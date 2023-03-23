Live stream: Hornets 57, Pelicans 64

The Charlotte Hornets (23-50) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) at Smoothie King Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 23, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 57, New Orleans Pelicans 64 (Q3 11:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Via Hornets PR: Terry Rozier left the game at #Pelicans with right foot discomfort. He is doubtful to return (note: he’s not on the court right now for second-half warmups). Kelly Oubre exited in 2Q with a right shoulder strain. He is out for the rest of the game – 9:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Birthday buckets 🎈
@Gordon Hayward | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Cly3eHS7ow – 9:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 62, Hornets 57
Ingram 19 pts, 5 rebs, 9 assts
McCollum 12 pts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs
Defense slipped a bit in the 2nd, but Pels remain ahead going into halftime. BI has been getting to his spots with ease. Only 3 assts away from tying his CH. – 9:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
one half down! one half to go!
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/v56IVbfZy5 – 9:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 62, Hornets 57
– Ingram: 19p, 9a, 5r
– CJ: 12p
– Trey: 10p
– JV: 10p, 8r
Pels: 49.0 FG%, 5/15 3P, 9/9 FT
Hornets: 53.3 FG%, 5/17 3P, 4/7 FT – 9:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre left tonight’s game in the 2Q with a right shoulder strain. He is out for the remainder of tonight’s contest. – 8:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre left tonight’s game in the 2Q with a left shoulder strain. He is out for the remainder of tonight’s contest. – 8:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the 🔪 strikes (again) with (another) sharp finish pic.twitter.com/A099c4t8kH – 8:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Target acquired 🎯
@Dennis Smith x @PJ Washington | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/QFjJlxyeMr – 8:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy nearly loses an arm on his 3-point shot. No foul call.
Seconds later, @NTGraff “ARE YOU SERIOUS????” – 8:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
When it’s March and there’s a great game on like MSU-KSU along with the Hornets then sometimes you have to compromise 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/uSdzkz7dlg – 8:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
just a tad too easy for JV
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/z6irxxeNLK – 8:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram has (checks notes) 17/5/6…the first just ended pic.twitter.com/mty6HGUNP4 – 8:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 37, Hornets 24
Ingram 17 pts, 5 rebs, 6 assts
Valanciunas 6 pts, 3 rebs
Murphy 6 pts
Dominant quarter for BI as Pels race out to a double-digit lead early. Pels also scored 9 pts off 4 Charlotte turnovers. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram’s first quarter:
17 points – tied for second-most he’s ever had in any quarter
5 rebounds –
6 assists – most he’s had as a Pelican in any quarter / tied for most he’s had in any quarter in his career
He scored or assisted on 31 of the Pelicans’ 37 points. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram takes his first rest right before the end of the first quarter.
17 points
5 rebounds
6 assists
1 three
5-10 FGA
6-6 FTA
Not a bad start, huh? – 8:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram’s first quarter: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists. – 8:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Classic T3rry 😛
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/MLbEbOQzBD – 8:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
J-Rich decided to join the splash fest 😁 pic.twitter.com/9ORM0ukXRo – 8:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
We got aggressive Brandon Ingram from opening tip again. He’s already got 13. Taken 6 free throws. Took 8 in the first quarter against the Spurs on Tuesday. – 8:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram has 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists through the first 9:34 of this game, helping the Pelicans jump out to a 33-20 lead over the Hornets.
We’re officially on a triple-double watch, which would be the first of BI’s NBA career. – 8:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram has 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists with 2:26 left in the 1st quarter.
He’s got the game on a string right now. – 8:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nick Richards with his longest make of the season with this baseline jump shot. pic.twitter.com/b3j1PiRrEl – 8:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
☣️ trigga warning ☣️
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/fDU6lgWigx – 8:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Big time weakside rotation and block by JT Thor on this Ingram dunk attempt, did well to stay vertical pic.twitter.com/JnJWVv5zVj – 8:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
quick 6 off 3 makes in less than 2 minutes for the big man 😤 pic.twitter.com/57BFs6RToK – 8:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Three halfcourt possessions, three buckets for Jonas Valanciunas.
Pels sticking to the gameplan again early in this one – 8:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!
📍 New Orleans, LA
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
⏰ 8pm ET
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/XZ9iTDxAAW – 7:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congrats to our Last Chance Seat Winners! They traded in their 300 level tickets for sideline tickets, thanks to @LALottery💯
Get to games early, decked out in Pels gear and you could be next to win!
Check out more ways to win at https://t.co/cdNxut38Le pic.twitter.com/zpXrzM2mY8 – 7:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The 5 are set!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/t9RoR5E30V – 7:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/ceqYNf3X3d – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
40 minutes out 👀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/wjQRKTAboa – 7:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s school for Larry’s auction:
Eleanor McMain Secondary School
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
https://t.co/cZRd1X30yi pic.twitter.com/nAGQC4WEpZ – 7:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at NOP
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/N9jiPg3YBV – 7:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Head to section 105 to showcase your sneakers on our red carpet 👟👀 pic.twitter.com/cfdXnxOWmN – 6:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
👀Trigga Trey signed basketball? Go to the #Pelicans app now to play Courtside Challenge for your chance to win!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/e1WM8hWMyc – 5:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
After 8 weeks of the Futureshaper Design Experience powered by @honeywell, 15 students showcased their final custom 3D printed eyewear designs to Kelly Oubre Jr.! There were so many creative and unique designs. 🥸
@DigiBridgeUS | #LetsFly – 5:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson will obviously not play against the Hornets tonight and may not make another appearance this season. However, plenty of intriguing story lines remain on the Pelicans that could have a direct bearing on the team’s future. https://t.co/YfQ0Uo3AYy pic.twitter.com/qGSRU9PAkI – 5:08 PM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
White Sox have optioned Davis Martin to Charlotte. That leaves 41 players in camp. Regular season starts a week from today. – 5:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Home vs. the Hornets tonight! 👀
@ErinESummers with a preview
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/OWVuXb1qw8 – 4:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) remains questionable for Friday’s home game against Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) and Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) are both questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Hornets. – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
pregame work before game 73 👍 pic.twitter.com/u80Nas7utk – 2:02 PM
