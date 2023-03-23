Hornets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $5,466,884 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,238,799 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

