Danilo Gallinari says a playoff return is still his hope but he still has a 'long way to go' in rehab

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Danilo Gallinari spoke at length today about his rehab and the possibility of a postseason return: “Playoffs is still in my head.” masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:39 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Gallinari, 34, was asked if he could rush back because of where he is in his career and his desire to win a championship. He said, in part, that he still has a lot of basketball left. Believes he has “years to play.”
“Yes I’m older but I’m far from being done with basketball.” – 1:23 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Danilo Gallinari on potential for playoff return:
“It’s still in my head. So that’s something that I’m looking forward to it. I don’t know if it’s going to happen … but it’s something that motivates me more.” – 1:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gallo cont.: “The best way to do it is just listening to your knee, and whatever the knee is telling you, that’s the path you’ve got to follow and things that you’ve gotta do day-by-day.” – 1:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gallinari on a return this year: “Playoffs is still in my head. That’s something I’m looking forward to. I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, but from a motivational standpoint, that’s always something that motivates me more.” – 1:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Danilo Gallinari says “playoffs are still in my head” when he thinks about returning but “I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not” – 12:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Danilo Gallinari says returning for the playoffs is still in his head, but he’s not sure if he can get there in time. Still a lot of steps to get to before playing an actual game. – 12:55 PM
More on this storyline
Bobby Manning: Danilo Gallinari spoke today at practice. Said he’s feeling better, he’s on pace with the recovery timeline, but “still a long way” from returning. He’s weeks away, at least, from 3-on-3, 4-on-4 work. Currently, goal is to improve the tests for his injured leg, then ramp up. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / March 23, 2023
Bobby Manning: Gallo: “You have to play on 5-on-5, a lot of steps that have to be done before you play an actual game, then maybe even after all those steps, you may not be ready for a playoff game … it’s not easy for anybody, not just body-wise, but mentally … it might happen. We’ll see.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / March 23, 2023
Bobby Manning: Asked Gallo if he’ll return as quickly as possible or take a long-term approach: “Maybe you want to push a little more, but at the same time, yes, I’m older, but I’m far from being done with basketball. You don’t want to risk it too much … you still got some years to play…” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / March 23, 2023