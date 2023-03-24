Anthony Davis listed probable to play vs. Thunder

At the moment, Davis is listed as probable to play on Friday. He is still dealing with a right foot stress injury, but given how he’s been a regular on the injury report for the Lakers, only a considerable unforeseen setback is going to prevent him from suiting up against OKC.
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
College AD’s hire name brand guys from name brand coaching trees in the hopes of recruiting better players. The NCAA tourney is the teacher. Get guys who can coach up a team. And develop players. Great coaching makes winning players, year after year. Oh, recruit winners too. – 11:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jonas Valanciunas tonight:
20 PTS
19 REB
10-15 FG
Only Boogie and AD have more 20/15 games for the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/LUInH6oG2Y – 10:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The last time Darvin Ham had a trick up his sleeve, the Lakers won seven of their next nine games.
The early returns on his latest trick were encouraging, with Austin Reaves’ scoring and playmaking helping unlock better versions of AD and DLo: theathletic.com/4338965/2023/0… – 2:45 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Just dropped… Check out some of my pieces on my @Poshmark closet @Karl-Anthony Towns @poshmarkapp #ad pic.twitter.com/vTlCFQSe1R – 2:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My fictional fourth team is where I would stash the guys who are either on bad teams or missed too many games:
G: Damian Lillard
G: Jrue Holiday
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
C: Anthony Davis – 2:25 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 23 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.63
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.29
3. Luka Dončić: 15.34
4. Damian Lillard: 14.73
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.22
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.05
8. Anthony Davis: 13.17
9. LeBron James: 12.7
10. Stephen Curry: 12.53 pic.twitter.com/u0kwPhsi2z – 1:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! New starter Austin Reaves helps fuel the Lakers to a big win over the Suns, with nice nights from AD and D.Lo. What’s the upside for the new starting five? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aus… – 12:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time LeBron and KD played against each other…
— Harden averaged 36 PPG
— Jokic had 0 MVPs
— Blake Griffin was top 10 in PTS
— Kyrie was a Celtic
— AD was a Pelican
— Ben Simmons was an All-Star pic.twitter.com/tDYHyB2f2X – 11:47 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers back in 10th place in the West, 36-37 overall…
-AD 27pts 9rebs 5ast
-Reaves 25pts 11ast
-D’Angelo 26pts 6ast
-Schroder 13pts
Big game Friday vs the Thunder who are sitting at 36-36 and in the #8 spot… – 12:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD tonight:
27 PTS
9 REB
5 AST
10-18 FG
The Lakers are back in the play-in. pic.twitter.com/CFKdjeTfjO – 12:40 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Final: Lakers 122, Suns 111.
Including the 2021 playoff series, this breaks a streak of nine straight losses to Phoenix. Lakers had a season-high 46 free throw attempts, making 36. AD with 27 points; Austin with 25 and 11a; Russell with 26 points. Back in a play-in spot. – 12:39 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers get a huge win over Phoenix, 122-111 to bring their record to 36-37 with 9 games remaining. AD 27p 9r 5a; D-Lo 26p 6a 2b; Reaves 25p 11a 4a; Vando 13p on 5-of-5 4r; Schroder 13p 4r. OKC comes to town Friday in another big one. – 12:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 122, Suns 111
The Lakers get their first regular-season win over Phoenix since May 9, 2021. They improve to 36-37. Austin Reaves had 25 points and a career-high 11 assists. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 9 rebounds. DLo had 26 points.
Up next: vs. OKC on Friday. – 12:38 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis reallllly reallly wanted the ball to match up against Chris Paul. – 12:21 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 88, Suns 85
The Lakers led by 9 points w/ 50 seconds left in the 3rd — an awful close to the quarter. Anthony Davis scored 14 points in the frame and has 21 points and 8 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 15 points and 7 assists. DLo has 17 points and 6 assists. – 12:05 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Anthony Davis sent a limo for Jock Landale tonight. “Make sure he gets to the game in one piece, I’m gonna wear him out!” – 12:00 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis had 7 points at halftime, but is up to 21 after B2B jumpers followed his working of the PHX bigs in the paint in the 3rd Q.
LAL up 86-77. – 12:00 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 59, Suns 52
Austin Reaves leads the Lakers with 13 points and 4 assists. He’s played 20 of 24 minutes. D’Angelo Russell has 8 points and 4 assists. Anthony Davis has 7 points and 4 rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt has 7 points. LA is 20-27 (74.1%) at the FT line. – 11:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Suns 26, Lakers 23
Austin Reaves is continuing to thrive offensively, leading the Lakers in points (10), makes (4) and shots (6). Anthony Davis has 4 points and 2 rebounds. LA is shooting just 36.4%. Their offense has struggled to generate good looks. – 10:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lots of DHOs and ball screens from the Lakers to try and avoid this. Good job by Landale on that last fake DHO to beat AD to to the spot.
On the other end, Vanderbilt is hovering over Booker. Booker finding enough space so far but some fouls already to screen Vanderbilt off. – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo picking up two early fouls is not ideal in a game featuring Anthony Davis and no Deandre Ayton – 10:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns rarely double and typically struggle with the rotations out of it when they do but it looks like they’re gonna do it on the bounce for AD. Something to watch tonight. – 10:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ starters vs. Phoenix:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Troy Brown Jr.
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Reaves is now starting. Malik Beasley moves to the bench. – 9:30 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As expected… Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix. – 9:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says he has “a little something up our sleeve” on his starting lineup vs the Suns. Darvin’s wouldn’t reveal other than saying Anthony Davis is still starting. – 8:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss AD’s future B2B availability and whether it’s time to take Malik Beasley out of the starting lineup.
@LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/J7vPrtcEAbs?t=1 – 3:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just hit me that the Florida Atlantic and Tennessee game pits brothers Danny White (UT AD) and Brian White (FAU AD) against one another. Wrote years ago about the family dynamics when the Whites face off against each other: kansascity.com/sports/college… – 3:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Darvin Ham says AD may not play both games in the Lakers’ final B2B, and is it time to take Malik Beasley out of the starting lineup? If so, who replaces him? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tim… – 12:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said he spoke with Cal AD Jim Knowlton about the school’s coaching opening and offered his thoughts, including an endorsement for Kennasaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim,who has drawn interest. Brown said he’s happy to be included in the process. #Celtics #CalBears – 1:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jonas tonight:
19 PTS
15 REB
5 AST
8-10 FG
Only AD has more 15/15 games as a Pelican. pic.twitter.com/ESFjYWlbEk – 10:16 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Wofford is removing the interim tag from Dwight Perry, AD Richard Johnson told @stadium. – 4:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version. We talk Austin Reaves’ future dollars, LeBron James’ future health, and Anthony Davis’ future(?) dominance. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/UuY_SFh1vjE?t=1 – 3:42 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss LeBron James’ health upon his (eventual?) return, AD handling extra defenders, and how much money Austin Reaves will make this offseason. (Spoiler: A lot.) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:13 PM
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham wouldn’t confirm that Anthony Davis will be available for the Lakers’ back-to-backs against Utah and the Clippers in early April. He said the Lakers have a plan and are sticking to it. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 21, 2023
Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis said he and LeBron joke about Austin Reaves’ ability to get foul calls and draw free throws. “Man, we wish we could get some of those,” Davis said. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 20, 2023
Tough because just before that with 7.2 seconds left, with the Lakers leading by four, Davis fouled Kleber on a 3-point attempt, and Kleber drained all three free throws to bring Dallas within one. “I already came in and told them the last play was my fault,” said Davis, who has taken the blame for a loss twice in the Lakers’ past four games, with the other loss coming in Houston when he had to sit out because of a lingering foot injury. -via ESPN / March 18, 2023