Jalen Brunson out against Orlando due to hand injury

Marc J. Spears: Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando.
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:17 PM
Jalen Brunson is out today with a sprained hand. Mitchell Robinson is playing. – 6:14 PM
NYK says Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out tonight. – 6:14 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:14 PM
Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson are both questionable for tonight’s game against the Magic, the Knicks announced. – 3:04 PM
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for game at Orlando. – 3:04 PM
Knicks now listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando – in addition to Mitchell Robinson (knee) – 3:04 PM
More fun. Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 3:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 64, Knicks 61.
-Jimmy Butler with 16 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.
-Heat shooting 54.8 percent from field, 9 of 17 on threes and 9 of 10 from the foul line.
-Jalen Brunson with 14 points for Knicks. – 8:38 PM
New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / March 23, 2023
Tommy Beer: The Knicks have removed Jalen Brunson from the injury report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota – the surest sign yet that Brunson didn’t suffer any setback in return to action on Saturday. The Wolves are listing Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid all as questionable. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / March 20, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Final: Knicks 116, Nuggets 110. Jalen Brunson returns to score 24 points and lead the Knicks to a win over the Nuggets that helps solidify their hold on fifth in the East. Nikola Jokic had 24-10-8 for Denver, which has now lost 5 of 6 and plays Brooklyn tomorrow in a b2b. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / March 18, 2023