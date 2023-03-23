Paul George not returning before first round?

Andrew Greif: At the end of a 2-3 week window of rest, Paul George will be re-evaluated and his mobility will be tested. From there, how quickly he can return depends on mobility and how he feels. Was told a return by George for a first-round series might be overly optimistic.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
While Paul George will miss remainder of reg. season and it remains to be seen when he can return for potential postseason, George avoided ligament damage. He has to let knee sprain heal, be reassessed and then need ramp up. A potential return in first round might be optimistic – 8:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
At the end of a 2-3 week window of rest, Paul George will be re-evaluated and his mobility will be tested. From there, how quickly he can return depends on mobility and how he feels. Was told a return by George for a first-round series might be overly optimistic. – 8:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George won’t be at Crypto tonight as he begins his rehab. There’s an optimism as it begins: The imaging showed PG avoided damaging the ligaments in his knee. Surgery isn’t something that is expected to be needed for George. – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The good news with Paul George knee injury:
Told that the major ligaments are spared and surgery is off the table. – 8:35 PM
The good news with Paul George knee injury:
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: End of season check-in with Jeff Van Gundy: Witnessing the Mavs protest in person, contenders/pretenders in the West, lower-seeded East threats, MVP, Paul George injury, LeBron return, more:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clippers fans are mad Lu Dort played defense against Paul George pic.twitter.com/OPkaacYZFF – 3:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann said he’s spoken with Paul George and that he’s in good spirits. Mann said he hasn’t had the conversation yet about how his role could change but said he’s prepared for anything. – 12:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann says that Paul George is in good spirits and is already attacking his rehab. – 12:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Paul George is week-to-week, and his absence touches the LA Clippers on every part of the floor.
Here is who, and how, five Clippers will need to fill the void.
theathletic.com/4339007/2023/0… – 12:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Thunder at LA for Thursday night.
The Thunder have beaten the Clippers this season:
– With neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George playing
– Only George playing
– Both Leonard and George playing
Now, LA tries to avoid sweep with Kawhi, without PG. pic.twitter.com/YtPnmqJIUp – 2:51 AM
Andrew Greif: Eric Gordon will take Paul George’s place in the starting lineup through the rest of the regular season, Ty Lue says. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 23, 2023
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue was asked about which Clippers might have added responsibilities with PG out. He said by committee but did mention Bones Hyland as one of the options. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 23, 2023
Mark Medina: Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George “feels disappointed” about his latest injury but Ty believes team “is excited for the challenge” with absorbing his loss -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 23, 2023