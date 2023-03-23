Live stream: Thunder 34, Clippers 43

The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 23, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 34, Los Angeles Clippers 43 (Q2 07:23)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Thunder call timeout with LA leading 43-34. 8:56 left in first half.

You can see the upside with Bones and where he needs to develop. Can get by his man and plays hard on the break. But consistently finishing a big issue: 1 of 4 in paint.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Russell Westbrook got Bones miss, drew LBF on Isaiah Joe, and got helped up by Clippers trainer Jasen Powell.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA leads Thunder 36-29 at the end of 1.

Casual reprogrammed 15-point, 7-for-7 quarter for Kawhi Leonard.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Tyronn Lue said pregame that with Paul George out Kawhi Leonard could not ease into the game, he had to bring it early.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

The bad news: Kawhi Leonard is 7-7 for 15 points on all jumpers despite having a hand in his face every shot.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

End 1Q: Clippers 36, Thunder 29

– Kawhi Leonard: 7-of-7, 15 points

– Clippers shoot 64%

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Clippers 36, Thunder 29

SGA – 10 points

Giddey – 7 points

Kawhi – 15 points

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers on 6-0 run to tie game at 22 with 2:59 left.

Both teams well over 60% FGs. Bones is playing in a 1st quarter for first time in 20 days, already has scored through a foul and found his guy Marcus Morris Sr. for a middy.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey cooking early:

7 points

3-3 shooting

1-1 from 3

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Thunder used a 7-0 run to take an 18-11 lead.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey ain’t playing around

7 points on 3-of-3 shooting in the first 6 mins

OKC avoids the slow start as they lead the Clippers, 18-11 with 6:20 remaining in the 1Q

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Entering tonight’s game the Clippers are:

🏀 24-14 with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing

🏀 4-2 with Kawhi only

🏀 8-10 with PG-13 only

🏀 2-9 with both out

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault said SGA is recovering well from his abdominal strain and so the team is more open minded about the idea of Shai playing back to backs now.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue responding to @ChrysNBA on movement/lack thereof in Clippers half court offense:

“We’re not a movement team. We’re the oldest team in the league playing… we got to play a certain style of basketball every night.”

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Pelicans 115, Hornets 96

Brandon Ingram: 30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists. First career triple-double.

Jonas Valanciunas with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Players Who make it easy for me to root against: Draymond, Randle, Luka, Brooks, Harden, KP, Morris twins Poole & again Dray. His antics are such a turnoff, I’m tempted to turn off Curry.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 3/23

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Eric Gordon

Russell Westbrook

OKC

Luguentz Dort

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

Josh Giddey

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

Clippers starters:

Russell Westbrook

Eric Gordon

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard, Robert Covington, and Paul George finally got their first minutes on the floor together Tuesday. They didn’t go well.

In general, the no center lineup to end 4th quarter Tuesday was held to dreadful 92.9 points/100 poss.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Clippers Part II

SGA

Dort

Giddey

JDub

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We’re going to stand up to it and throw our punches back, and focus on our game of basketball.❞

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Good stuff here from Mark Daigneault.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Mark Daigneault says that Aleksej Pokusevski, working his way back from non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his left leg with OKC Blue, will rejoin Thunder on road trip.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Eric Gordon will start rest of regular season. – T Lue mentions Bones Hyland as a player who will get an opportunity.Eric Gordon will start rest of regular season. – 8:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

What does not change: he will need to be re-evaluated at a time when Clippers are at the very end of regular season, at earliest.

His return to play will be dependent on how he is feeling.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The good news with Paul George knee injury:

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder fans wake up, a new Chet AT&T March Madness commercial just dropped

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

In the second game of a back-to-back against the Clippers, the Thunder prepares to embrace physicality and focus on the defensive end in tonight’s matchup.

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

A quick look at tonight’s meeting with the Thunder

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝I would always tell my players, ‘Don’t play the play, play the game.’❞

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

