Austin Reaves to play for Germany?

Austin Reaves has been averaging 17.7 points, 3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in the month of March so far. According to German sports news outlet SPOX, the guard obtained a German passport last year and could be the naturalized player on the German national team’s squad, a spot that was previously taken by Nick Weiler-Babb.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @TheAthleticNBA on how Austin Reaves’ (and the Lakers’) offseason is affected by the Gilbert Arenas provision: how it works, the origin + history of the provision, contract parameters and more- theathletic.com/4340736/2023/0… – 4:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
D’Angelo Russell is questionable vs OKC tonight.
Might mean the Thunder can double team Austin Reaves all night. – 2:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Just for the lolz –
Austin Reaves in his last 4 games: 12.5 drives & 13.3 FTAs
SGA on the season: 24.1 drives (league leader) & 10.7 FTAs – 2:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by an undrafted player this season:
19.7 — Fred VanVleet
17.3 — Christian Wood
13.8 — Luguentz Dort
12.3 — Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/LtMIwTEL9q – 11:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @TheAthleticNBA on how Austin Reaves’ (and the Lakers’) offseason is affected by the Gilbert Arenas provision: how it works, the origin + history of the provision, contract parameters and more: theathletic.com/4340736/2023/0… – 11:12 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers guard Austin Reaves receives a much-deserved rating bump (probably should’ve been more) in NBA 2K23: pic.twitter.com/FxpxayH3wG – 5:01 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Looking back this signature Austin Reaves shot at Oklahoma should have said enough for NBA teams to see something pic.twitter.com/9edI59fnYf – 2:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! New starter Austin Reaves helps fuel the Lakers to a big win over the Suns, with nice nights from AD and D.Lo. What’s the upside for the new starting five? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
The Suns are melting down over how many free throws Austin Reaves shot silverscreenandroll.com/2023/3/22/2365… via @LakersSBN – 8:04 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Austin Reaves in starting lineup pays off as Lakers hold off Suns latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 5:22 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
How far can 🇩🇪 Germany go with Austin Reaves uniting with Dennis Schröder in the national team? ✊ pic.twitter.com/zeVZRHNbKR – 3:59 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Austin Reaves rejoined the starting lineup and L.A. earned a crucial win against Phoenix. “I’m not going to lie to you,” D’Angelo Russell said of Reaves, “the dude is good, man.” bit.ly/3nfQCg3 – 3:56 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul was called for his 1st foul on Austin Reaves bucket early in 1st half of 122-111 loss at #Lakers.
“I was like, ‘That ain’t no foul’ and Austin Reaves was like, ‘Nah, it wasn’t.'”
Paul finished with 5 fouls as #Suns were called for 31 fouls for 2nd straight game. pic.twitter.com/HmVXHU8VVq – 1:43 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell on Austin Reaves. “I’m not gonna lie to you … dude is good, man.” – 1:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves said Darvin Ham pulled him aside yesterday after practice to tell him he’d be starting tonight.
“For me, it’s the same mindset: win at all costs. That’s all that really matters.” – 1:01 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves said Darvin Ham pulled him aside after practice yesterday and told him he’d be starting. – 1:00 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Austin Reaves scored 25 points with 11 assists for the #Lakers tonight. Still stunned he went undrafted, was one of my favorite #Celtics targets in 2021 at 45th overall. They reportedly liked him, but took Juhann Begarin. pic.twitter.com/lvHkXlBd7l – 12:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most free throw attempts over the last 4 games:
53 — Austin Reaves
51 — Jayson Tatum
50 — Damian Lillard
47 — Jimmy Butler
Reaves is averaging 13.3 attempts per game in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/xBdQFqsPKF – 12:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Austin Reaves tonight:
25 PTS
11 AST
6-10 FG
12-13 FT
Averaging 25/5/7 over his last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/fHj7gPUz4f – 12:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 122, Suns 111
The Lakers get their first regular-season win over Phoenix since May 9, 2021. They improve to 36-37. Austin Reaves had 25 points and a career-high 11 assists. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 9 rebounds. DLo had 26 points.
Up next: vs. OKC on Friday. – 12:38 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL lead 120-108 with 1 minute left.
Getting the call into the starting lineup, Austin Reaves delivered 25 points (6 of 10 FG’s, 12 of 13 FT’s) and a career-high-tying 10 assists plus 4 boards. – 12:37 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
It’s going to be another 48 hours of Ramon Sessions… I mean, Austin Reaves nonsense, isn’t it? – 12:36 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
danny ainge gearing up to offer austin reaves a poison pill deal in free agency pic.twitter.com/a7FGtzGuCJ – 12:32 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves free throw attempts the last four games:
at HOU: 13
vs. DAL: 9
vs. ORL: 18
vs. PHX: 11 (5 minutes left) – 12:25 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Since January 1st, Austin Reaves is averaging more free-throw attempts per game than Nikola Jokic.
Reaves: 5.5
Jokic: 5.2 – 12:21 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves has tied his season high with 8 assists, with 10:39 to play. He also has 19 points after hitting a pair of FT’s, on 6 of 10 FG’s.
LAL lead by 6. – 12:10 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 88, Suns 85
The Lakers led by 9 points w/ 50 seconds left in the 3rd — an awful close to the quarter. Anthony Davis scored 14 points in the frame and has 21 points and 8 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 15 points and 7 assists. DLo has 17 points and 6 assists. – 12:05 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Austin Reaves 📈
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-r… pic.twitter.com/x2nkdiNRGV – 11:34 PM
Austin Reaves 📈
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 59, Suns 52
Austin Reaves leads the Lakers with 13 points and 4 assists. He’s played 20 of 24 minutes. D’Angelo Russell has 8 points and 4 assists. Anthony Davis has 7 points and 4 rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt has 7 points. LA is 20-27 (74.1%) at the FT line. – 11:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Austin Reaves to the rim.
Has 10. In starting lineup.
Shamet 3. Payne finish
#Suns up 3 after one. – 10:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Suns 26, Lakers 23
Austin Reaves is continuing to thrive offensively, leading the Lakers in points (10), makes (4) and shots (6). Anthony Davis has 4 points and 2 rebounds. LA is shooting just 36.4%. Their offense has struggled to generate good looks. – 10:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A live look at Austin Reaves in Phoenix. AK pic.twitter.com/J2YAOk95nv – 10:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves has yet to cool off from his career night last game, starting this one 3 for 4 with a 3 and an and-1 FT for 8 points, with LAL up 17-16 on Phoenix. – 10:30 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Austin Reaves starting where he left off 💪
📺: Suns-Lakers on ESPN pic.twitter.com/aN1dCv9Il6 – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Austin Reaves gets a superstar whistle AND gets to take extra steps? Where does it end?? – 10:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Austin Reaves starting? Against the Suns?
20 free throw attempts – 10:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Austin Reaves is starting tonight for Lakers in place of Malik Beasley – 9:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves is starting tonight in place of Malik Beasley, the Lakers announce. Reaves is coming off a career-high 35 points against Orlando. – 9:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ starters vs. Phoenix:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Troy Brown Jr.
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Reaves is now starting. Malik Beasley moves to the bench. – 9:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves enters the starting lineup tonight alongside Russell, Brown, Jr., Vanderbilt and Davis, with Beasley moving to the bench. – 9:30 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Austin Reaves could join team Germany for the 2023 FIBA World Cup 👀🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/T7JvI0cDB5 – 5:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Austin Reaves free agency: His stock and potential destinations
sportando.basketball/en/austin-reav… – 6:34 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So like, idk, maybe Austin Reaves is just good and not this Twitter fiction non-Lakers fans are making him out to be? Maybe the Lakers are just good at finding these guys, and hopefully this one doesn’t need to leave to be properly appreciated. – 6:34 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Is Austin Reaves Heading for an Arenas Rule Showdown with the Lakers?bleacherreport.com/articles/10069… – 5:38 PM
“I’m very interested. I’ve already talked to Dennis Schroder about it. A year ago, I had a lengthy conversation with the national team’s coach Gordon Herbert. I really feel like it,” Reaves told Bild in February. Reaves’ grandmother is from Germany, which allowed him to become a German citizen. -via BasketNews / March 24, 2023
However, since the CBA creates such a big difference between where the contract starts and ends in these cases, a maximum allowable Reaves offer sheet like this requires $24.7 million in cap space: the average value of the entire contract rather than the first-year salary. This same calculation applies for an offer sheet that jumps more than a “normal” 5 percent in the third year but not all the way to Reaves’ max should that happen instead, so that narrows the pool of teams that can credibly make the offer in the first place. Also, the Lakers cannot sign-and-trade Reaves to a contract like this because, as discussed above, they do not have the ability to sign him to it in the first place. -via The Athletic / March 24, 2023
That makes it an all-or-nothing proposition for both the Lakers and potential suitors, and the Arenas provision creates a fascinating dynamic because there is a scenario in which the Lakers can pay Reaves more than they can sign him to themselves but only if another team actually makes the bid and is willing to tie up its cap space as the Lakers decide whether or not to match. -via The Athletic / March 24, 2023