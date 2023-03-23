Live stream: Hornets 57, Pelicans 64

The Charlotte Hornets (23-50) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 23, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 57, New Orleans Pelicans 64 (Q3 11:29)

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Via Hornets PR: Terry Rozier left the game at Via Hornets PR: Terry Rozier left the game at #Pelicans with right foot discomfort. He is doubtful to return (note: he’s not on the court right now for second-half warmups). Kelly Oubre exited in 2Q with a right shoulder strain. He is out for the rest of the game – 9:13 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 62, Hornets 57

Ingram 19 pts, 5 rebs, 9 assts

McCollum 12 pts

Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs

Defense slipped a bit in the 2nd, but Pels remain ahead going into halftime. BI has been getting to his spots with ease. Only 3 assts away from tying his CH. – End of the 1st half: Pelicans 62, Hornets 57Ingram 19 pts, 5 rebs, 9 asstsMcCollum 12 ptsValanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebsDefense slipped a bit in the 2nd, but Pels remain ahead going into halftime. BI has been getting to his spots with ease. Only 3 assts away from tying his CH. – 9:02 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

More injuries for the More injuries for the #Hornets : Terry Rozier left tonight’s game in New Orleans with right foot discomfort and is doubtful to return. – 8:51 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy nearly loses an arm on his 3-point shot. No foul call.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 37, Hornets 24

Ingram 17 pts, 5 rebs, 6 assts

Valanciunas 6 pts, 3 rebs

Murphy 6 pts

Dominant quarter for BI as Pels race out to a double-digit lead early. Pels also scored 9 pts off 4 Charlotte turnovers. – End of the 1st: Pelicans 37, Hornets 24Ingram 17 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asstsValanciunas 6 pts, 3 rebsMurphy 6 ptsDominant quarter for BI as Pels race out to a double-digit lead early. Pels also scored 9 pts off 4 Charlotte turnovers. – 8:35 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram’s first quarter:

17 points – tied for second-most he’s ever had in any quarter

5 rebounds –

6 assists – most he’s had as a Pelican in any quarter / tied for most he’s had in any quarter in his career

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram takes his first rest right before the end of the first quarter.

17 points

5 rebounds

6 assists

1 three

5-10 FGA

6-6 FTA

Christian Clark @cclark_13

We got aggressive Brandon Ingram from opening tip again. He’s already got 13. Taken 6 free throws. Took 8 in the first quarter against the Spurs on Tuesday. – We got aggressive Brandon Ingram from opening tip again. He’s already got 13. Taken 6 free throws. Took 8 in the first quarter against the Spurs on Tuesday. – 8:29 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram has 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists through the first 9:34 of this game, helping the Pelicans jump out to a 33-20 lead over the Hornets.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram has 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists with 2:26 left in the 1st quarter.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Nick Richards with his longest make of the season with this baseline jump shot. 8:25 PM Nick Richards with his longest make of the season with this baseline jump shot. pic.twitter.com/b3j1PiRrEl

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Big time weakside rotation and block by JT Thor on this Ingram dunk attempt, did well to stay vertical 8:23 PM Big time weakside rotation and block by JT Thor on this Ingram dunk attempt, did well to stay vertical pic.twitter.com/JnJWVv5zVj

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

quick 6 off 3 makes in less than 2 minutes for the big man 😤 8:15 PM quick 6 off 3 makes in less than 2 minutes for the big man 😤 pic.twitter.com/57BFs6RToK

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at NOP

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 7:00 PM INJURY REPORT at NOPLaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/N9jiPg3YBV

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion Williamson will obviously not play against the Hornets tonight and may not make another appearance this season. However, plenty of intriguing story lines remain on the Pelicans that could have a direct bearing on the team’s future. pic.twitter.com/qGSRU9PAkI – 5:08 PM Zion Williamson will obviously not play against the Hornets tonight and may not make another appearance this season. However, plenty of intriguing story lines remain on the Pelicans that could have a direct bearing on the team’s future. https://t.co/YfQ0Uo3AYy

Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

