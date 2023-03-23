Jalen Brunson out against Orlando due to hand injury

March 23, 2023

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:17 PM
Jalen Brunson is out today with a sprained hand. Mitchell Robinson is playing. – 6:14 PM
NYK says Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out tonight. – 6:14 PM
Mitchell Robinson is available tonight, Knicks say. Jalen Brunson is out. – 6:14 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:14 PM
Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson are both questionable for tonight’s game against the Magic, the Knicks announced. – 3:04 PM
Jalen Brunson has a sprained right hand and is questionable for tonight, Knicks say. – 3:04 PM
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for game at Orlando. – 3:04 PM
Knicks now listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando – in addition to Mitchell Robinson (knee) – 3:04 PM
More fun. Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 3:04 PM
Tommy Beer: The Knicks have removed Jalen Brunson from the injury report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota – the surest sign yet that Brunson didn’t suffer any setback in return to action on Saturday. The Wolves are listing Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid all as questionable. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / March 20, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Final: Knicks 116, Nuggets 110. Jalen Brunson returns to score 24 points and lead the Knicks to a win over the Nuggets that helps solidify their hold on fifth in the East. Nikola Jokic had 24-10-8 for Denver, which has now lost 5 of 6 and plays Brooklyn tomorrow in a b2b. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / March 18, 2023

