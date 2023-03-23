Theo Pinson: If I had the same opportunity as Dillon Brooks, I'm sure I could do what he does - or better

Legion Hoops: Theo Pinson on Dillon Brooks’ comments: “If I had the same opportunity I’m pretty sure I could do what you do, or better.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Two years ago, I asked Dillon Brooks if he liked the “Villain” nickname ahead of the Jazz playoff series.
Now, the Grizzlies starter is taking it and running with it. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:58 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Still only a two-point game against the Lowly Rockets. Dillon Brooks defensive intensity missed. – 10:02 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
David Roddy starts with Dillon Brooks out to suspension. – 8:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Is there a new main villain in the NBA? 😈
Most technical fouls the last four seasons:
▪️ 2022-23: Dillon Brooks (18)
▪️ 2021-22: Trae Young (19)
▪️ 2020-21: Dwight Howard (18)
▪️ 19-20: Russell Westbrook (16) pic.twitter.com/gIMPlfAE2o – 2:02 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
*watches dillon brooks play basketball for the first time* pic.twitter.com/ZkBk5HILV8 – 1:26 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks suspended for receiving 18th technical foul of season
sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-d… – 9:44 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s thoughts on Kyrie snubbing Dillon Brooks during last night’s jersey swap 🤣🤣🤣
Via @TheVolumeSports/@Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/nFZyvNnLEk – 10:55 PM
Draymond Green’s thoughts on Kyrie snubbing Dillon Brooks during last night’s jersey swap 🤣🤣🤣
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Grizzlies status report for tomorrow vs #Rockets:
OUT – Steven Adams (knee), Dillon Brooks (league suspension), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Vince Williams Jr. (shoulder) – 6:15 PM
#Grizzlies status report for tomorrow vs #Rockets:
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 22 vs. @HoustonRockets:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Dillon Brooks – League Suspension
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ziaire Williams – NBA G League Assignment
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on technical foul No. 18, and cutting out additional techs.
“I’m working on it,” Brooks added. “Today got out of hand, but there is a method to the madness.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:45 PM
Dillon Brooks on technical foul No. 18, and cutting out additional techs.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Every time Dillon Brooks gets suspended, I have to update the @SportsBizClass luxury tax tracker. And Memphis isn’t even in the tax, but I have each team’s total in relation to the threshold. He’s causing me extra work with every tech! – 5:36 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Dillon Brooks is officially suspended for Wednesday’s game. Can he possibly cool it for the playoffs? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330876/2023/0… – 5:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Wednesday’s game vs. Houston after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season. pic.twitter.com/4S6SuL6Wt1 – 5:18 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
No Dillon Brooks tomorrow for Grizzlies vs #Rockets – he received his 2nd technical foul related suspension after he received his 18th technical foul of the season last night. – 5:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Wednesday’s game vs. Houston after receiving his 18th technical foul of the season, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/OmBSFdvJ3z – 5:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Wednesday’s game vs. Houston after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season. – 5:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Dillon Brooks pick up 18th technical, will get suspended another game nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/21/wat… – 10:55 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving explained that it was nothing personal behind not taking Dillon Brooks’ jersey during their postgame jersey swap. pic.twitter.com/EQUQ0Df7AG – 10:36 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
He’s a ‘fan’ of Kyrie Irving and the ‘best wing defender in the league.’ Dillon Brooks is also in trouble because his emotions get the best of him. He knows he has to ‘tone it down’ in NBA playoffs, but can he? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330876/2023/0… – 9:21 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/19/war… – 4:00 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
“You’re going to see a different Ja out there who is going to be consistent every single night and is going to give us the energy we need to be the top team in the West.” – Dillon Brooks dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:59 AM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Dillon Brooks said after tonight’s game that he’s a big fan of Kyrie Irving, everything he stands for and the way he used his platform. Said Kyrie is just like Kobe and Michael Jordan in playing the game at a different pace. Interesting. 🎥 @Brax_Avery pic.twitter.com/hyLldzADl4 – 1:13 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This was in response to DB explaining why he picked up his 18th technical foul today. He was making the cheerleader motion to Theo Pinson, who he said was standing up on the bench. – 12:11 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on Dallas’ Theo Pinson:
“I just wanted to let him know he was a cheerleader. Same class, I grew up watching him play and he was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead. I love it.” – 12:09 AM
Dillon Brooks on Dallas’ Theo Pinson:
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
“I said hell no.” – 12:07 AM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now.
“I told him ‘HELL NO! You’re too good a player and you’re the engine of this team.’” – 12:06 AM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Dallas Mavs wing Theo Pinson “gets paid to be a cheerleader.” – 12:05 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dillon brooks: *goes to hand kyrie his jersey*
kyrie: pic.twitter.com/HGe3wLbYj8 – 11:46 PM
dillon brooks: *goes to hand kyrie his jersey*
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
A jersey s̶w̶a̶p̶ … giveaway?
Dillon Brooks took Kyrie’s but Kyrie didn’t take his 😅
pic.twitter.com/SPkEzCDmQF – 11:45 PM
A jersey s̶w̶a̶p̶ … giveaway?
Dillon Brooks took Kyrie’s but Kyrie didn’t take his 😅
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving said he reaggravated the right foot soreness/big toe pain when Dillon Brooks stepped on his heel in the third quarter.
Said the boot is “precautionary” and he plans to “exhaust all options in the next 48 hours” to heal the injury and minimize missed time. – 11:27 PM
Kyrie Irving said he reaggravated the right foot soreness/big toe pain when Dillon Brooks stepped on his heel in the third quarter.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Classic mid-flop contest by Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/zH1pMFRRNh – 11:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
I’d like to think Dillon Brooks is going to mount that Kyrie Irving jersey on his wall like a hunter mounts the 10-point buck he took out. – 11:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Asked about petitioning the league to rescind Dillon Brooks’ tech tonight, Jenkins says, “We’ll see but this might be a hard one to get back.” LOLs abounded. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks’ late 3-point foul on Christian Wood kept Mavericks from lowest scoring 4th quarter in NBA this season. – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Jason Kidd/Kyrie Irving/Dillon Brooks postgame podiums will be popped kernels if this holds up.
How you gonna have 9 4th quarter points in the year of our lorde 2023 – 10:20 PM
The Jason Kidd/Kyrie Irving/Dillon Brooks postgame podiums will be popped kernels if this holds up.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks just did a lil taunting and picked up his 18th technical foul. A $5,000 fine and one-game suspension are likely to follow. – 9:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Really dumb technical from Dillon Brooks celebrating a dunk. May cost him another game. – 9:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks just got called for his 18th technical foul for taunting the Dallas bench after a dunk. That will result in another one-game suspension if it’s not rescinded. – 9:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks gets a technical foul for taunting the Mavericks bench.
And now he will be suspended again. – 9:35 PM
Dillon Brooks gets a technical foul for taunting the Mavericks bench.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just got T’d up for dunking and then dancing at the Mavs’ bench, and I haven’t seen Luka Doncic smile that big in a while. – 9:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving was down on the court and was clutching his right ankle after Dillon Brooks stepped on it. He stayed in the game after a timeout and conversation with Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith. – 9:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just stepped on the back of Kyrie Irving’s foot. Can’t tell if it was intentional from the replay, but look like a pretty hard stomp either way.
Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic are among those out on the court checking on him. – 9:30 PM
Dillon Brooks just stepped on the back of Kyrie Irving’s foot. Can’t tell if it was intentional from the replay, but look like a pretty hard stomp either way.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies are getting really frustrated with the officiating. A late whistle and Dillon Brooks is going to have to be careful here that he doesn’t get a tech. – 9:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving at halftime: 20 points (8-13 FG) in 17 minutes. Dillon Brooks has been his primary defender. – 9:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Someone is bleeding because Dillon Brooks has blood all over the front of his jersey. – 8:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This Kyrie Irving-Dillon Brooks matchup is about to get reallll spicy tonight if they started the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face…
… and ended the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face. – 8:22 PM
This Kyrie Irving-Dillon Brooks matchup is about to get reallll spicy tonight if they started the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face…
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
“That dumbass defense.”
Let’s play ball🏀🔥 – 8:18 PM
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
“That dumbass defense.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving already talking with Dillon Brooks
“Keep playing that dumbass defense” – 8:18 PM
Kyrie Irving already talking with Dillon Brooks
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In a surprise to no one, Dillon Brooks doesn’t appear eager to make friends with the Mavs tonight. – 8:15 PM
NBA Central: Draymond Green trolls Dillon Brooks after the Kyrie Irving jersey swap incident 😅 (Via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/BsK5DEyjrk -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 22, 2023
Clayton Collier: Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 18th technical foul, NBA announces. He’ll be out Wednesday against the Rockets. -via Twitter / March 21, 2023
NBA Communications: The following was released by the NBA. -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / March 21, 2023
If you’re wondering why, it’s because Brooks wanted to let Dallas Mavericks reserve Theo Pinson know “he’s a cheerleader.” “I grew up watching him play. He’s a great basketball player, and now he’s paid to cheerlead,” Brooks deadpanned, wearing a cardigan with no shirt underneath, dark slacks and dark sunglasses in the Grizzlies’ locker room after Monday’s 112-108 win. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2023
However, Spencer Dinwiddie, Theo Pinson, and Mavericks front office members Matt Riccardi and Andrew Baker spent time with Irving in Brooklyn and know the baggage he brought during their tenures with the Nets. While Dallas has been connected to Irving once again in trade talks, league sources with knowledge of the Mavericks’ thinking downplayed the team’s chances of landing Irving in a trade. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
Bobby Marks: And here is the group of players that have veto power on any trade: BKN: Kessler Edwards, CHI: Derrick Jones, DAL: Theo Pinson, DET: Rodney McGruder, GSW: Andre Iguodala, MIA: Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023