Franz Wagner suffers ankle sprain against Knicks

Khobi Price: Franz Wagner won’t return tonight vs. New York due to a left ankle sprain, per the Magic.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner won’t return tonight vs. New York due to a left ankle sprain, per the Magic. – 9:13 PM
Franz Wagner won’t return tonight vs. New York due to a left ankle sprain, per the Magic. – 9:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner will not return tonight vs. New York due to a left ankle sprain, the Magic announced. – 9:13 PM
Franz Wagner will not return tonight vs. New York due to a left ankle sprain, the Magic announced. – 9:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner appeared to be limping off the floor as Markelle Fultz subbed in for him.
Could be Wagner’s ankle bothering him. He went back to the locker room. – 9:03 PM
Franz Wagner appeared to be limping off the floor as Markelle Fultz subbed in for him.
Could be Wagner’s ankle bothering him. He went back to the locker room. – 9:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Great one-on-one defense by Franz Wagner against RJ Barrett to help force that turnover. Cole Anthony dove on the floor for the steal. Moe Wagner with the dunk in transition.
Magic leading 88-80 with 8:13 remaining. – 9:01 PM
Great one-on-one defense by Franz Wagner against RJ Barrett to help force that turnover. Cole Anthony dove on the floor for the steal. Moe Wagner with the dunk in transition.
Magic leading 88-80 with 8:13 remaining. – 9:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And Franz Wagner hits the tech to start the third – and it’s 54-45 Orlando. – 8:24 PM
And Franz Wagner hits the tech to start the third – and it’s 54-45 Orlando. – 8:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner with a layup at the buzzer to give the Magic a 24-22 lead at the end of the 1Q.
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Wendell Carter Jr.: 4 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Franz Wagner with a layup at the buzzer to give the Magic a 24-22 lead at the end of the 1Q.
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Wendell Carter Jr.: 4 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards defense is beyond frustrating to watch
Magic running down the clock at the end of the half and you let Daniel Gafford matchup on Cole Anthony then Corey Kispert helps down and Franz Wagner drains a 3 – 8:04 PM
Wizards defense is beyond frustrating to watch
Magic running down the clock at the end of the half and you let Daniel Gafford matchup on Cole Anthony then Corey Kispert helps down and Franz Wagner drains a 3 – 8:04 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“These are important games for the other teams too. I think it’s good for us to play against teams where every possession matters for them as well.” – @OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 5:02 PM
“These are important games for the other teams too. I think it’s good for us to play against teams where every possession matters for them as well.” – @OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 5:02 PM
More on this storyline
Orlando: Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against San Antonio. -via HoopsHype / March 13, 2023
Khobi Price: Franz Wagner will not return tonight vs. Miami due to a right ankle injury, per Magic. He’ll undergo further evaluation, team says. -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 11, 2023
Khobi Price: Franz Wagner will be available for tonight’s home game vs. the Blazers. Gary Harris’ status for tonight remains questionable because of a sore left adductor. -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 5, 2023