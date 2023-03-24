D'Angelo Russell ruled out against Oklahoma City

Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham says D’Angelo Russell will not play against OKC because of his right hip. “It’s not too serious, but serious enough where we need to manage him,” Ham said. Russell will be day-to-day going forward, Ham said.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
New starting lineups for the Lakers without DLo. As Darvin said pregame, Dennis Schröder gets the nod: pic.twitter.com/G0o4OqEfkn – 10:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ll be without D’Angelo Russell (right hip soreness) tonight against the Thunder. – 9:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The last time Darvin Ham had a trick up his sleeve, the Lakers won seven of their next nine games.
The early returns on his latest trick were encouraging, with Austin Reaves’ scoring and playmaking helping unlock better versions of AD and DLo: theathletic.com/4338965/2023/0… – 2:45 PM
The last time Darvin Ham had a trick up his sleeve, the Lakers won seven of their next nine games.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Austin Reaves rejoined the starting lineup and L.A. earned a crucial win against Phoenix. “I’m not going to lie to you,” D’Angelo Russell said of Reaves, “the dude is good, man.” bit.ly/3nfQCg3 – 3:56 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 122, Suns 111
The Lakers get their first regular-season win over Phoenix since May 9, 2021. They improve to 36-37. Austin Reaves had 25 points and a career-high 11 assists. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 9 rebounds. DLo had 26 points.
Up next: vs. OKC on Friday. – 12:38 AM
Final: Lakers 122, Suns 111
The Lakers get their first regular-season win over Phoenix since May 9, 2021. They improve to 36-37. Austin Reaves had 25 points and a career-high 11 assists. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 9 rebounds. DLo had 26 points.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Close friends Devin Booker and D’Angelo Russell are non-stop competing against other. Fun game within the game – 12:33 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 88, Suns 85
The Lakers led by 9 points w/ 50 seconds left in the 3rd — an awful close to the quarter. Anthony Davis scored 14 points in the frame and has 21 points and 8 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 15 points and 7 assists. DLo has 17 points and 6 assists. – 12:05 AM
Third quarter: Lakers 88, Suns 85
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 59, Suns 52
Austin Reaves leads the Lakers with 13 points and 4 assists. He’s played 20 of 24 minutes. D’Angelo Russell has 8 points and 4 assists. Anthony Davis has 7 points and 4 rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt has 7 points. LA is 20-27 (74.1%) at the FT line. – 11:21 PM
Halftime: Lakers 59, Suns 52
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New State of the Lakers: 10 storylines for the final 10 games
— LeBron’s return
— AD‘s back-to-back
— Austin Reaves’ breakout
— Why DLo is the X factor
— Notable lineup data
— And more
theathletic.com/4311456/2023/0… – 1:41 PM
New State of the Lakers: 10 storylines for the final 10 games
— LeBron’s return
— AD‘s back-to-back
— Austin Reaves’ breakout
— Why DLo is the X factor
— Notable lineup data
— And more
Mike Trudell: Injury update for tonight: D’Angelo Russell is questionable against Oklahoma City due to right hip soreness. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 24, 2023
Jovan Buha: I think those feelings are mutual. When the Lakers made that deal, part of it was getting off Russ’ contract and getting out of that situation, but they could’ve potentially had Mike Conley in that deal. They looked at D’Angelo Russell as someone who could be their point guard of the future and potentially that lead ball handler and third-star type of guy that could fit around Anthony Davis and LeBron. From what I’ve been told, the Lakers have very strong interest in re-signing him. I believe it’s mutual on both sides. It’s just going to come down to what type of deal does that look like? -via HoopsHype / March 16, 2023
During halftime of Sunday’s contest against the Knicks, a game in which Russell scored 23 first-half points as part of his team-high 33 on the night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN discussed D’Lo’s return and his motivation. “D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in LA with the Lakers and you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight. He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / March 13, 2023