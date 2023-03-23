Live stream: Knicks 45, Magic 53

The New York Knicks (42-32) play against the Orlando Magic (30-43) at Amway Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 23, 2023
New York Knicks 45, Orlando Magic 53 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Another technical for Julius Randle – that’s three straight games he’s been hit with a tech.
Randle also gets in the face of IQ after Quickley attempted to keep him from berating the ref.
Randle has got to keep his emotions in check. Becoming an issue again. – 8:12 PM
Another technical for Julius Randle – that’s three straight games he’s been hit with a tech.
Randle also gets in the face of IQ after Quickley attempted to keep him from berating the ref.
Randle has got to keep his emotions in check. Becoming an issue again. – 8:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nowell passes the ball like a guy named Danny Tirado, who was one of the best New York City point guards of the early 1990’s – 8:10 PM
Nowell passes the ball like a guy named Danny Tirado, who was one of the best New York City point guards of the early 1990’s – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 53, Knicks 45.
New York closed out the 2Q strong. Magic with too many turnovers (10) and offense started to stagnate.
Julius Randle gets assessed a technical right after the half ended for arguing with an official over a non-call. – 8:10 PM
Halftime: Magic 53, Knicks 45.
New York closed out the 2Q strong. Magic with too many turnovers (10) and offense started to stagnate.
Julius Randle gets assessed a technical right after the half ended for arguing with an official over a non-call. – 8:10 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 53, Knicks 45
Banchero – 12 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts, 2 blks
Moe Wagner – 8 pts, 4 rebs
Cole Anthony – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 6 pts, 4 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 6 pts – 8:10 PM
Halftime: Magic 53, Knicks 45
Banchero – 12 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts, 2 blks
Moe Wagner – 8 pts, 4 rebs
Cole Anthony – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 6 pts, 4 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 6 pts – 8:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle is heated at the referees again. Picks up a technical. Immanuel Quickley tries to calm him down and Randle gets mad at him.
The temper is hard to understand. – 8:10 PM
Julius Randle is heated at the referees again. Picks up a technical. Immanuel Quickley tries to calm him down and Randle gets mad at him.
The temper is hard to understand. – 8:10 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley getting into it at the end of the first half. Teammates got between them. – 8:09 PM
Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley getting into it at the end of the first half. Teammates got between them. – 8:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 53, Knicks 45
Banchero: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
M. Wagner: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Grimes: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Quickley: 10 points – 8:09 PM
Halftime | Magic 53, Knicks 45
Banchero: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
M. Wagner: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Grimes: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Quickley: 10 points – 8:09 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
there goes our ROY 🤧
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/TpUQnj7h2m – 8:06 PM
there goes our ROY 🤧
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/TpUQnj7h2m – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to another Markelle Fultz moment
@Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/LMkGchthxW – 7:58 PM
welcome to another Markelle Fultz moment
@Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/LMkGchthxW – 7:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic cap a 16-0 run with Markelle Fultz blocking Quentin Grimes on one end and getting a layup in transition on the other.
Magic leading 46-27 with 5:40 in 2Q. – 7:57 PM
Magic cap a 16-0 run with Markelle Fultz blocking Quentin Grimes on one end and getting a layup in transition on the other.
Magic leading 46-27 with 5:40 in 2Q. – 7:57 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have opened up a 46-27 lead with 5:30 to go in the first half. Paolo Banchero just found a cutting Markelle Fultz for a great finish at the rim to give Orlando its largest lead of the night. – 7:56 PM
The Magic have opened up a 46-27 lead with 5:30 to go in the first half. Paolo Banchero just found a cutting Markelle Fultz for a great finish at the rim to give Orlando its largest lead of the night. – 7:56 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With 5:30 remaining in the second quarter, the Knicks are shooting 24.3% from the field, 15.8% from three and 54.5% from the free-throw line. 😬
The Magic lead 46-27. – 7:56 PM
With 5:30 remaining in the second quarter, the Knicks are shooting 24.3% from the field, 15.8% from three and 54.5% from the free-throw line. 😬
The Magic lead 46-27. – 7:56 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @OrlandoMagic are on a 16-0 second-quarter run.
Magic 46, Knicks 27 with 5:30 left in the period. – 7:55 PM
The @OrlandoMagic are on a 16-0 second-quarter run.
Magic 46, Knicks 27 with 5:30 left in the period. – 7:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are having one of those, “We just met at the playground, hi, my name is…” sort of offensive games. – 7:55 PM
Knicks are having one of those, “We just met at the playground, hi, my name is…” sort of offensive games. – 7:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks are trailing by 17 to the Orlando Magic in the second quarter. – 7:54 PM
Knicks are trailing by 17 to the Orlando Magic in the second quarter. – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley struggling shooting – 1-for-8 last night and 0-for-4 so far tonight. – 7:50 PM
Quickley struggling shooting – 1-for-8 last night and 0-for-4 so far tonight. – 7:50 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
count dat 🤧
too smooth @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/uUrG784lEI – 7:48 PM
count dat 🤧
too smooth @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/uUrG784lEI – 7:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks are down 37-27 three mins into the second quarter at Orlando.
This is the fifth straight game NY has trailed by at least 10 points – tied for their longest such streak this season. – 7:47 PM
The Knicks are down 37-27 three mins into the second quarter at Orlando.
This is the fifth straight game NY has trailed by at least 10 points – tied for their longest such streak this season. – 7:47 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic open up the 2nd quarter on a 13-5 run to take a 10-point lead. Knicks call a timeout. – 7:46 PM
The Magic open up the 2nd quarter on a 13-5 run to take a 10-point lead. Knicks call a timeout. – 7:46 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
QUENTIN play niceee‼️ @Quentin Grimes pic.twitter.com/DsOAZqeklp – 7:41 PM
QUENTIN play niceee‼️ @Quentin Grimes pic.twitter.com/DsOAZqeklp – 7:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic played a video tribute to Dennis Scott in between the first and second quarters tonight after 3D was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. – 7:40 PM
The Magic played a video tribute to Dennis Scott in between the first and second quarters tonight after 3D was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. – 7:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner with a layup at the buzzer to give the Magic a 24-22 lead at the end of the 1Q.
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Wendell Carter Jr.: 4 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Franz Wagner with a layup at the buzzer to give the Magic a 24-22 lead at the end of the 1Q.
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Wendell Carter Jr.: 4 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 24, Knicks 22
Banchero: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Carter: 4 points, 3 rebounds
Grimes: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Randle: 5 points, 3 rebounds – 7:38 PM
End of 1Q | Magic 24, Knicks 22
Banchero: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Carter: 4 points, 3 rebounds
Grimes: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Randle: 5 points, 3 rebounds – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
point gawd 😈
@Markelle Fultz + @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/VPucutBT7c – 7:38 PM
point gawd 😈
@Markelle Fultz + @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/VPucutBT7c – 7:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic new lineup alert: Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze are sharing the floor for the first time late in the 1Q. – 7:34 PM
Magic new lineup alert: Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze are sharing the floor for the first time late in the 1Q. – 7:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle (1-6) Barrett (1-5) and Quickley(0-3) are a combined 2-for-14. Grimes is 3-for-5. – 7:32 PM
Randle (1-6) Barrett (1-5) and Quickley(0-3) are a combined 2-for-14. Grimes is 3-for-5. – 7:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @OrlandoMagic inducted @Dennis3DScott into the team’s Hall of Fame today.
“It’s an unbelievable honor,” – Scott
“(3D’s) the best shooter in Orlando Magic history.” – @SHAQ
“(3D) was really one of the three-point pioneers.” – Magic CEO Alex Martins
nba.com/magic/news/den… – 7:32 PM
The @OrlandoMagic inducted @Dennis3DScott into the team’s Hall of Fame today.
“It’s an unbelievable honor,” – Scott
“(3D’s) the best shooter in Orlando Magic history.” – @SHAQ
“(3D) was really one of the three-point pioneers.” – Magic CEO Alex Martins
nba.com/magic/news/den… – 7:32 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
my favorite collab 🫶
@Franz Wagner + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/tgst0j9ILg – 7:22 PM
my favorite collab 🫶
@Franz Wagner + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/tgst0j9ILg – 7:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks gave up 10-for-10 to start the game vs. Minnesota, 8-for-10 last night to Miami — tonight Orlando is 4-for-10. Baby steps. – 7:20 PM
Knicks gave up 10-for-10 to start the game vs. Minnesota, 8-for-10 last night to Miami — tonight Orlando is 4-for-10. Baby steps. – 7:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have taken an early 12-5 lead over the Knicks. Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero has 7 points already. – 7:17 PM
The Magic have taken an early 12-5 lead over the Knicks. Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero has 7 points already. – 7:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,285 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,285 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
How many Knicks can you name in this photo? nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:28 PM
How many Knicks can you name in this photo? nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:17 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson is out today with a sprained hand. Mitchell Robinson is playing. – 6:14 PM
Jalen Brunson is out today with a sprained hand. Mitchell Robinson is playing. – 6:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK says Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out tonight. – 6:14 PM
NYK says Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out tonight. – 6:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:14 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:14 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:14 PM
Mitchell Robinson is available to play and Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 6:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Dennis Scott has officially been inducted into the Orlando Magic’s Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/c67s2kuQva – 3:53 PM
Dennis Scott has officially been inducted into the Orlando Magic’s Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/c67s2kuQva – 3:53 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs was getting on-court work in with the coaching staff after this morning’s shootaround.
He’s set to miss his 4th consecutive game tonight because of a concussion. pic.twitter.com/75t4hViDZq – 3:51 PM
Jalen Suggs was getting on-court work in with the coaching staff after this morning’s shootaround.
He’s set to miss his 4th consecutive game tonight because of a concussion. pic.twitter.com/75t4hViDZq – 3:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons (16-57) have 9 games left:
Raptors
Bucks
Thunder
Rockets
Magic
Heat
Nets
Pacers
Bulls
Three of those teams (HOU, ORL, IND) are on the outside of the Play-In/Playoff picture.
One win and DET will avoid the franchise’s all-time lowest record of 16-66 from 1979-80. – 3:42 PM
The #Pistons (16-57) have 9 games left:
Raptors
Bucks
Thunder
Rockets
Magic
Heat
Nets
Pacers
Bulls
Three of those teams (HOU, ORL, IND) are on the outside of the Play-In/Playoff picture.
One win and DET will avoid the franchise’s all-time lowest record of 16-66 from 1979-80. – 3:42 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the one where 3D set the NBA record for most 3PM (11) in a game 🔥
@SASsoftware x @Dennis Scott pic.twitter.com/dUkyi9Mvm6 – 3:30 PM
the one where 3D set the NBA record for most 3PM (11) in a game 🔥
@SASsoftware x @Dennis Scott pic.twitter.com/dUkyi9Mvm6 – 3:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kentucky Assistant Orlando Antigua is in attendance for Alier Maluk’s PIAA State championship game for Imani Christian Academy
@Maluk_Alier12 – 3:19 PM
Kentucky Assistant Orlando Antigua is in attendance for Alier Maluk’s PIAA State championship game for Imani Christian Academy
@Maluk_Alier12 – 3:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson are both questionable for tonight’s game against the Magic, the Knicks announced. – 3:04 PM
Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson are both questionable for tonight’s game against the Magic, the Knicks announced. – 3:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for game at Orlando. – 3:04 PM
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for game at Orlando. – 3:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks now listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando – in addition to Mitchell Robinson (knee) – 3:04 PM
Knicks now listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando – in addition to Mitchell Robinson (knee) – 3:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
More fun. Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 3:04 PM
More fun. Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 3:04 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 3:03 PM
Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 3:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
First time I forgot Ant. Second time I forget Randle. This was all off the top of my head. Forgive me lol. All-NBA, take 3
G: SGA
G: Luka
F: Tatum
F: Giannis (MVP)
C: Embiid
G: Curry
G: Mitchell
F: Kawhi
F: Butler
C: Jokic
G: Fox
G: Ant
F: Markkanen
F: Julius Randle
C: Sabonis – 2:27 PM
First time I forgot Ant. Second time I forget Randle. This was all off the top of my head. Forgive me lol. All-NBA, take 3
G: SGA
G: Luka
F: Tatum
F: Giannis (MVP)
C: Embiid
G: Curry
G: Mitchell
F: Kawhi
F: Butler
C: Jokic
G: Fox
G: Ant
F: Markkanen
F: Julius Randle
C: Sabonis – 2:27 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“I think for us, this season, there’s been a lot of growth this season and we’ve actually had a lot of close games … We’ve learned from (them) this season and have been able to improve on it.” – @OrlandoMagic guard @The_ColeAnthony
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 2:11 PM
“I think for us, this season, there’s been a lot of growth this season and we’ve actually had a lot of close games … We’ve learned from (them) this season and have been able to improve on it.” – @OrlandoMagic guard @The_ColeAnthony
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 2:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Newest Member of @Orlando Magic an Inspiration to Team’s Coaches, Players and Staff
✍️ @Josh_Cohen_NBA
@nbacares
@AdventHealth
@AdventHealthCFL
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/news/new… – 1:39 PM
Newest Member of @Orlando Magic an Inspiration to Team’s Coaches, Players and Staff
✍️ @Josh_Cohen_NBA
@nbacares
@AdventHealth
@AdventHealthCFL
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/news/new… – 1:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Rookie Rankings: Paolo Banchero keeps making case for ROY; Jaden Hardy shining in Dallas
(By @JasmynWimbish)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 1:39 PM
NBA Rookie Rankings: Paolo Banchero keeps making case for ROY; Jaden Hardy shining in Dallas
(By @JasmynWimbish)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 1:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 23 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 5.43
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.77
3. Walker Kessler: 3.6
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.0
5. Keegan Murray: 2.51
6. Jalen Duren: 2.38
7. Jaden Ivey: 2.02
8. Jabari Smith Jr.: 1.65
9. Tari Eason: 1.06
10. Jeremy Sochan: 0.7 pic.twitter.com/Gu4LhRGnMZ – 1:20 PM
March 23 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 5.43
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.77
3. Walker Kessler: 3.6
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.0
5. Keegan Murray: 2.51
6. Jalen Duren: 2.38
7. Jaden Ivey: 2.02
8. Jabari Smith Jr.: 1.65
9. Tari Eason: 1.06
10. Jeremy Sochan: 0.7 pic.twitter.com/Gu4LhRGnMZ – 1:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Give a big Bucks welcome to our newest fan, Samuel.
He is all ready to cheer on the team in his @Froedtert & MCW blanket!! #FearTheFawn pic.twitter.com/vPhH9HnJns – 1:01 PM
Give a big Bucks welcome to our newest fan, Samuel.
He is all ready to cheer on the team in his @Froedtert & MCW blanket!! #FearTheFawn pic.twitter.com/vPhH9HnJns – 1:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
all love for @Dennis Scott 💙
@NBAonTNT 🤝 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/rp5qucqkXD – 1:00 PM
all love for @Dennis Scott 💙
@NBAonTNT 🤝 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/rp5qucqkXD – 1:00 PM