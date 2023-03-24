Bulls vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The Chicago Bulls are spending $4,469,558 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,535,211 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: 670 The Score
