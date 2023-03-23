Patrick Beverley: 'I don't have sex the night before games'

At around the 1:09:50 mark of the podcast, Beverley was asked “how much sex is too much sex,” and admitted he doesn’t get intimate when he’s got a game the next day. “So I don’t have sex the night before games,” he said. “I wanna have fresh [legs]. Wifey gonna kill me, though. But it be hard, though, because you got game every other day and shit. So when I was in L.A., like… I don’t wanna get too deep on it, but, hey wifey.”
Source: Joe Price @ complex.com
Source: Joe Price @ complex.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Would be a good time to get Javonte Green some run to get his game legs back. But Patrick Beverley come back with 6:16 left. – 10:12 PM
Would be a good time to get Javonte Green some run to get his game legs back. But Patrick Beverley come back with 6:16 left. – 10:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers had somehow been able to land Pat Beverley at buyout instead of Dedmon and just threw him or Shake out there when Harden tweaked the Achilles they win Monday easily. – 8:14 PM
If the Sixers had somehow been able to land Pat Beverley at buyout instead of Dedmon and just threw him or Shake out there when Harden tweaked the Achilles they win Monday easily. – 8:14 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls are now 8-4 since Patrick Beverley signed.
theathletic.com/4324167/2023/0… – 9:53 PM
The Bulls are now 8-4 since Patrick Beverley signed.
theathletic.com/4324167/2023/0… – 9:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Make it 8-4 with Pat Bev, 1-12 vs. Joel Embiid. #Bulls beat 76ers 109-105 in 2OT. Teams meet again Wed in Chicago.
LaVine 26 pts, DeRozan 25. Embiid had 37 & 16, but fouled out early in 2nd OT – 9:51 PM
Make it 8-4 with Pat Bev, 1-12 vs. Joel Embiid. #Bulls beat 76ers 109-105 in 2OT. Teams meet again Wed in Chicago.
LaVine 26 pts, DeRozan 25. Embiid had 37 & 16, but fouled out early in 2nd OT – 9:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Careless possession by LaVine … I guess that’s Billy’s fault …Pat Bev fouls out. – 9:45 PM
Careless possession by LaVine … I guess that’s Billy’s fault …Pat Bev fouls out. – 9:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I highly doubt that AK is running this thing back again next season, but whatever he does, he needs to at least kick the tires on keeping Pat Bev in the mix. – 9:10 PM
I highly doubt that AK is running this thing back again next season, but whatever he does, he needs to at least kick the tires on keeping Pat Bev in the mix. – 9:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Give Coby White credit … he tried taking on Embiid like Pat Bev … hammer vs. nail. Hammer won! – 8:44 PM
Give Coby White credit … he tried taking on Embiid like Pat Bev … hammer vs. nail. Hammer won! – 8:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I just watched Patrick Beverley take a charge on Joel Embiid in transition. Beverley’s defensive commitment is off the charts. – 8:04 PM
I just watched Patrick Beverley take a charge on Joel Embiid in transition. Beverley’s defensive commitment is off the charts. – 8:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley has been hunting for charges all night, finally draws one off Embiid here in the final minute of the first half – 8:03 PM
Patrick Beverley has been hunting for charges all night, finally draws one off Embiid here in the final minute of the first half – 8:03 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on Bulls Radio Head Coach Billy Donovan on Patrick Beverley and the MVP race. 5:45 CT pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network – 1:37 PM
Tonight on Bulls Radio Head Coach Billy Donovan on Patrick Beverley and the MVP race. 5:45 CT pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network – 1:37 PM
More on this storyline
“There was a time when he wasn’t even doing step-backs. We was playing… one-on-ones and s****, my first two years in the NBA, and every move I did, I finished with a step-back,” Beverley said, to which Harden would ask him, “Aye, P. Why you the f*** you always stepping back?” When Beverley talked to Harden about it a year ago, Beverley revealed an exchange he had with his former teammate as Beverley asked him, “Remember when you told me why I keep stepping back?” to which Harden responded, “Yeah, you were onto something.” -via Heavy.com / March 23, 2023
NBA Central: Pat Beverley praises Bulls fans “I play a bad game with Chicago, I aint gotta look on twitter and hear ‘he’s a bum, get him outta here!’ Like I was hearing that sh!t in L.A.” (Via @PatBevPod ) pic.twitter.com/8eNKh7npXi -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 22, 2023