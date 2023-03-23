The third year on Nick Richards' new deal is a team option

Michael Scotto: The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a 3-year, $15 million extension with center Nick Richards, which includes a team option on the third year of the deal, league sources told @hoopshype . Richards is averaging career-highs in points (7.9), rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.1) in 18 minutes
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a 3-year, $15 million extension with center Nick Richards, which includes a team option on the third year of the deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Richards is averaging career-highs in points (7.9), rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.1) in 18 minutes – 8:43 PM
The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a 3-year, $15 million extension with center Nick Richards, which includes a team option on the third year of the deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Richards is averaging career-highs in points (7.9), rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.1) in 18 minutes – 8:43 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I guess we can scratch Victor Wembanyama’s name off the draft board now the Hornets have extended Nick Richards – 8:36 PM
I guess we can scratch Victor Wembanyama’s name off the draft board now the Hornets have extended Nick Richards – 8:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Podcast | Nick Richard Extension 3 Years $15 Million
Perfect timing, we discussed Richards’ recent performances and our thoughts on being part of the team next year on our podcast published today.
Listen Here (Nick Richards Section 19-32 min) ⬇️
https://t.co/yYtb0Q1MH0 pic.twitter.com/oBLZzszoxh – 7:51 PM
Podcast | Nick Richard Extension 3 Years $15 Million
Perfect timing, we discussed Richards’ recent performances and our thoughts on being part of the team next year on our podcast published today.
Listen Here (Nick Richards Section 19-32 min) ⬇️
https://t.co/yYtb0Q1MH0 pic.twitter.com/oBLZzszoxh – 7:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards signing a $15M contract extension: es.pn/3TDulol – 7:44 PM
ESPN story on Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards signing a $15M contract extension: es.pn/3TDulol – 7:44 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nick Richards Extension Thread
This one caught me off-guard, especially with the ownership change in the works.
Richards has been playing has best basketball of the season since Mark Williams has been injured, just look at the split in numbers below pic.twitter.com/Ky3yLGI0Lu – 7:36 PM
Nick Richards Extension Thread
This one caught me off-guard, especially with the ownership change in the works.
Richards has been playing has best basketball of the season since Mark Williams has been injured, just look at the split in numbers below pic.twitter.com/Ky3yLGI0Lu – 7:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Podcast | In Part 1 we deep dive into:
– DSJ’s future role ❓
– Nick Richards’ performance as a starter📈
– Is Bouknight finally turning a corner? 🤞
Listen + Subscribe link.chtbl.com/d65CDS6u
@DKSportsbook Promo “TBPN” @HoopsPodNet pic.twitter.com/XHQ807fe5p – 12:38 PM
Podcast | In Part 1 we deep dive into:
– DSJ’s future role ❓
– Nick Richards’ performance as a starter📈
– Is Bouknight finally turning a corner? 🤞
Listen + Subscribe link.chtbl.com/d65CDS6u
@DKSportsbook Promo “TBPN” @HoopsPodNet pic.twitter.com/XHQ807fe5p – 12:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Podcast | We deep dive on Dennis Smith Jr’s future role with the team, Nick Richards’ play as a starter and ask if James Bouknight is finally turning a corner.
Listen + Subscribe: link.chtbl.com/d65CDS6u
@DKSportsbook Promo “TBPN” @HoopsPodNet pic.twitter.com/PEGChGyX4H – 12:32 PM
Podcast | We deep dive on Dennis Smith Jr’s future role with the team, Nick Richards’ play as a starter and ask if James Bouknight is finally turning a corner.
Listen + Subscribe: link.chtbl.com/d65CDS6u
@DKSportsbook Promo “TBPN” @HoopsPodNet pic.twitter.com/PEGChGyX4H – 12:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets hitting their 3rd wave here, they’re back ahead after holding Indiana to just 39 points in the 2nd half with 3 minutes left in the 4th.
Nick Richards already has a career high 15 rebounds (And counting) – 9:22 PM
Hornets hitting their 3rd wave here, they’re back ahead after holding Indiana to just 39 points in the 2nd half with 3 minutes left in the 4th.
Nick Richards already has a career high 15 rebounds (And counting) – 9:22 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards has agreed on a three-year, $15 million contract extension, his agent Javon Phillips and Jared Mucha of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 22, 2023
James Plowright: No Mark Williams tonight per Steve Clifford, Nick Richards gets the start. -via Twitter @British_Buzz / March 11, 2023
Rod Boone: Nick Richards has been upgraded to questionable and could be available against Oklahoma City tonight, league sources tell @theobserver. It will depend on how he feels after pregame warmups, but Richards may return after a two-game absence with a sprained right ankle. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 29, 2022