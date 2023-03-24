Anthony Davis on LeBron James: 'We have have one of the best relationships in the NBA as far as duos or teammates'

“From the outside looking in, they don’t know,” Davis said of his perceived bad body language. “It’s not for them to know seriously, but me and Bron are fine. You can tell when we had our moments, for sure. But I think it’s people just looking for a story.” He was unwavering in describing their bond. “Me and Bron have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA as far as duos or teammates, regardless,” Davis said. “But they don’t see that. They don’t see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
New #thisleague UNCUT pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes dropped this AM. Covering:
“[The Lakers] can make it to the NBA Finals if LeBron and AD are healthy.”
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron refutes reports about his injury rehab (but it’s unclear what he’s refuting), we reassure fans that LeBron and new franchise face Reaves can co-exist, and D.Lo gets introspective. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:24 AM
New story: Anthony Davis opened up to ESPN about the challenges of this season, his relationship with LeBron, his belief in the current roster and his thoughts on his future in L.A. es.pn/3z4rT0J – 9:40 AM
Friday show! We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Lamar gets in his own way, Sweet 16 magic, LeBron’s worry, @JonRothstein, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, case for the Cavs, ring chasing, Bum Of The Week, Zeke, more.
We have Ole Miss AD @KeithCarterOM joining us next!
LeBron James getting closer to return eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:30 AM
College AD’s hire name brand guys from name brand coaching trees in the hopes of recruiting better players. The NCAA tourney is the teacher. Get guys who can coach up a team. And develop players. Great coaching makes winning players, year after year. Oh, recruit winners too. – 11:18 PM
Jonas Valanciunas tonight:
20 PTS
19 REB
10-15 FG
Only Boogie and AD have more 20/15 games for the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/LUInH6oG2Y – 10:07 PM
NBA power rankings: LeBron James injury update as Lakers surge in wild West playoff race
Will the NBA’s new career scoring leader return in time to impact a wild Western Conference playoff race with nine teams separated by only three games?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:23 PM
LeBron James begins on court work, shoots down report of return before season’s end nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/23/leb… – 4:58 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: End of season check-in with Jeff Van Gundy: Witnessing the Mavs protest in person, contenders/pretenders in the West, lower-seeded East threats, MVP, Paul George injury, LeBron return, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/40xp7wD
Apple: apple.co/3JZJeNJ – 4:17 PM
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, CP3 v. Foster, UCLA hoops, movie stars and more! AND HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MASE! Listen up! AK – 4:17 PM
What will LeBron James’ potential return look like? Talking that and other NBA storylines with @GottliebShow on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 1:25 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 4:04 PM
The last time Darvin Ham had a trick up his sleeve, the Lakers won seven of their next nine games.
The early returns on his latest trick were encouraging, with Austin Reaves’ scoring and playmaking helping unlock better versions of AD and DLo: theathletic.com/4338965/2023/0… – 2:45 PM
Lakers: LeBron James targeting final week of regular season for return sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:43 PM
New story w/ @wojespn: Barring any setbacks with his right foot recovery and rehabilitation, Lakers star LeBron James is expected to make a push to return sometime in the final week of the regular season, sources told ESPN bit.ly/3lz64TW – 2:35 PM
Sources: LeBron James could play final week of regular season – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:28 PM
My dude @DanWoikeSports has this news in @latimessports: Lakers’ LeBron James has begun on-court activity as he recovers from foot injury latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 2:26 PM
My fictional fourth team is where I would stash the guys who are either on bad teams or missed too many games:
G: Damian Lillard
G: Jrue Holiday
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
C: Anthony Davis – 2:25 PM
Kyle Kuzma goes in-depth on his career year, the next steps in his game, learning from LeBron, free agency and more. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 2:17 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star resumes on-court work; wants to play in regular season, per reports
There is optimism that LeBron James could return in the final week of the regular season, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/UX21BdnhF8 – 1:49 PM
Lakers say that LeBron James has no “specific timeline for his return” but that he has started “on-court activity” – 1:45 PM
LeBron James has begun on-court activity and a gradual basketball movement progression, per the Lakers.
There is no specific timeline for his return yet. – 1:43 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James has begun on-court activity and “gradual basketball movement progression.” No timeline for his return.
Positive update for the team after Darvin Ham mentioned last night that LeBron still hasn’t been able to physically participate in shootarounds. – 1:34 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James has begun on-court activity and “gradual basketball movement progression.” No timeline for his return.
Lakers star LeBron James (foot tendon injury) has begun on-court activity and team says there’s no timeline yet for return. Sources say James is hopeful for a return within the final 3-to-4 games of the regular season. – 1:34 PM
LeBron James continues his on-court activity and is on a “gradual basketball movement progression,” the Lakers said on Thursday. There is no specific timeline for his return to game action, according to the team. – 1:34 PM
Lakers Medical Update
LeBron James has begun on-court activity and a gradual basketball movement progression.
There is no specific timeline for his return. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. – 1:33 PM
Update on LeBron:
While there is no timeline for a return to game action, LeBron has started to progress with gradual basketball movement, and with on-court activity. – 1:33 PM
March 23 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.63
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.29
3. Luka Dončić: 15.34
4. Damian Lillard: 14.73
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.22
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.05
8. Anthony Davis: 13.17
9. LeBron James: 12.7
10. Stephen Curry: 12.53 pic.twitter.com/u0kwPhsi2z – 1:15 PM
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! New starter Austin Reaves helps fuel the Lakers to a big win over the Suns, with nice nights from AD and D.Lo. What’s the upside for the new starting five? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aus… – 12:05 PM
The last time LeBron and KD played against each other…
— Harden averaged 36 PPG
— Jokic had 0 MVPs
— Blake Griffin was top 10 in PTS
— Kyrie was a Celtic
— AD was a Pelican
— Ben Simmons was an All-Star pic.twitter.com/tDYHyB2f2X – 11:47 AM
Who knows what we could be, what threat we could be next year and then years to come if they work it out and are able to keep this group together.” He already sees parallels with this year’s squad to the 2020 title team. “We have less bigs, for sure, but I think adding D-Lo, Vando, Beas, gives us that identity again,” Davis said. “With Beas filling that KCP [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] role as a shooter. D-Lo is like that [Rajon] Rondo wizardry with the ball and finds guys. … Vando with the AC [Alex Caruso] role that he played. Even bringing Rui with the Kuz [Kyle Kuzma] role. So, obviously that team was special. … But I think this team has potential to be like that team.” -via ESPN / March 24, 2023
This season, as the Lakers chase down a postseason berth with James out since Feb. 26 recovering from a right foot injury, it’s on Davis to carry them. “Obviously, my part in this has been huge,” Davis said. “Expectations of my performance and my leadership is high. Not only for myself, but for my team, my coaches, and the organization.” -via ESPN / March 24, 2023
Davis never would have scripted it to have to take the torch with James sidelined, but he accepted the responsibility. “I think any time you are playing with another star anywhere and that guy goes out, as much as you try and isolate and not put much pressure on yourself, everybody’s looking for you to fill those shoes or at least half those shoes and the team fill up the other half,” Davis said. “So for me, knowing that he was going to be off work in an extended period of time and everyone’s looking at me like, ‘OK AD, we need you to carry us until we are able to get whole again now.'” -via ESPN / March 24, 2023
LeBron James: There wasn’t an evaluation today and there hasn’t been any target date for my return. I’m just working around the clock, every day(3X a day) to give myself to best chance of coming back full strength whenever that is. God bless y’all sources. 🤦🏾♂️ I speak for myself! -via Twitter @KingJames / March 23, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s an increasing optimism that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could return to play “a few” games in the final week of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. James has been out since suffering a right foot tendon injury on February 26. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 23, 2023
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hopes to make his return in the final few games of the regular season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 23, 2023