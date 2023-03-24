Live stream: Bulls 14, Blazers 10

The Chicago Bulls (34-38) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Chicago Bulls 14, Portland Trail Blazers 10 (Q1 06:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is the 10th different starting lineup for the Bulls this season.
Beverley, LaVine, Caruso, Williams, Vucevic.
Also, Javonte Green is out. – 10:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso feels the comparisons between himself and new Laker cult hero Austin Reaves is a Hollywood script gone very wrong.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 10:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
On this road trip the Bulls are going to miss three All Stars in Damian Lillard, LeBron James and Paul George. We’re live @670TheScore – 10:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors sweep the season series with the NBA-worst Pistons. They’ve got 8 games left – 5 on the road & 4 vs the league’s top-3 teams (@ PHI, @ BOS x2, vs MIL). They’re 1 game up on Chicago for 9th & a half-game back of 8th-place Atlanta (who have the tiebreaker & a game in hand). – 9:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC starts in place of DeMar (right quad strain) tonight in Portland.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/HJFW3w3Q9a – 9:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan is “feeling better” and quad strain is not “at the level it was before we went to Paris.” Doesn’t know status for LA. – 8:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The rare bum-ass team alert!!!
Zach for 40… no one beats up bum teams like LaVine! – 8:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight against the Chicago Bulls. – 8:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Former Bulls guard and great guy @RyArch15 starts tonight for Portland. – 8:18 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight against the Bulls.
Simons and Grant were already out. – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Your starters: Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Trendon Watford, Drew Eubanks – 8:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lillard, Nurkic, Grant, Simons and Winslow are all out for tonight’s game versus Chicago – 8:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight. – 8:16 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine gives his vote for this season’s MVP. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/22/zac… – 8:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🚨 Bulls Drop Alert 🚨
We teamed up with @trueIMCMPLX to create these limited edition handcrafted B-3-NNY Figures 🔥
Join the drop in the Bulls App on Thursday (3/30) at 6pm CT for a chance to win this exclusive figure, presented by @AmericanExpress! pic.twitter.com/f04GdE3s5U – 6:19 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 98 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Damian Lillard’s recent comments about the ring culture.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Championship #Ring pic.twitter.com/pEg5XW0Law – 6:16 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
One addendum…in a 3 or more team tiebreaker, a division winner gets the nod over the other teams if applicable. Remember the DAL-POR-LAL tiebreaker for 5-6-7 in 2021 when the Mavs won the SW Division. Obviously that is not a concern in the 8-9-10-11 tie in the West. – 5:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Blazers (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Bulls (A) Alternate Roads
8.1/10 pic.twitter.com/wY3rNvgigL – 5:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
📽️ The Trail, Chapter 6: Shooting Stars
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/aepyhfe0xP pic.twitter.com/pGqYCSvMd8 – 4:55 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Ask Sam to explain the draft, the post season and Pat Bev.
bit.ly/3FP2wUp – 4:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“He finds ways to bring the best out of people.”
Ben, an @AdvocateKids patient, didn’t let a stroke stop him from becoming a hooper.
He traveled with us to Philly and had the experience of a lifetime ❤️ pic.twitter.com/922cpwuJMu – 4:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA confirms it: For the second time this season, Cleveland won a game after Donovan Mitchell committed an uncalled lane violation on a free throw in the final seconds.
Cavs got the gamewinning 3 on that play and beat the Nets.
(Also happened in his 71-point game vs. Chicago.) – 4:07 PM
