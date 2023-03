Anthony Davis on LeBron James: 'We have have one of the best relationships in the NBA as far as duos or teammates'

“From the outside looking in, they don’t know,” Davis said of his perceived bad body language. “It’s not for them to know seriously, but me and Bron are fine. You can tell when we had our moments, for sure. But I think it’s people just looking for a story.” He was unwavering in describing their bond. “Me and Bron have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA as far as duos or teammates, regardless,” Davis said. “But they don’t see that. They don’t see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff.”Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN