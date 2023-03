Theo Pinson: If I had the same opportunity as Dillon Brooks, I'm sure I could do what he does - or better

However, Spencer Dinwiddie, Theo Pinson, and Mavericks front office members Matt Riccardi and Andrew Baker spent time with Irving in Brooklyn and know the baggage he brought during their tenures with the Nets. While Dallas has been connected to Irving once again in trade talks, league sources with knowledge of the Mavericks’ thinking downplayed the team’s chances of landing Irving in a trade . -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023