Hornets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Hornets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Hornets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 23, 2023- by

By |

The Charlotte Hornets play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $5,466,884 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,238,799 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home