Bucks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,497,140 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $4,225,712 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
