Lakers announce LeBron James is on a 'gradual basketball movement progression,' still no timetable for return

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James has no “specific timeline for his return” but that he has started “on-court activity” – 1:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James has begun on-court activity and a gradual basketball movement progression, per the Lakers.
There is no specific timeline for his return yet. – 1:43 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers say LeBron James has begun on-court activity and “gradual basketball movement progression.” No timeline for his return.
Positive update for the team after Darvin Ham mentioned last night that LeBron still hasn’t been able to physically participate in shootarounds. – 1:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James continues his on-court activity and is on a “gradual basketball movement progression,” the Lakers said on Thursday. There is no specific timeline for his return to game action, according to the team. – 1:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers Medical Update
LeBron James has begun on-court activity and a gradual basketball movement progression.
There is no specific timeline for his return. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. – 1:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update on LeBron:
While there is no timeline for a return to game action, LeBron has started to progress with gradual basketball movement, and with on-court activity. – 1:33 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 23 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.63
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.29
3. Luka Dončić: 15.34
4. Damian Lillard: 14.73
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.22
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.05
8. Anthony Davis: 13.17
9. LeBron James: 12.7
10. Stephen Curry: 12.53 pic.twitter.com/u0kwPhsi2z – 1:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time LeBron and KD played against each other…
— Harden averaged 36 PPG
— Jokic had 0 MVPs
— Blake Griffin was top 10 in PTS
— Kyrie was a Celtic
— AD was a Pelican
— Ben Simmons was an All-Star pic.twitter.com/tDYHyB2f2X – 11:47 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: The case for every team in the Western Conference, Russell Wilson’s excuse, LeBron’s fear factor, @EphraimSalaam, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Ja, Stroud’s stock, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The NBA’s superstars change scenery on a whim without much consideration for the cast around them. Ask Cleveland, which lost Kyrie Irving once and LeBron James twice without a backup plan either time: The landing is rarely soft when you lose a star. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/f… – 8:03 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Huge win for the Lakers. Now one game back in the loss column of the sixth-place Warriors with three winnable games (Oklahoma City, two with Chicago) ahead. And LeBron inching towards a return. – 12:38 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
During timeout, LeBron James working a bit on his footwork in the post. LeBron also instructing Max Christie on various spin moves – 12:28 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James giving Malik Beasley some coaching tips on the bench – 10:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Max Christie during the timeout pic.twitter.com/Y3JRt9dG8d – 10:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Great (if depressing) nugget from @Sedano during the ESPN broadcast. The last time LeBron and Durant played against each other was Christmas 2018. AK – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
In talking about LeBron James having input, #Lakers coach Darvin Ham said James was “physically unable to participate” in shootaround.
Been out with foot injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5PfzVlcqmV – 8:27 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The players who are on the record saying Michael Jordan is the GOAT.
(The list includes nine former LeBron James teammates).
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 3:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Interesting how the basketball universe is rearranging the planets in the final three weeks of the season. The Bulls get the 76ers who may be without an ailing James Harden. LeBron may miss the Bulls game. Paul George out vs Bulls . Portland has lost six straight-9 under .500. – 3:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
SGA talked about what he thought of LeBron’s game growing up.
(via Pass The Rock) pic.twitter.com/qsnSzHkCmn – 2:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “I wanna be known as one of the best player to play. Watching guys like Kobe growing up, I go to school and the debate is, who’s better, Kobe or LeBron? Who’s better, Kobe or Michael? I want those conversations to be about myself.”
nba.com/watch/video/sh… – 2:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s an increasing optimism that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could return to play “a few” games in the final week of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. James has been out since suffering a right foot tendon injury on February 26. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 23, 2023
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hopes to make his return in the final few games of the regular season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 23, 2023