Ben Simmons diagnosed with nerve impingement, will remain out

Michael Scotto: Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today, Nets say. He will remain out of action while the team determines the best long-term course of treatment.
This past year has been really impressive for the Nets. They fired Steve Nash, traded Kyrie and KD, and had a washed Ben Simmons for 42 games.
New ESPN story: Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back, and will remain out of the lineup. He hasn't played since Brooklyn's final game before the All-Star Break.
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets' star diagnosed with nerve impingement, to remain out
My article from early this season on the results of studies done on NBA players who underwent the same back procedure as Ben Simmons.
There is still no updated time-table on Ben Simmons' return to the court, the Nets announced.
The Nets announced that Ben Simmons will remain sidelined due to a nerve impingement in his back.
Simmons this season (42 games):
🏀 6.9 ppg
🏀 6.3 rpg
Brooklyn Nets announce Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today. He'll remain out of action
Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today. He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment, according to the #Nets.
The Nets say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today.
Simmons will remain sidelined while the team determines the best long-term course of treatment, Nets add.
From the Nets: Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today. He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment.
The Nets say, "Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today. He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment."
Nets say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today. Simmons will remain out of action while the Nets determine the best long-term course of treatment.
The @BrooklynNets released this medical update on Ben Simmons:
“Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today. He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment.” – 6:01 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons now has nerve impingement in his back and will remain out of action while sides determine best course of treatment.
Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back and will remain sidelined while team determines the best long-term course of treatment.
Nets say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today. He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment.
The Nets announce Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back, and will remain out.
Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today, Nets say. He will remain out of action while the team determines the best long-term course of treatment.
Nets say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today. He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment.
Seth Curry is out for the Nets in Miami tomorrow for personal reasons. Ben Simmons remains out with the back/knee soreness.
Seth Curry is out for personal reasons tomorrow against the Heat. Ben Simmons is also out due to left knee and back soreness.
Ben Simmons still only doing individual work after knee injury
Ben Simmons looking less and less likely to return this season
Injured Net Ben Simmons still hasn’t started practicing fully yet, limited to individual work. And with just nine games left in the regular season, coach Jacque Vaughn hasn’t allowed himself to think about whether there is time for Simmons to get up to speed with his teammates even if he does get healthy. “That’s the great thing, is I don’t even think that far ahead. I don’t even complicate my life that way,” Vaughn said. “I’m concerned about [now]. If those questions present themselves, I’ll be more than willing to see how it fits with the group and answer them at that time. But I don’t want to look that far ahead.” Thursday’s 116-114 loss to Cleveland marked the 15th straight that Simmons has missed with left knee and back soreness. -via New York Post / March 24, 2023
Ben Simmons: Ben Simmons still not doing any team work, only individual work. Asked if it’s even feasible to get Simmons up to speed in the ten games they have left before the postseason, Jacque Vaughn says he’s not looking that far ahead. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 23, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Cavs with a wrist contusion. Ben Simmons remains out. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 20, 2023