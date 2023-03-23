Joel Embiid listed as questionable to play against Golden State

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Golden State. James Harden (left achilles soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (right hip soreness) are also questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
My MVP prediction, for the record: Either Giannis or Embiid will get the most first place votes but Jokic will still ultimately win by getting the most second place votes, setting up even more toxic discourse about how he lost the popular vote but won the electoral vote. – 7:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid (right calf tightness), James Harden (left Achilles soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (right hip soreness) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Golden State Warriors: – 7:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Joel Embiid and James Harden both listed as questionable against the Warriors tomorrow night. Nobody unexpected on Warriors side of injury report. Same players available as the Dallas game. – 7:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers list Joel Embiid, James Harden and Jalen McDaniels as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Golden State. – 7:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is listed questionable for tomorrow’s game in Golden State.
James Harden is listed questionable for tomorrow’s game in Golden State. – 7:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Sixers list Joel Embiid and James Harden as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Warriors – 7:32 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The MVP race between Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid & Giannis Antetokounmpo, through no fault of theirs, has devolved into the worst of negative campaigning by their various digital stans. It needs to stop. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/40q01k1 – 5:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
First time I forgot Ant. Second time I forget Randle. This was all off the top of my head. Forgive me lol. All-NBA, take 3
G: SGA
G: Luka
F: Tatum
F: Giannis (MVP)
C: Embiid
G: Curry
G: Mitchell
F: Kawhi
F: Butler
C: Jokic
G: Fox
G: Ant
F: Markkanen
F: Julius Randle
C: Sabonis – 2:27 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 23 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.63
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.29
3. Luka Dončić: 15.34
4. Damian Lillard: 14.73
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.22
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.05
8. Anthony Davis: 13.17
9. LeBron James: 12.7
10. Stephen Curry: 12.53 pic.twitter.com/u0kwPhsi2z – 1:15 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. Puzzled Donovan pulled Drummond (7 pts, 5 reb) to start Q2 in favor of Javonte/DJJ frontline
Had some success with this group to start Q4 Mon. And did get a 2nd-chance 3P on first possession. But ultimately got beat up on glass
Group was -2 in in 3 mins w/o Embiid on floor pic.twitter.com/gq2vcJxrxZ – 1:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. PHI was 10/36 on 3s Mon, 16/37 on Wed (12/22 in H1)
Shooting regression happens. But you’ve also got to credit Embiid, who, even only playing H1, routinely forced Bulls into rotation with quick decisions out of swarms
7 ast is impressive, but doesn’t even fully do it justice pic.twitter.com/WUE2MDUGhq – 1:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. Bulls didn’t get first FG until 6:34 of Q1
After Vucevic missed runner on first possession, ball didn’t touch the paint for almost three minutes
Sixers’ D/Embiid’s rim deterrence made things perimeter-oriented again and jumpers didn’t fall (3/12 midrange, 6-25 3P for game) pic.twitter.com/NfGJKwLfFG – 1:13 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, your MVP race viewers – and voters – guide, at @TheAthletic
Numbers, nuance, and narrative all in one place as we debate Embiid v. Jokic v. Giannis
($1/month for 12 months right now for new subscribers through web browsers)
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 12:48 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
This year’s NBA MVP race between Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid & Giannis Antetokounmpo has devolved, again, into ‘my guy’s great; your guy sucks’ negative campaigning. It needs to stop. All three of them deserve more respect. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/40q01k1 – 12:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid, James Harden injury issues: 76ers will ‘do whatever we can to be healthy’
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 10:40 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Last night, the Chicago Bulls became the first team to hold Joel Embiid under 30 points in game in March.
My column: – 10:30 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers scored 76 points in the first half against the Bulls. Joel Embiid put on a passing clinic.
But Embiid didn’t play the second half, which along with James Harden’s injury, puts how the Sixers manage these last ten games under the microscope: theathletic.com/4338863/2023/0… – 8:30 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
ORD ➡️ SFO
ICYMI: The dispatch from Chicago, where the Sixers clinched another dominant win but Joel Embiid did not play in the second half because of mild calf tightness inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:38 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Is Embiid under-appreciated?
Phillies long road ahead
Cunningham & Jackson
Childhood bedroom posters
⬇️ go.audacy.com/TUaXwDFLoyb – 6:38 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: We definitively settle the Jokic vs Embiid debate for all time in our Center Rankings. Join @dannyleroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bounce-back game vs. Chicago Bulls, Joel Embiid’s calf injury and Doc Ri… youtu.be/KAYXIXjFkT0 via @YouTube – 2:47 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“[Joel Embiid] has easily pulled ahead right now I think in terms of the MVP balloting, doing it more often than not on both, *both* ends of the floor.”
-ESPN’s Mark Jones emphasizing Embiid’s two way play in MVP race during Lakers Suns. pic.twitter.com/SLv0UVZ9eW – 12:43 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid said he started feeling tightness in his calf during Monday’s game against the Bulls, and that it popped up again during tonight’s first half. He got treatment in the locker room and said being held out was “precautionary.” – 11:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid both expressed optimism that his calf tightness is mild and that he will be able to play Friday at Golden State (or soon after). – 10:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
On the broadcast, Doc Rivers said expects Harden (Achilles) to be back for Friday’s game against the Warriors, “but I can’t guarantee that.”
“We’re gonna do whatever we can to be healthy.”
Also said that he’s not worried about Embiid (calf tightness) and expects him to play. – 10:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers on his level of concern re: Embiid
“Not much, not at all really, I think he’ll be ready for next game…whenever you hear calf you just say, that’s it. But not concerned.” – 10:37 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Sixers coach Doc Rivers says there’s not much concern about Joel Embiid’s calf.
He reiterates Embiid should be ready for the next game – 10:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mild right calf tightness for Joel Embiid, who is expected to play Friday in Golden State. Embiid did not appear for the entire second half.
The Sixers beat Chicago, 116-91 (I have no idea why I mess up the score every time). They are are 49-23. – 10:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Well, a weird second half Embiid situation aside, this was a great bounce back effort for the Sixers in Chicago phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 10:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mild right calf tightness for Joel Embiid, who is expected to play Friday in Golden State. Embiid did not appear for the entire second half.
The Sixers beat Chicago, 116-191. They are are 49-23. – 10:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid has mild right calf tightness, but is expected to play Friday in Golden State. Per Sixers official. – 10:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Mild right calf tightness for Joel Embiid. He is expected to play Friday against the Warriors. – 10:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers now say Joel Embiid was dealing with “mild right calf tightness” and is expected to play Friday vs. Golden State – 10:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid, who didn’t play in the second half of tonight’s blowout win in Chicago, has mild right calf tightness, and is expected to play Friday at Golden State. – 10:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid missed the second half of tonight’s game with right calf tightness, Sixers say. He is expected to play in Friday’s game at Golden State. – 10:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid – mild right calf tightness – expected to play Friday – 10:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
12 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
5-7 FG
+25
He only had to play 16 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ON6uZojGrK – 10:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Identical back-to-back to Miami a few weeks ago: Lose an ugly slugfest at home, win going away on the road without one of Embiid/Harden.
Not as triumphant this time around, though, considering the mysterious circumstances that saw Embiid not return for the entire second half. – 10:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If I HAD to guess I think maybe Embiid opted for an early treatment on an achey something or other. And the team genuinely wasn’t sure about his availability for a solid 20 minutes given the score.
Makes little sense he wouldn’t start that third or at least join bench otherwise. – 10:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
We’ll see if there’s anything else going on.
In Charlotte on Friday, Embiid went back to the locker room and never returned for the fourth quarter. It would be pretty unorthodox to do that for an entire half, though. – 9:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The text I got on Embiid was, “with the big lead, it’s unlikely he returns” which is sort of a half explanation to me, but that’s what I (and everyone else) got 🤷♂️ – 9:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers blew a 28 point lead to the Cavs in 30 seconds. I know this isn’t the Cavaliers, but Embiid not even returning to the bench for second half might signal he’s getting an early treatment of some sort, fair? – 9:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
They just said on the broadcast that Joel Embiid will not return “because of the score differential,” citing a team official.
Certainly a risk, but so far, so good for the Sixers. Still up 20+. – 9:54 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Because of the score differential, Joel Embiid will not return tonight — @katetscott – 9:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Very strange to have gone nearly an entire quarter and have no update on Joel Embiid, who didn’t come out with the team to start the 3rd quarter.
The Sixers are up 91-69 with 2:31 left in the 3rd, so they might not need him, but fans are understandably a bit on edge. – 9:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Paul Reed starts 2nd half for Joel Embiid, who isn’t on 76ers bench either – 9:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey has 16 points while making 4 of 5 three-pointers. Embiid with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. And Harris with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. – 9:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Chicago 76-48 at halftime.
They went 12-22 from beyond the arc. Bulls are selling out to defend Joel Embiid (which is a reasonable strategy) and they are paying the price. – 9:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Things going quite well for the @Philadelphia 76ers at halftime in Chicago, leading, 76(!)-48.
Maxey: 16 PTS / 2 AST / 4-5 3fg
Harris: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 6 AST
Embiid: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST
Melton: 11 PTS / 3 AST / 3-5 3fg
Tucker: 5 PTS / 2 REB
Team: 61.9% fg, 54.5% 3fg – 9:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 76, Bulls 48. Four Sixers in double figures, led by Maxey’s 16 and Embiid’s 12-7-7. Bulls shot just 39.5 percent from the floor and committed eight turnovers. – 9:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 76, Bulls 48 at half
DeRozan 0-6 FGs
LaVine 10 pts
Bulls 39.8% FG
Maxey 16 pts
Harris 15 pts
Embiid 12 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists – 9:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris drills a triple and Philadelphia leads the Bulls now 73-43 in the 2nd Q. Joel Embiid has 12 points and with the way this game is going, his streak of scoring 30+ points looks like it will end at 10. The big fella doesn’t have to do much right now. #Sixers – 9:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid has six assists, but he has created way more baskets and quality shots.
He has put on a playmaking clinic from the nail and elbow. – 9:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid (12 points) and Maxey (10 points) are leading the scoring charge, as expected. But lots of contributions. Harris has eight. Melton, Niang, House and Milton all have five. Sixers have 17 bench points. – 8:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 36-23 after one quarter. Embiid has 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. – 8:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 36, Bulls 23 at the end of the first. Sixers raced out to a 22-point lead before the Bulls chipped away a bit, but still an impressive opening quarter. Embiid has 12-4-3. Sixers forced six turnovers and held Bulls to 8-of-20 from the floor. – 8:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here come the Bulls making a run, just before Embiid takes his rest. pic.twitter.com/yW5a2v61VZ – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid with a steal, runs the break and drops a dime to House for the Jam. – 8:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris took a pretty hard (unintentional) shot in the face from Joel Embiid as both of them were going for the rebound.
Sixers might need to go back to little league baseball, with someone yelling “I got it!”
Anyway, Harris stayed in the game. – 8:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid catches Tobias Harris with a friendly fire elbow to the jaw going for a board. Harris appeared to tell a trainer he’s alright on the telecast. – 8:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
13-0 Sixers, Bulls timeout. Ball movement has been terrific early.
(Embiid also seems to be coming up to the level rather than straight-up switching screens, will be interesting to see what they do on that end tonight) – 8:15 PM
“I think this year unfortunately has just taken a really ugly, nasty turn in the MVP conversation, and I think it’s really turned a lot of people off, including him,” Michael Malone said of Nikola Jokic. “And what’s happening now is there’s so many guys that could win the MVP this year — great candidates. Joel Embiid is a great candidate. Luka Doncic is a great candidate. Jayson Tatum — whoever you want to put in that mix, those are all deserving. But what happens in today’s society is that everybody — it’s like when I was a college coach — all the negative recruiting, it’s not promoting my guy, it’s ripping down every other guy. And that’s just ridiculous.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 23, 2023
“This game — as Adam Silver told us at the All-Star break — the game is in a great spot. The league’s in a great spot. We have great players. Celebrate them. Don’t criticize. Don’t tear them down. Build them all up, and whoever wins it, good for them. And that’s one thing that’s been really disappointing this year with the whole MVP conversation and all the hot takes. It’s really just gotten ugly and nasty, and I really don’t care for it.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 23, 2023
During a recent appearance on The Ringer’s The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Conley said that while he believes in Jokic’s greatness, he’s just more awed at the body of work Joel Embiid has been putting together so far in the 2022-23 NBA season. Conley also mentioned two games in which he saw first-hand just how unstoppable of a force Embiid is. “I love Jokic, but the two times I played against Joel this year, I think he got 60 the first time we played him in Philly…in Minnesota I think he didn’t even have to play in the fourth but had like 40. I haven’t seen anyone be as dominant as him with my own eyes this season.” -via Clutch Points / March 23, 2023