Jaylen Brown on Hawks' radar?

“One reason the Hawks are trying to unload (John) Collins is to get that cap space and be in position to add someone, another star, with Trae,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “It is not easy to get free agents to Atlanta but Jaylen Brown would be different—they want to be in position, at least, to make a move if he wants to be there. I think there is not question they are watching the situation with him. Closely.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown wants to challenge Celtics and Boston: celticsblog.com/2023/3/22/2364… – 3:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
And if he doesn’t make All-NBA, isn’t eligible for 290, does a trade & the possible new extensions under the new CBA become more appealing? clnsmedia.com/how-jaylen-bro… – 2:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/jayle… – 2:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The team will soon need to discern, can they do more to make their relationship work or does this mark the beginning of the end of Brown’s time with the Celtics? https://t.co/Hu79muCr25 pic.twitter.com/xJwLBmRw3k – 12:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
They broke a tie with John Havlicek and Jo Jo White for the most such games by a duo in franchise history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:50 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
sportando.basketball/en/jaylen-brow… – 5:43 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Celtics star called Irving’s suspension, “inappropriate, unjust, and a violation of our CBA.” Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:31 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 9:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Abby Chin @tvabby
@DKSportsbook has JB at -140 odds to combine for over 35.5 PTS + RED + AST tonight against the #Kings on the second night of a back-to-back. – 8:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
And then people will say, well he should have answered a certain way… – 5:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
JB’s comments feel completely understandable, even if the timing of the interview is a little frustrating pic.twitter.com/UNgm5duXpm – 4:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/jayle… – 1:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Ringer @ringernba
@loganmmurdock on Brown striving to strike a balance between playing the game and being known beyond it: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 12:41 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 11:03 AM
More on this storyline
And, more than that, Brown is known for being tough-willed and for being willing to seek out his own unique path. Downplaying his enthusiasm for remaining with his current team is in character for him. “Jaylen is a smart man, he kind of sees through some of the BS of the league,” one NBA executive told Heavy Sports. “It would be of no advantage to him to come out and say, ‘Hell yeah, I want to stay in Boston and I’ll sign whatever they give me.’ That might be the popular answer, but he is not going to give the popular answer. Things change fast in the NBA, and who knows where they might be in two years?” -via Heavy.com / March 23, 2023
When asked whether he wants to stay in Boston long term, Brown is noncommittal. “I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me,” he says. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
When asked how long he wants to play with Tatum, Brown keeps his focus on the immediate future. “I just enjoy the time that you have now,” he says. “If it’s your whole career, it’s your whole career. If it’s not, it’s not. Some of the greatest players of all time haven’t finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you. You see how the process goes. All you do is really focus on what’s in front of you right now, to be honest. But I don’t really know or want to answer that question because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy. Especially right now, I’ll just say we’ll get there when we get there.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023