Damian Lillard will sit against Chicago

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight.
Source: Twitter @highkin
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
On this road trip the Bulls are going to miss three All Stars in Damian Lillard, LeBron James and Paul George. We’re live @670TheScore – 10:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight against the Chicago Bulls. – 8:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight against the Bulls.
Simons and Grant were already out. – 8:18 PM
Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight against the Bulls.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lillard, Nurkic, Grant, Simons and Winslow are all out for tonight’s game versus Chicago – 8:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight. – 8:16 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 98 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Damian Lillard’s recent comments about the ring culture.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Championship #Ring pic.twitter.com/pEg5XW0Law – 6:16 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Update—- NBA injury report Lillard – downgraded to questionable and Nurkic now doubtful vs Bulls – 2:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay this season:
21.8 PPG
4.2 RPG (career-high)
4.2 3PM (career-high)
40.5 3P%
Joins Dame and Steph as the only players in NBA history to average those numbers in a season. pic.twitter.com/xaGtuUkp2F – 2:21 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
went on the @Bill Simmons pod to talk about the timberwolves, western conference play-in scenarios, and the ruthless selection process for all-nba guards (during which i made a 1st team case for dame) open.spotify.com/episode/4pivKw… – 10:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame since January 1st:
35.1 PPG
5.3 RPG
7.5 APG
48/37/92%
Unconscious. pic.twitter.com/fg1AH3N0J1 – 9:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
18 — Shai
15 — Dame, Luka
13 — Embiid, DeRozan pic.twitter.com/yx15vGDln4 – 12:46 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nowell got a tase of feeling like Dame and got addicted I can’t blame him – 8:45 PM
Portland: Jusuf Nurkic (right knee soreness) and Nassir Little (concussion protocol) have been listed as questionable for Friday’s game against Chicago. Damian Lillard (right calf tightness) is probable. -via HoopsHype / March 23, 2023
NBACentral: Damian Lillard says he’s not interested in rebuilding “That’s not what I’m interested in. That’s what the frustrating part of it is. Talking about what’s gonna happen next season. And us ‘building’. That’s not what I’m here to do especially at this stage of my career” -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 21, 2023