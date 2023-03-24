76ers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,071,365 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $5,062,793 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!