LeBron James pushing to return for final three games Lakers play in Los Angeles

Speaking with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet in his post-game interview following the Lakers’ 122-111 win over noted foils Phoenix Suns, Austin Reaves revealed what type of mindset he had specifically after earning a promotion to the starting lineup with a string of impressive performances. “Like I’ve told you many times, I’m just trying to play the right way. Obviously without Bron try to be a little bit more aggressive and try to fill the void ‘coz he brings so much to the table. Everybody’s got to chip in on that aspect. And everybody did tonight. It was a good win,” Reaves said . -via Clutch Points / March 23, 2023