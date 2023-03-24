Live stream: Bucks 72, Jazz 60

The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) play against the Utah Jazz (35-37) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 72, Utah Jazz 60 (Q3 11:21)
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks made 14 threes in the first half. Outside shot to challenge their NBA record (29), along with their season-high (26). – 10:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Bucks 72, Jazz 58. A bit of 2Q sparkiness from Utah to keep things from getting ridiculous. Kelly Olynyk leads the Jazz with 16p/5r. Fontecchio 12p. THT 6p/6a. Holiday leads Milwaukee with 15p/6a. Allen 14p. Giannis 11p/7a/5r. – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Jazz 72-58 at the break.
If Utah wasn’t hustling (17 second-chance points, 13 points off turnovers) this could be really bad. – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday took over the hot shooting from Grayson Allen – he has 15 points now on 5 of 7 shooting. #Bucks lead 65-50. – 9:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz were down by 17 …
… rallied to within 6 …
… and now are down 15 again.
11-2 Bucks run has Milwaukee ahead 65-50 with 2:29 left til halftime. – 9:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
that’s 𝘑𝘶𝘢𝘯 heck of a fast break (is this anything?)
#TakeNote | @Juan Toscano-Anderson pic.twitter.com/ymE7uq8RFt – 9:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks led by as many as 17, #Jazz cut it to as few as six.
Milwaukee leads 58-48 with 3:52 to go in the first half. – 9:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Walker Kessler moves into 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅 for most blocks as a Jazz rookie 🤠🏆
#UltraMoment | @michelobultra pic.twitter.com/HViZvF8NRJ – 9:52 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
(I did not remember that Jevon Carter once made eight 3s in a game for the Grizzlies.) – 9:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors sweep the season series with the NBA-worst Pistons. They’ve got 8 games left – 5 on the road & 4 vs the league’s top-3 teams (@ PHI, @ BOS x2, vs MIL). They’re 1 game up on Chicago for 9th & a half-game back of 8th-place Atlanta (who have the tiebreaker & a game in hand). – 9:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Dok puttin’ that back where it belongs 💥
#TakeNote | @Udoka Azubuike pic.twitter.com/uv2b7Ur5Qc – 9:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After B2B 3s by Fontecchio, the Jazz find themselves lingering against the Bucks. Simone has 10p in 2Q, and Utah is within 49-39 with 8:17 left 2Q. – 9:44 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Young Bull is mic’d up and ready to get wild 😈
Catch it now on @attsportsnetrm!
#TakeNote | @CollinSexton02 pic.twitter.com/MLdzymavWU – 9:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz begin 2Q with a lineup of Dok, Damian Jones, Fontecchio, JTA, and THT – 9:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Bucks 40, Jazz 25. Well, that didn’t go well. Utah goes 10-29 from the field (34.5%) and 2-10 from deep; Milwaukee 15-28 (53.6%) and 8-16 from 3. Grayson Allen 14p for the Bucks. Kelly Olynyk 9p for the Jazz. – 9:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done in Utah: the Jazz trail the Bucks 40-25…..Milwaukee is probably the best team in the league. That is an excellent basketball team – 9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Jazz 40-25 after one quarter. Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter combined for 22 points. – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That spin move by Walker!!!!
…
…
…
(and then he was out of position chasing a block he couldn’t get and yielded an O-reb and bucket to Brook Lopez) – 9:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Walker Kessler is getting a lesson thus far tonight vs. Brook Lopez. – 9:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook Block Party.
Grayson making it rain!! pic.twitter.com/FXKlcyDjxj – 9:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen is 5 for 7 for 14 points already for the #Bucks.
Brook Lopez has 4 blocks. – 9:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Part of Joe Ingles’ tribute video and the massive applause by #Jazz fans. pic.twitter.com/bKnVlDfPCI – 9:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Grayson Allen killing the Jazz because he’s wondering where his tribute video is – 9:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And there is your tribute video for Joe Ingles.
Standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/yMzEVX2Lhl – 9:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are getting decimated on both ends. 1-10 from the field while Milwaukee is 6-9. Bucks lead 16-3 with 8:10 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Former #Jazz Grayson Allen has 11 points for the #Bucks as they lead 16-3 early. – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Joe Ingles gets an absolutely rousing ovation from Jazz fans in his first game back – 9:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics crush Pacers 120-95 for second straight win. Tatum (34 points) and Jaylen (27 points) lead the way. C’s pull within two games of Bucks for No. 1 seed after victory. – 9:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a minute to collect himself after a spill — he did grab that right hand/wrist. – 9:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS ARRRRRRRRRRREEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAARRRRTTTTTTIIINNGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yA8tbzqk6v – 9:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Joe & his bestie Nixon catching up in Utah. 💚 pic.twitter.com/w57jp9bdGa – 9:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎶 𝙵𝚁𝙸𝙳𝙰𝚈 𝙽𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃 𝙵𝙸𝚅𝙴 🎶
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/KuwoRqoVdY – 9:04 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Asked Mike Budenholzer if Ingles-Middleton are a tandem again on this back-to-back.
Budenholzer: “We’re going to see tomorrow with Joe. He’s played in a back-to-back. It’s not definitive whether he is or isn’t going to play in the back-to-backs and that includes tomorrow.” – 9:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
You heard him 🫡
Make sure y’all tune in to the game on @ATTSportsNetRM to catch @CollinSexton02 mic’d up 📺
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ajQr71mkm1 – 8:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
OK, I gotta say: @DJJoune here in Utah is fire.
One of the best parts of the change from NFL to NBA coverage for me was in-arena DJs. They’re all good — but he is on one tonight. Has been since earrlly pregame. – 8:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In the month of March, Joe is shooting 59.7% from the field and 57.7% from three.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5LRCtNFvaK – 8:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For Utah, Milwaukee’s own Ochai Agbaji will start for the #Jazz vs. the #Bucks – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton gets the start tonight in place of Khris Middleton for the #Bucks – 8:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t forget to tune in to the Jazz Pregame show on @ATTSportsNetRM 🔜
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/CZojyTI7KX – 8:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
someone get this man a cup of joe ☕️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/vbBL1mbta2 – 8:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
How are those brackets lookin’ 👀
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/y44vnR2hiT – 7:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby, Brook, & Jrue combined for 61 points & kept the Jazz under 100 points in their 123-97 win on December 17, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/faiV5YxWEU – 7:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Budenholzer, on the addition of Joe Ingles: “From the day he walked through our doors, he’s impacted our facility, the spirit, the energy. He’s funny, he’s hard, he’s edgy. He’s just somebody you want to have in your program.” – 7:41 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Jenna Johnson’s two aside, Utah just wasn’t good enough from the foul line the whole game. Kneepkens missed a big one that would have put them up 53-50 and they started out terribly – 7:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz coach Will Hardy said he got to know and befriend Joe Ingles through Brett Brown and Patty Mills and the Australian National Team: “We bonded over sarcasm. … It’ll be fun to talk some trash to Joe. I’m glad I’m not wearing a mic tonight.” – 7:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Reese just switched her pivot twice right there but they only allowed to call walks on Utah – 7:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis rocking the new Pine Green 4s.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/5jEu6evJHj – 7:17 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Good finish coming between Utah and LSU. Tied with 1:47 left after the Utes were down 8 earlier in the fourth quarter. – 7:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Collin Gillespie’s the only player on the Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. He did practice for the first time today.
Bucks are playing in Utah tonight, so we won’t know their availability until sometime tomorrow. – 6:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Disappointed by his trade from the Utah Jazz a year ago, the Bucks’ Joe Ingles has better feelings about his former team ahead of Friday’s matchup: “I’m really happy for them. I hope we smack ’em tonight, but every other game I hope they do really well!” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Relevant Friday games on West scoreboard for #Pelicans (36-37, 10th):
Cha at Mavericks (36-37, tied with NOLA), 7:30 p.m.
Mil at Jazz (35-37, -0.5), 8
Phi at Warriors (38-36, +1.5), 9
Suns (38-34, +2.5) at Sac, 9
Thunder (36-37, tied) at Lakers (36-37, tied), 9:30 – 6:25 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Time for predictions‼️
1. Over/Under 5.5 Jazzmen will score in double figures?
2. Which Jazzman will be the first to score in the second half?
Reply by tip-off and you could win TWO lower bowl tickets to a future home game and a Team Store gift card.
#PredictThis | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/bvYxMiI0DW – 6:25 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
If Utah can keep neutralizing LSU’s defensive athleticism, they’ve got a chance – 5:47 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah did a good job overcoming the early wave against LSU.
Whatever you think generally about men’s officiating, women’s officiating is a lot worse. – 5:47 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Could Utah State be looking for a new men’s basketball coach soon? deseret.com/2023/3/24/2365… pic.twitter.com/oHazoXhCX4 – 5:35 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Defense inside 6 feet
Min 4 shots defender per game (154 players)
#1 Giannis opponents 17.5% below average
#2 Jaren Jackson -13.8%
#3 WALKER KESSLER -13.5%
#4 Brook Lopez -12.3%
#5 Lauri Markkanen -12.2%
Move the threshold to 5 shots defended and Giannis drops out Kessler to #2 pic.twitter.com/4gXN8Q21Ru – 5:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Let’s go LIVE at 4pm today (36 minutes away) to talk about the MVP race, the Giannis vs Jokić vs Embiid round robin, and more!
youtube.com/live/EUHG4XTBy… – 5:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If the Utah women get through LSU, I believe they will get to the Final Four. But getting through LSU is going to be ridiculously difficult. LSU is one of the most athletic and best defensive teams in the country – 5:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks Bobby Portis (@Bobby Portis)
wants to ‘talk real talk’ on new podcast, and show people who he is off the court 🗣️🎙️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @HannahHopeKirby – 5:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The guys discuss altitude & space today at shootaround. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/byOliX1aTp – 5:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Despite the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted (and made) 9 FTs last night
Clippers had only 9 fouls. Their previous season-low was 12 in home loss vs Bucks.
Only team in NBA with fewer fouls in a game was in January, when Heat had only 8 fouls vs Bucks (Giannis out). – 4:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If Kevin Durant does in fact return for the Timberwolves game on March 29, that’ll mark exactly 3 weeks since the injury and 20 days since he was given a 3-week re-evaluation period. The Suns have 3 more games between now and then against the Kings, 76ers and Jazz – 4:15 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Utah State’s Ryan Odom has emerged as one of the top candidates, arguably the frontrunner, for the South Florida opening, source told @Stadium. Odom has won at both UMBC and Utah State. – 4:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jae breaks down some plays against his former team.
Film Room presented by @Verizon premieres NOW on https://t.co/cpTVIRm9we pic.twitter.com/Vt8Df9Ykqr – 4:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
do 𝗬𝗢𝗨 want 𝘛𝘞𝘖 𝘛𝘐𝘊𝘒𝘌𝘛𝘚 to tonight’s game??
show us your best game day ‘fit in black and you could win 🖤🎶
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MrCIVKeSEj – 3:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lauri and Walker surprised some fans at Dr. Volt’s Comics!
Then a special guest surprised them 👀🤓
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/v15n0LecFV – 3:03 PM
