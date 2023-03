Austin Reaves to play for Germany?

However, since the CBA creates such a big difference between where the contract starts and ends in these cases, a maximum allowable Reaves offer sheet like this requires $24.7 million in cap space: the average value of the entire contract rather than the first-year salary. This same calculation applies for an offer sheet that jumps more than a “normal” 5 percent in the third year but not all the way to Reaves’ max should that happen instead, so that narrows the pool of teams that can credibly make the offer in the first place. Also, the Lakers cannot sign-and-trade Reaves to a contract like this because, as discussed above, they do not have the ability to sign him to it in the first place . -via The Athletic / March 24, 2023