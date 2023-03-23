Mitchell Robinson likes tweet suggesting he deserves more touches on offense

NBA Central: Mitchell Robinson liked this 👀 (Via @KnicksMuse ) pic.twitter.com/PRbdFGBgwK
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks says Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando.
Mitch Rob was limping late in the 4th quarter after falling on his knee last night in Miami. – 12:12 PM
Knicks says Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando.
Mitch Rob was limping late in the 4th quarter after falling on his knee last night in Miami. – 12:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for game tonight at ORL. – 12:12 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for game tonight at ORL. – 12:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 12:11 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 12:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love has been defending Mitchell Robinson and hedging on every pick and roll. Robinson anticipated that and blew by him. – 7:50 PM
Kevin Love has been defending Mitchell Robinson and hedging on every pick and roll. Robinson anticipated that and blew by him. – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love, as expected, opens defensively on Mitchell Robinson. – 7:44 PM
Kevin Love, as expected, opens defensively on Mitchell Robinson. – 7:44 PM
More on this storyline
New York Knicks PR: Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / March 23, 2023
Fred Katz: This is about how offended the Knicks were by Mitch: Immanuel Quickley told me they were joking around about the Snapchat on the team plane back from Portland, the day after Robinson posted it. “He’s a great guy…He’s a character,” Quickley said. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 18, 2023
Fred Katz: I asked Mitchell Robinson about the Snapchat after the game. He playfully responded, “Leave me alone.” He then proceeded to stay and answer every question. Said “it’s in the past” and that he’s happy with his role. “If I wasn’t, then I wouldn’t be playing how I just did,” he said -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 18, 2023