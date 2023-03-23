Joel Embiid says he will likely play Friday

Embiid said he initially injured his calf during Monday’s game, also against the Bulls, so when he felt some discomfort in the first half Wednesday, he wanted to be extra cautious. He did not return to the bench in the second half and instead received treatment on his calf. Embiid said it is likely he will be able to play Friday, but reiterated that being healthy for the postseason is his main goal.
Source: Jamal Collier @ ESPN
Source: Jamal Collier @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Is Embiid under-appreciated?
Phillies long road ahead
Cunningham & Jackson
Childhood bedroom posters
⬇️ go.audacy.com/TUaXwDFLoyb – 6:38 AM
Is Embiid under-appreciated?
Phillies long road ahead
Cunningham & Jackson
Childhood bedroom posters
⬇️ go.audacy.com/TUaXwDFLoyb – 6:38 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: We definitively settle the Jokic vs Embiid debate for all time in our Center Rankings. Join @dannyleroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:23 AM
New Dunc’d On Prime: We definitively settle the Jokic vs Embiid debate for all time in our Center Rankings. Join @dannyleroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bounce-back game vs. Chicago Bulls, Joel Embiid’s calf injury and Doc Ri… youtu.be/KAYXIXjFkT0 via @YouTube – 2:47 AM
Bounce-back game vs. Chicago Bulls, Joel Embiid’s calf injury and Doc Ri… youtu.be/KAYXIXjFkT0 via @YouTube – 2:47 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“[Joel Embiid] has easily pulled ahead right now I think in terms of the MVP balloting, doing it more often than not on both, *both* ends of the floor.”
-ESPN’s Mark Jones emphasizing Embiid’s two way play in MVP race during Lakers Suns. pic.twitter.com/SLv0UVZ9eW – 12:43 AM
“[Joel Embiid] has easily pulled ahead right now I think in terms of the MVP balloting, doing it more often than not on both, *both* ends of the floor.”
-ESPN’s Mark Jones emphasizing Embiid’s two way play in MVP race during Lakers Suns. pic.twitter.com/SLv0UVZ9eW – 12:43 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid said he started feeling tightness in his calf during Monday’s game against the Bulls, and that it popped up again during tonight’s first half. He got treatment in the locker room and said being held out was “precautionary.” – 11:23 PM
Joel Embiid said he started feeling tightness in his calf during Monday’s game against the Bulls, and that it popped up again during tonight’s first half. He got treatment in the locker room and said being held out was “precautionary.” – 11:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid both expressed optimism that his calf tightness is mild and that he will be able to play Friday at Golden State (or soon after). – 10:50 PM
Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid both expressed optimism that his calf tightness is mild and that he will be able to play Friday at Golden State (or soon after). – 10:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
On the broadcast, Doc Rivers said expects Harden (Achilles) to be back for Friday’s game against the Warriors, “but I can’t guarantee that.”
“We’re gonna do whatever we can to be healthy.”
Also said that he’s not worried about Embiid (calf tightness) and expects him to play. – 10:40 PM
On the broadcast, Doc Rivers said expects Harden (Achilles) to be back for Friday’s game against the Warriors, “but I can’t guarantee that.”
“We’re gonna do whatever we can to be healthy.”
Also said that he’s not worried about Embiid (calf tightness) and expects him to play. – 10:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers on his level of concern re: Embiid
“Not much, not at all really, I think he’ll be ready for next game…whenever you hear calf you just say, that’s it. But not concerned.” – 10:37 PM
Doc Rivers on his level of concern re: Embiid
“Not much, not at all really, I think he’ll be ready for next game…whenever you hear calf you just say, that’s it. But not concerned.” – 10:37 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Sixers coach Doc Rivers says there’s not much concern about Joel Embiid’s calf.
He reiterates Embiid should be ready for the next game – 10:35 PM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers says there’s not much concern about Joel Embiid’s calf.
He reiterates Embiid should be ready for the next game – 10:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mild right calf tightness for Joel Embiid, who is expected to play Friday in Golden State. Embiid did not appear for the entire second half.
The Sixers beat Chicago, 116-91 (I have no idea why I mess up the score every time). They are are 49-23. – 10:32 PM
Mild right calf tightness for Joel Embiid, who is expected to play Friday in Golden State. Embiid did not appear for the entire second half.
The Sixers beat Chicago, 116-91 (I have no idea why I mess up the score every time). They are are 49-23. – 10:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Well, a weird second half Embiid situation aside, this was a great bounce back effort for the Sixers in Chicago phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 10:32 PM
Well, a weird second half Embiid situation aside, this was a great bounce back effort for the Sixers in Chicago phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 10:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mild right calf tightness for Joel Embiid, who is expected to play Friday in Golden State. Embiid did not appear for the entire second half.
The Sixers beat Chicago, 116-191. They are are 49-23. – 10:29 PM
Mild right calf tightness for Joel Embiid, who is expected to play Friday in Golden State. Embiid did not appear for the entire second half.
The Sixers beat Chicago, 116-191. They are are 49-23. – 10:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid has mild right calf tightness, but is expected to play Friday in Golden State. Per Sixers official. – 10:27 PM
Joel Embiid has mild right calf tightness, but is expected to play Friday in Golden State. Per Sixers official. – 10:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Mild right calf tightness for Joel Embiid. He is expected to play Friday against the Warriors. – 10:26 PM
Mild right calf tightness for Joel Embiid. He is expected to play Friday against the Warriors. – 10:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers now say Joel Embiid was dealing with “mild right calf tightness” and is expected to play Friday vs. Golden State – 10:25 PM
The Sixers now say Joel Embiid was dealing with “mild right calf tightness” and is expected to play Friday vs. Golden State – 10:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid, who didn’t play in the second half of tonight’s blowout win in Chicago, has mild right calf tightness, and is expected to play Friday at Golden State. – 10:25 PM
The Sixers say Joel Embiid, who didn’t play in the second half of tonight’s blowout win in Chicago, has mild right calf tightness, and is expected to play Friday at Golden State. – 10:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid missed the second half of tonight’s game with right calf tightness, Sixers say. He is expected to play in Friday’s game at Golden State. – 10:25 PM
Embiid missed the second half of tonight’s game with right calf tightness, Sixers say. He is expected to play in Friday’s game at Golden State. – 10:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid – mild right calf tightness – expected to play Friday – 10:24 PM
Embiid – mild right calf tightness – expected to play Friday – 10:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
12 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
5-7 FG
+25
He only had to play 16 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ON6uZojGrK – 10:21 PM
Embiid tonight:
12 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
5-7 FG
+25
He only had to play 16 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ON6uZojGrK – 10:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Identical back-to-back to Miami a few weeks ago: Lose an ugly slugfest at home, win going away on the road without one of Embiid/Harden.
Not as triumphant this time around, though, considering the mysterious circumstances that saw Embiid not return for the entire second half. – 10:20 PM
Identical back-to-back to Miami a few weeks ago: Lose an ugly slugfest at home, win going away on the road without one of Embiid/Harden.
Not as triumphant this time around, though, considering the mysterious circumstances that saw Embiid not return for the entire second half. – 10:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If I HAD to guess I think maybe Embiid opted for an early treatment on an achey something or other. And the team genuinely wasn’t sure about his availability for a solid 20 minutes given the score.
Makes little sense he wouldn’t start that third or at least join bench otherwise. – 10:09 PM
If I HAD to guess I think maybe Embiid opted for an early treatment on an achey something or other. And the team genuinely wasn’t sure about his availability for a solid 20 minutes given the score.
Makes little sense he wouldn’t start that third or at least join bench otherwise. – 10:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
We’ll see if there’s anything else going on.
In Charlotte on Friday, Embiid went back to the locker room and never returned for the fourth quarter. It would be pretty unorthodox to do that for an entire half, though. – 9:57 PM
We’ll see if there’s anything else going on.
In Charlotte on Friday, Embiid went back to the locker room and never returned for the fourth quarter. It would be pretty unorthodox to do that for an entire half, though. – 9:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The text I got on Embiid was, “with the big lead, it’s unlikely he returns” which is sort of a half explanation to me, but that’s what I (and everyone else) got 🤷♂️ – 9:56 PM
The text I got on Embiid was, “with the big lead, it’s unlikely he returns” which is sort of a half explanation to me, but that’s what I (and everyone else) got 🤷♂️ – 9:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers blew a 28 point lead to the Cavs in 30 seconds. I know this isn’t the Cavaliers, but Embiid not even returning to the bench for second half might signal he’s getting an early treatment of some sort, fair? – 9:56 PM
The Sixers blew a 28 point lead to the Cavs in 30 seconds. I know this isn’t the Cavaliers, but Embiid not even returning to the bench for second half might signal he’s getting an early treatment of some sort, fair? – 9:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
They just said on the broadcast that Joel Embiid will not return “because of the score differential,” citing a team official.
Certainly a risk, but so far, so good for the Sixers. Still up 20+. – 9:54 PM
They just said on the broadcast that Joel Embiid will not return “because of the score differential,” citing a team official.
Certainly a risk, but so far, so good for the Sixers. Still up 20+. – 9:54 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Because of the score differential, Joel Embiid will not return tonight — @katetscott – 9:52 PM
Because of the score differential, Joel Embiid will not return tonight — @katetscott – 9:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Very strange to have gone nearly an entire quarter and have no update on Joel Embiid, who didn’t come out with the team to start the 3rd quarter.
The Sixers are up 91-69 with 2:31 left in the 3rd, so they might not need him, but fans are understandably a bit on edge. – 9:50 PM
Very strange to have gone nearly an entire quarter and have no update on Joel Embiid, who didn’t come out with the team to start the 3rd quarter.
The Sixers are up 91-69 with 2:31 left in the 3rd, so they might not need him, but fans are understandably a bit on edge. – 9:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Paul Reed starts 2nd half for Joel Embiid, who isn’t on 76ers bench either – 9:31 PM
Paul Reed starts 2nd half for Joel Embiid, who isn’t on 76ers bench either – 9:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey has 16 points while making 4 of 5 three-pointers. Embiid with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. And Harris with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. – 9:17 PM
Maxey has 16 points while making 4 of 5 three-pointers. Embiid with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. And Harris with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. – 9:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Chicago 76-48 at halftime.
They went 12-22 from beyond the arc. Bulls are selling out to defend Joel Embiid (which is a reasonable strategy) and they are paying the price. – 9:16 PM
Sixers lead Chicago 76-48 at halftime.
They went 12-22 from beyond the arc. Bulls are selling out to defend Joel Embiid (which is a reasonable strategy) and they are paying the price. – 9:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Things going quite well for the @Philadelphia 76ers at halftime in Chicago, leading, 76(!)-48.
Maxey: 16 PTS / 2 AST / 4-5 3fg
Harris: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 6 AST
Embiid: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST
Melton: 11 PTS / 3 AST / 3-5 3fg
Tucker: 5 PTS / 2 REB
Team: 61.9% fg, 54.5% 3fg – 9:15 PM
Things going quite well for the @Philadelphia 76ers at halftime in Chicago, leading, 76(!)-48.
Maxey: 16 PTS / 2 AST / 4-5 3fg
Harris: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 6 AST
Embiid: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST
Melton: 11 PTS / 3 AST / 3-5 3fg
Tucker: 5 PTS / 2 REB
Team: 61.9% fg, 54.5% 3fg – 9:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 76, Bulls 48. Four Sixers in double figures, led by Maxey’s 16 and Embiid’s 12-7-7. Bulls shot just 39.5 percent from the floor and committed eight turnovers. – 9:15 PM
Halftime: Sixers 76, Bulls 48. Four Sixers in double figures, led by Maxey’s 16 and Embiid’s 12-7-7. Bulls shot just 39.5 percent from the floor and committed eight turnovers. – 9:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 76, Bulls 48 at half
DeRozan 0-6 FGs
LaVine 10 pts
Bulls 39.8% FG
Maxey 16 pts
Harris 15 pts
Embiid 12 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists – 9:14 PM
76ers 76, Bulls 48 at half
DeRozan 0-6 FGs
LaVine 10 pts
Bulls 39.8% FG
Maxey 16 pts
Harris 15 pts
Embiid 12 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists – 9:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris drills a triple and Philadelphia leads the Bulls now 73-43 in the 2nd Q. Joel Embiid has 12 points and with the way this game is going, his streak of scoring 30+ points looks like it will end at 10. The big fella doesn’t have to do much right now. #Sixers – 9:12 PM
Tobias Harris drills a triple and Philadelphia leads the Bulls now 73-43 in the 2nd Q. Joel Embiid has 12 points and with the way this game is going, his streak of scoring 30+ points looks like it will end at 10. The big fella doesn’t have to do much right now. #Sixers – 9:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid has six assists, but he has created way more baskets and quality shots.
He has put on a playmaking clinic from the nail and elbow. – 9:11 PM
Embiid has six assists, but he has created way more baskets and quality shots.
He has put on a playmaking clinic from the nail and elbow. – 9:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid (12 points) and Maxey (10 points) are leading the scoring charge, as expected. But lots of contributions. Harris has eight. Melton, Niang, House and Milton all have five. Sixers have 17 bench points. – 8:55 PM
Embiid (12 points) and Maxey (10 points) are leading the scoring charge, as expected. But lots of contributions. Harris has eight. Melton, Niang, House and Milton all have five. Sixers have 17 bench points. – 8:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 36-23 after one quarter. Embiid has 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. – 8:41 PM
#Sixers lead 36-23 after one quarter. Embiid has 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. – 8:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 36, Bulls 23 at the end of the first. Sixers raced out to a 22-point lead before the Bulls chipped away a bit, but still an impressive opening quarter. Embiid has 12-4-3. Sixers forced six turnovers and held Bulls to 8-of-20 from the floor. – 8:41 PM
Sixers 36, Bulls 23 at the end of the first. Sixers raced out to a 22-point lead before the Bulls chipped away a bit, but still an impressive opening quarter. Embiid has 12-4-3. Sixers forced six turnovers and held Bulls to 8-of-20 from the floor. – 8:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here come the Bulls making a run, just before Embiid takes his rest. pic.twitter.com/yW5a2v61VZ – 8:35 PM
Here come the Bulls making a run, just before Embiid takes his rest. pic.twitter.com/yW5a2v61VZ – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid with a steal, runs the break and drops a dime to House for the Jam. – 8:32 PM
Embiid with a steal, runs the break and drops a dime to House for the Jam. – 8:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris took a pretty hard (unintentional) shot in the face from Joel Embiid as both of them were going for the rebound.
Sixers might need to go back to little league baseball, with someone yelling “I got it!”
Anyway, Harris stayed in the game. – 8:26 PM
Tobias Harris took a pretty hard (unintentional) shot in the face from Joel Embiid as both of them were going for the rebound.
Sixers might need to go back to little league baseball, with someone yelling “I got it!”
Anyway, Harris stayed in the game. – 8:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid catches Tobias Harris with a friendly fire elbow to the jaw going for a board. Harris appeared to tell a trainer he’s alright on the telecast. – 8:25 PM
Embiid catches Tobias Harris with a friendly fire elbow to the jaw going for a board. Harris appeared to tell a trainer he’s alright on the telecast. – 8:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
13-0 Sixers, Bulls timeout. Ball movement has been terrific early.
(Embiid also seems to be coming up to the level rather than straight-up switching screens, will be interesting to see what they do on that end tonight) – 8:15 PM
13-0 Sixers, Bulls timeout. Ball movement has been terrific early.
(Embiid also seems to be coming up to the level rather than straight-up switching screens, will be interesting to see what they do on that end tonight) – 8:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Bulls :
Tucker – left ankle soreness – available
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Melton
Maxey – 7:36 PM
#Sixers vs. #Bulls :
Tucker – left ankle soreness – available
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Melton
Maxey – 7:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders:
PTS — Tatum
REB — Sabonis
AST — Trae
STL — Anunoby, Melton, Edwards
BLK — Brook
FG — Tatum
3P — Hield
FT — Embiid pic.twitter.com/xN1Xg0BPpR – 6:17 PM
Season leaders:
PTS — Tatum
REB — Sabonis
AST — Trae
STL — Anunoby, Melton, Edwards
BLK — Brook
FG — Tatum
3P — Hield
FT — Embiid pic.twitter.com/xN1Xg0BPpR – 6:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This isn’t a critique of Embiid. Embiid is a really good passer for a center now.
But there are are good passers, and then there are PASSERS.
Jokić is just in his own stratosphere as a playmaker at his position. – 4:37 PM
This isn’t a critique of Embiid. Embiid is a really good passer for a center now.
But there are are good passers, and then there are PASSERS.
Jokić is just in his own stratosphere as a playmaker at his position. – 4:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić has recorded more total assists this season (634) than in any previous season of his career.
He’s six assists off pace of averaging exactly 10.0 per game.
I know a lot of people are numb to his stats, but 634 is twice as much as Embiid has ever had in a season. – 4:35 PM
Nikola Jokić has recorded more total assists this season (634) than in any previous season of his career.
He’s six assists off pace of averaging exactly 10.0 per game.
I know a lot of people are numb to his stats, but 634 is twice as much as Embiid has ever had in a season. – 4:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Feel people would be less worked up about NBA MVP if Embiid won last year. And he probably should have considering Nuggets finished 6th in West.
It’s not that Jokic isn’t deserving, more about him going up 3-0 on Embiid. Some players made their opinions clear at All-Star Game – 1:33 PM
Feel people would be less worked up about NBA MVP if Embiid won last year. And he probably should have considering Nuggets finished 6th in West.
It’s not that Jokic isn’t deserving, more about him going up 3-0 on Embiid. Some players made their opinions clear at All-Star Game – 1:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Included in this MVP piece…
* A refresh on Jokic-Embiid-Giannis numbers (notables section)
* Highlight what others are saying (Malone, Donovan, Draymond, Carlisle, B. Lopez, Middleton perspective)
* Set the stage for the home stretch (head-2-head!)
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 1:25 PM
Included in this MVP piece…
* A refresh on Jokic-Embiid-Giannis numbers (notables section)
* Highlight what others are saying (Malone, Donovan, Draymond, Carlisle, B. Lopez, Middleton perspective)
* Set the stage for the home stretch (head-2-head!)
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 1:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine gave praise to Giannis and Jokić this morning, but when it comes to the MVP race: “Embiid has it wrapped up this year.” – 12:38 PM
Zach LaVine gave praise to Giannis and Jokić this morning, but when it comes to the MVP race: “Embiid has it wrapped up this year.” – 12:38 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Had fun putting this one together, too…
Your unofficial MVP viewers – and voters – guide: Why this scribe is asking for help, at @TheAthletic
Jokic. Embiid. Giannis. Who you got, and why? The comments section opens now…
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 12:09 PM
Had fun putting this one together, too…
Your unofficial MVP viewers – and voters – guide: Why this scribe is asking for help, at @TheAthletic
Jokic. Embiid. Giannis. Who you got, and why? The comments section opens now…
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 12:09 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Had fun putting this one together, too…
Your unofficial MVP viewer’s – and voter’s – guide: Why this scribe is asking for help, at @TheAthletic
Jokic. Embiid. Giannis. Who you got, and why? The comments section opens now…
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 12:08 PM
Had fun putting this one together, too…
Your unofficial MVP viewer’s – and voter’s – guide: Why this scribe is asking for help, at @TheAthletic
Jokic. Embiid. Giannis. Who you got, and why? The comments section opens now…
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 12:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
9. Big clutch shotmaking by DeRozan/Vucevic
• Vucevic stems 7-0 Philly run with and-1 hook, midrange jumper
• DeRozan gives Bulls lead in final minute of regulation
• DeRozan 4 straight after falling behind 105-101 in OT2 (both at rim, directly following Embiid foul-out) pic.twitter.com/5c0l0Jsz6D – 11:03 AM
9. Big clutch shotmaking by DeRozan/Vucevic
• Vucevic stems 7-0 Philly run with and-1 hook, midrange jumper
• DeRozan gives Bulls lead in final minute of regulation
• DeRozan 4 straight after falling behind 105-101 in OT2 (both at rim, directly following Embiid foul-out) pic.twitter.com/5c0l0Jsz6D – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
8. This sequence would end up changing complexion of the game
Embiid called for a tacky-tack foul for his 4th personal, then immediately picks up his 5th at the other end
Even though Embiid ended up lasting until early OT2, wonder if Doc rues not using challenge here… pic.twitter.com/o2bAy2ka50 – 11:03 AM
8. This sequence would end up changing complexion of the game
Embiid called for a tacky-tack foul for his 4th personal, then immediately picks up his 5th at the other end
Even though Embiid ended up lasting until early OT2, wonder if Doc rues not using challenge here… pic.twitter.com/o2bAy2ka50 – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
7. Embiid did the majority of his damage in the third quarter: 18 pts, 5-9 FG, 8-9 FT
Some defensive lapses here, some superstar shotmaking/foul-drawing. Highlights the intense attention to detail necessary to even make things tough on Embiid pic.twitter.com/mnq7ayWRXM – 11:03 AM
7. Embiid did the majority of his damage in the third quarter: 18 pts, 5-9 FG, 8-9 FT
Some defensive lapses here, some superstar shotmaking/foul-drawing. Highlights the intense attention to detail necessary to even make things tough on Embiid pic.twitter.com/mnq7ayWRXM – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. Embiid also had 3 blocks, but his impact as a rim deterrent went beyond that
Bulls got 2 shots at the rim in the first quarter, which he played to completion. Found some transition opportunities later, but set tone for Bulls’ offense to be perimeter-oriented in his minutes pic.twitter.com/mMLZHamBp7 – 11:03 AM
3. Embiid also had 3 blocks, but his impact as a rim deterrent went beyond that
Bulls got 2 shots at the rim in the first quarter, which he played to completion. Found some transition opportunities later, but set tone for Bulls’ offense to be perimeter-oriented in his minutes pic.twitter.com/mMLZHamBp7 – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. Donovan ran Vucevic out to start Q2, figuring Embiid would play all of Q1 and not start of Q2
First, 2 missed opportunities (1st is good Philly D, Ayo has to hit him on second). Then, 2 examples of Vucevic creating/exploiting an advantage against smaller frontline pic.twitter.com/FJPIa9SdsH – 11:03 AM
4. Donovan ran Vucevic out to start Q2, figuring Embiid would play all of Q1 and not start of Q2
First, 2 missed opportunities (1st is good Philly D, Ayo has to hit him on second). Then, 2 examples of Vucevic creating/exploiting an advantage against smaller frontline pic.twitter.com/FJPIa9SdsH – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. With Vucevic providing a solid first line of defense, Bulls threw multiple bodies at Embiid whenever they could. Had some success, at least in getting the ball out of his hands
He got his, but did shoot (11/22) under season average (55%) and committed 5 turnovers pic.twitter.com/XQxspW6l5C – 11:03 AM
2. With Vucevic providing a solid first line of defense, Bulls threw multiple bodies at Embiid whenever they could. Had some success, at least in getting the ball out of his hands
He got his, but did shoot (11/22) under season average (55%) and committed 5 turnovers pic.twitter.com/XQxspW6l5C – 11:03 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Our long national nightmare is over. For the first time in 13 tries, the Bulls defeated Joel Embiid — on Monday beating the Sixers 109-105 in another double-OT marathon
Bulls are 8-4 since the break, and have won five of last six
Here are 11 observations, in thread form… – 11:03 AM
Our long national nightmare is over. For the first time in 13 tries, the Bulls defeated Joel Embiid — on Monday beating the Sixers 109-105 in another double-OT marathon
Bulls are 8-4 since the break, and have won five of last six
Here are 11 observations, in thread form… – 11:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% by a player with 30+ PPG since the All-Star break:
57.6 — Embiid
55.0 — Booker
52.2 — Shai
50.8 — Steph pic.twitter.com/GNaEnqPYin – 10:25 AM
Highest FG% by a player with 30+ PPG since the All-Star break:
57.6 — Embiid
55.0 — Booker
52.2 — Shai
50.8 — Steph pic.twitter.com/GNaEnqPYin – 10:25 AM
More on this storyline
During a recent appearance on The Ringer’s The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Conley said that while he believes in Jokic’s greatness, he’s just more awed at the body of work Joel Embiid has been putting together so far in the 2022-23 NBA season. Conley also mentioned two games in which he saw first-hand just how unstoppable of a force Embiid is. “I love Jokic, but the two times I played against Joel this year, I think he got 60 the first time we played him in Philly…in Minnesota I think he didn’t even have to play in the fourth but had like 40. I haven’t seen anyone be as dominant as him with my own eyes this season.” -via Clutch Points / March 23, 2023
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine on Joel Embiid’s MVP candidacy: “I think he shoulda won one already. I think Jokic has been incredible too. He’s won back-to-back, so you don’t take anything away from him. Obviously, Giannis is incredible. But I think Embiid has it wrapped up this year. He’s that good.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 22, 2023
When asked if he believes Joel Embiid is worthy of the MVP, Erving said that he is but noted that the competition remains stiff with superstars like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. “I think he’s definitely worthy. I think he’s been worthy in the past,” Evring said. “Jokic is formidable. Tremendous numbers and his team was leading the conference for most of the season. So he’s formidable, Giannis is formidable and Luka is formidable. One of those four and it might be Joel’s turn, which would be poetically justifiable.” -via Clutch Points / March 21, 2023