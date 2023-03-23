Mitchell Robinson likes tweet suggesting he deserves more touches on offense

NBA Central: Mitchell Robinson liked this 👀 (Via @KnicksMuse ) pic.twitter.com/PRbdFGBgwK
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks says Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando.
Mitch Rob was limping late in the 4th quarter after falling on his knee last night in Miami. – 12:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for game tonight at ORL. – 12:12 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson has a contused right knee and is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game in Orlando, Knicks say – 12:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 12:11 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson told me his knee is fine. Said it got hit but the discomfort went away. Like only Mitch can, he added, “It’s like when you get punched in the face.” – 10:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love has been defending Mitchell Robinson and hedging on every pick and roll. Robinson anticipated that and blew by him. – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love, as expected, opens defensively on Mitchell Robinson. – 7:44 PM

Fred Katz: This is about how offended the Knicks were by Mitch: Immanuel Quickley told me they were joking around about the Snapchat on the team plane back from Portland, the day after Robinson posted it. “He’s a great guy…He’s a character,” Quickley said. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 18, 2023

