cavs Isaac Okoro is the one he couldn’t make in the play-in tournament against Brooklyn and led to him getting pulled out of the lineup last year. Different stakes. Different caliber opponent. But that’s THE SHOT that will be there for him — and MUST hit it. – 7:49 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

That was a beautiful one-handed pass from Donovan Mitchell to Jarrett Allen, who then found Isaac Okoro open in the corner for a 3. Great offensive sequence right there for That was a beautiful one-handed pass from Donovan Mitchell to Jarrett Allen, who then found Isaac Okoro open in the corner for a 3. Great offensive sequence right there for #Cavs . – 7:48 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

It’s the Donovan Mitchell Show here early for It’s the Donovan Mitchell Show here early for #Cavs . He has nine points in two-plus minutes. He’s also made every shot he has taken to this point. – 7:45 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell hot here to start. He’s got a quick seven on three shots. – Donovan Mitchell hot here to start. He’s got a quick seven on three shots. – 7:43 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Nets score first on a pair of Mikal Bridges free throws. Underway in Brooklyn. – Nets score first on a pair of Mikal Bridges free throws. Underway in Brooklyn. – 7:41 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Time to get to work. ⌚️

TUNE IN NOW TO @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow 7:26 PM Time to get to work. ⌚️TUNE IN NOW TO @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2raXyT9xdj

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from MSG. I’m not at Barclays tonight for Nets-Cavs. @kelseyyrusso is your follow tonight for that. I’m covering FAU-Tennessee or @TheAthleticCBB. Since I don’t like commenting on games I’m not at, I defer to Kelsey for your Nets insights tonight. – Greetings from MSG. I’m not at Barclays tonight for Nets-Cavs. @kelseyyrusso is your follow tonight for that. I’m covering FAU-Tennessee or @TheAthleticCBB. Since I don’t like commenting on games I’m not at, I defer to Kelsey for your Nets insights tonight. – 7:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at NOP

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 7:00 PM INJURY REPORT at NOPLaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/N9jiPg3YBV

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn on what he remembers most about Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert:

“I thought both of those dudes were great teammates that you enjoy having in the locker room… Both of them have grown up. I continue to cheer for them and they deserve great things.” 6:14 PM Jacque Vaughn on what he remembers most about Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert:“I thought both of those dudes were great teammates that you enjoy having in the locker room… Both of them have grown up. I continue to cheer for them and they deserve great things.” pic.twitter.com/KWAJRildFm

Erik Slater @erikslater_

When speaking on Nets offensive struggles last game, Jacque Vaughn said playing with pace early in the shotclock to create cross-matches is an emphasis tonight.

How do you do that?

“You gotta get stops defensively.” – When speaking on Nets offensive struggles last game, Jacque Vaughn said playing with pace early in the shotclock to create cross-matches is an emphasis tonight.How do you do that?“You gotta get stops defensively.” – 6:01 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons:

“There’s been no change since the last time I talked to you.”

Said he’s not looking that far ahead when asked if Simmons will have time to ramp up for playoffs. – Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons:“There’s been no change since the last time I talked to you.”Said he’s not looking that far ahead when asked if Simmons will have time to ramp up for playoffs. – 5:58 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons:

“There’s been no change since the last time I talked to you.” – Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons:“There’s been no change since the last time I talked to you.” – 5:57 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons still not doing any team work, only individual work. Asked if it’s even feasible to get Simmons up to speed in the ten games they have left before the postseason, Jacque Vaughn says he’s not looking that far ahead. 5:56 PM Ben Simmons still not doing any team work, only individual work. Asked if it’s even feasible to get Simmons up to speed in the ten games they have left before the postseason, Jacque Vaughn says he’s not looking that far ahead. #Nets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons has not been able to get on the practice floor with teammates yet and that he’s been limited to individual work in practice so far. 5:52 PM Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons has not been able to get on the practice floor with teammates yet and that he’s been limited to individual work in practice so far. #Nets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

After 8 weeks of the Futureshaper Design Experience powered by

@DigiBridgeUS | #LetsFly – 5:12 PM After 8 weeks of the Futureshaper Design Experience powered by @honeywell , 15 students showcased their final custom 3D printed eyewear designs to Kelly Oubre Jr.! There were so many creative and unique designs. 🥸

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

“There is space for you in the game.”

We look forward to continuing the investment in creating opportunities for women in sports.

@CarMax | @nyliberty 5:06 PM “There is space for you in the game.”We look forward to continuing the investment in creating opportunities for women in sports.@CarMax | @nyliberty pic.twitter.com/oR1jgCxJuD

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I’ll be on The Next Level with @egoldie80, @JRCherry3, and @j_klimack20 at 4:30p on @ESPNCleveland to chat I’ll be on The Next Level with @egoldie80, @JRCherry3, and @j_klimack20 at 4:30p on @ESPNCleveland to chat #Cavs before their second matchup with the Nets. – 4:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This is your best chance for Lower Level Seats 👀 – This is your best chance for Lower Level Seats 👀 – 4:07 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

SOURCE: CAPITAL CITY clinches a playoff spot with a win AND ONE of the following occurring:

1. Lakeland loss

2. Maine loss

3. Windy City loss

4. Cleveland win

Also, if @CapitalCityGoGo wins the next two games, they’ll be guaranteed 3 seed. – SOURCE: CAPITAL CITY clinches a playoff spot with a win AND ONE of the following occurring:1. Lakeland loss2. Maine loss3. Windy City loss4. Cleveland winAlso, if @CapitalCityGoGo wins the next two games, they’ll be guaranteed 3 seed. – 4:02 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The

Raptors

Bucks

Thunder

Rockets

Magic

Heat

Nets

Pacers

Bulls

Three of those teams (HOU, ORL, IND) are on the outside of the Play-In/Playoff picture.

One win and DET will avoid the franchise’s all-time lowest record of 16-66 from 1979-80. – The #Pistons (16-57) have 9 games left:RaptorsBucksThunderRocketsMagicHeatNetsPacersBullsThree of those teams (HOU, ORL, IND) are on the outside of the Play-In/Playoff picture.One win and DET will avoid the franchise’s all-time lowest record of 16-66 from 1979-80. – 3:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Nets (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Cavs (A) Alternate Roads

6.6/10 3:15 PM Jersey Matchup of the Day:Nets (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Cavs (A) Alternate Roads6.6/10 pic.twitter.com/T4csP60tCM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Most dunks among guards, per Basketball Reference:

1. Jalen Williams, OKC: 71

2. Anthony Edwards, MIN: 53

3. Shaedon Sharpe, POR: 53

4. Hamidou Diallo, DET: 48

5. Ja Morant, MEM: 47 – Most dunks among guards, per Basketball Reference:1. Jalen Williams, OKC: 712. Anthony Edwards, MIN: 533. Shaedon Sharpe, POR: 534. Hamidou Diallo, DET: 485. Ja Morant, MEM: 47 – 2:24 PM