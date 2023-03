Joel Embiid says he will likely play Friday

During a recent appearance on The Ringer’s The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Conley said that while he believes in Jokic’s greatness, he’s just more awed at the body of work Joel Embiid has been putting together so far in the 2022-23 NBA season. Conley also mentioned two games in which he saw first-hand just how unstoppable of a force Embiid is. “I love Jokic, but the two times I played against Joel this year, I think he got 60 the first time we played him in Philly…in Minnesota I think he didn’t even have to play in the fourth but had like 40. I haven’t seen anyone be as dominant as him with my own eyes this season.” -via Clutch Points / March 23, 2023