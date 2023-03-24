Live stream: Hornets 90, Mavericks 79

The Charlotte Hornets (23-51) play against the Dallas Mavericks (36-37) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 90, Dallas Mavericks 79 (Q3 01:30)

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dennis Smith Jr. was hooting at the Mavs' bench. Fellow North Carolinian Reggie Bullock stood and said something back, but frankly the Mavs need to answer on the court.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

A flurry of boos greet the Mavericks after they fall behind by 18 to short-handed Charlotte at home in a vital game in the West playoff chase.

A flurry of boos greet the Mavericks after they fall behind by 18 to short-handed Charlotte at home in a vital game in the West playoff chase.

Dallas would fall to 3-7 with both Luka and Kyrie in uniform if the hosts can't turn this around in a hurry. Quarter and a half left.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Lots of boos after that timeout call, with Dallas trailing 85-67.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

The Mavs are being booed at home while down 18 to an injury-ravaged Charlotte team in the second night of a back-to-back.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Dennis Smith Jr. is having a nice evening — 7 points, 7 assists, including one for a three-point play by Gordon Hayward that just put the Hornets up 83-67.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Scoreboard watching: The Grizzlies are up by 37 in the fourth quarter vs. Houston. The Mavericks are down by 14 at the half vs. Charlotte.

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

How much do the Mavs really want to play in the post season? We're about to find out as they were run off the floor by CHA in 1st half 69-55. CHA playing on 2nd of BTB, has the 4th worst record, 27th in scoring, 29th in FG%, 30th in 3pt, shot 55.6% and 7-16 3pt

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

With their playoff hopes already in serious jeopardy, the Mavs are down 69-55 at halftime vs. the tanking Hornets.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Good grief. Charlotte is the worst offensive team in the NBA, doesn't have its three best scorers and just finished off a 69-point first half. They lead by 14 points. Gordon Hayward with 17 points. Luka with 16, but the Mavericks look genuinely lackluster in most areas.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Charlotte 69, Mavs 55 at halftime. A smattering of boos.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks showing a very traditional substitution pattern with Luka out from about 2 minutes left in the first to 7 minutes left in the second. At least one of the stars is always on the court.

Michael Dugat @mdug

Kyrie will make you go "wow" from time to time

James Plowright @British_Buzz

It's not just the shot making, but the game is clearly slowing down for JT Thor. Not sure he has the patience there to take that shot over Kyrie earlier this season

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Amazing that, starting with Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have begun attacking the rim. They have pulled themselves back into the game because of it, down 53-41.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

A few of these Charlotte baskets have been almost as easy as Kevon Looney’s dunk Wednesday night.

A few of these Charlotte baskets have been almost as easy as Kevon Looney's dunk Wednesday night.

Too soon?

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Superhuman 1st quarter from Charlotte, defense has forced lots of contested shots, Dallas are yet to hit a 3

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks are getting whipped by Thor, which wouldn't be so bad if they were in a comic book game, but JT Thor's three-pointer has the Charlotte Hornets up 37-26 after a quarter. Mavs 0-of-8 from three-point land, Charlotte 6-of-10.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

(JT) Thor is throwing down lightning bolts (OK, a pair of 3-pointers) and Charlotte leads 37-26 after one quarter.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Stop me if this seems familiar: Dallas trails 23-51 Charlotte 31-24 and is allowing 63% shooting.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

This has not been the assertive start the Mavericks were hoping for. Hornets are up 31-24 with 2:11 left in the opening quarter. Charlotte shooting 63 percent.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Gordon Hayward off to a great start, generating good looks every time down the floor.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

On this day 4 years ago, one of the craziest Hornets shots I've watched live courtesy of @Jlamb

pic.twitter.com/mibXFmubs3 – 8:50 PM On this day 4 years ago, one of the craziest Hornets shots I’ve watched live courtesy of @Jlamb

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd said the Mavericks would talk pregame about playing a shorthanded opponent. So of course the Hornets are up 14-8 nearing midpoint of the first quarter. P.J. Washington with eight of Charlotte's points, including a couple of triples.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

On Los Mavs Night, Luka Doncic delivers a greeting to fans in Spanish.

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Starters for the Mavs tonight – Luka, Kyrie, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Tipoff vs the Hornets coming up in mins on BSSW

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

A nice smattering of applause for former Mav draftee Dennis Smith Jr. as he was announced with the Charlotte starters.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Luka Dončić fined for money gesture toward referee after loss

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at DAL

Dennis Smith Jr and Mark Williams are active and available to play.

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) is out.

Terry Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 7:39 PM INJURY REPORT at DALDennis Smith Jr and Mark Williams are active and available to play.LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.Kelly Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) is out.Terry Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/syHl6yixYx

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Kidd on Luka-Kyrie together for the 1st time since March 8: "The last couple days have been good for the two of them to work on the floor. . .There's no better time to get those two back. We understand the position we're in. We got to have (them) healthy if we want to make a run"

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mark Williams has been upgraded and is available to play in Dallas tonight. Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre have been ruled out.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd on his rotation: "Being able to have Luka and Kai out there, we have to have some consistency with their availability." Said depth still won't be great with Hardaway out, but "Hardy is playing great. Josh is playing great, Josh is going to come off the bench tonight."

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

This past year has been really impressive for the Nets. They fired Steve Nash, traded Kyrie and KD, and had a washed Ben Simmons for 42 games.

🤷‍♂️ – This past year has been really impressive for the Nets. They fired Steve Nash, traded Kyrie and KD, and had a washed Ben Simmons for 42 games.🤷‍♂️ – 7:18 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said Dennis Smith Jr. will start on Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will start defensively against Luka Doncic.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Williams won't play his normal minutes due to returning from injury, Nick Richards will still start and then they will split time

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Steve Clifford says Hornets will have Mark Williams back tonight and James Bouknight joined the team in Dallas from the G-League. So after finishing last night with 7 players, Charlotte will be slightly more fortified. Clifford says Dennis Smith Jr. will start and guard Irving.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

According to Clifford Gordon Hayward will start on Luka, Smith Jr on Kyrie Irving

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Kyrie irving is available tonight. He missed Wednesday with a reaggravation of right foot soreness that kept him out 3 games recently. Tim Hardaway Jr is out (non-Covid illness). Mavs vs Hornets at 730p on BSSW

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per JKidd: Kyrie is back tonight. Hardaway is out. Number that may be hard to believe: Mavs are 1-7 in games Hardaway has missed.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

As Kyrie Irving returns to the lineup for Dallas tonight vs. Charlotte, new details on the right foot injury that the eight-time NBA All-Star is playing through:

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Relevant Friday games on West scoreboard for

Cha at Mavericks (36-37, tied with NOLA), 7:30 p.m.

Mil at Jazz (35-37, -0.5), 8

Phi at Warriors (38-36, +1.5), 9

Suns (38-34, +2.5) at Sac, 9

Thunder (36-37, tied) at Lakers (36-37, tied), 9:30 – Relevant Friday games on West scoreboard for #Pelicans (36-37, 10th):Cha at Mavericks (36-37, tied with NOLA), 7:30 p.m.Mil at Jazz (35-37, -0.5), 8Phi at Warriors (38-36, +1.5), 9Suns (38-34, +2.5) at Sac, 9Thunder (36-37, tied) at Lakers (36-37, tied), 9:30 – 6:25 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will be available for tonight's game against the Hornets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) is out.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) is out. – The Mavericks say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Hornets.Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) is out. – 6:24 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will be available for tonight's game against the Hornets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) is out.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) is out. – Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Hornets.Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) is out. – 6:23 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Kyrie Irving getting in his usual pregame shots before Mavericks meet Charlotte.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Irving is here and warming up, seemingly a positive sign for his suiting up.

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic fined $35,000 after gesture to referees

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:30 PM Luka Doncic fined $35,000 after gesture to referees #NBA

Mark Followill @MFollowill

One addendum…in a 3 or more team tiebreaker, a division winner gets the nod over the other teams if applicable. Remember the DAL-POR-LAL tiebreaker for 5-6-7 in 2021 when the Mavs won the SW Division. Obviously that is not a concern in the 8-9-10-11 tie in the West.

Mark Followill @MFollowill

For those curious, here’s why the order of 8 thru 11 in the West is DAL-LAL-NO-OKC w/ those 4 teams tied at 36-37.

3 or more team tiebreakers are broken by cumulative head to head for all tied teams in all games vs each other.

The order is listed below w/ record in those games. 5:26 PM For those curious, here’s why the order of 8 thru 11 in the West is DAL-LAL-NO-OKC w/ those 4 teams tied at 36-37.3 or more team tiebreakers are broken by cumulative head to head for all tied teams in all games vs each other.The order is listed below w/ record in those games. pic.twitter.com/yx1S7p00wP

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Warriors closed their road trip with a vital win over the Mavericks on the road. 4:00 PM The Warriors closed their road trip with a vital win over the Mavericks on the road. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Luka Doncic fined $35,000 for making cash gesture towards official late in loss to Warriors

cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 3:59 PM Luka Doncic fined $35,000 for making cash gesture towards official late in loss to Warriors

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Luka is going to cost the Mavs a very important game, a la Draymond, unless he learns to curb his boorishness. He got fined 35G today for an inappropriate gesture (rubbing his fingers together, a sign of someone on the take) directed at a ref. The refs are mad and will get even.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

My latest story on the NBA's growing presence in the United Arab Emirates and a planned preseason abroad for the Mavericks next fall that will be even busier than anticipated:

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Luka Doncic fined $35,000 for inappropriate gesture toward official in Mavericks-Warriors

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Luka Doncic has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for making a money gesture toward referees on Wednesday night.

pic.twitter.com/m4Q7VBJgs0 – 3:01 PM Luka Doncic has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for making a money gesture toward referees on Wednesday night.

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Since Joe Dumars became @NBA Dean of Discipline this year, no one has been fined more than $35K. Luka just got the Dumars max for making the money sign vs GS

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Luka Dončić has been fined $35,000 for "directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official" during Wednesday's game against Golden State.

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 by the NBA for "directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" at a referee with 1.7 seconds left in the Mavericks loss to the Warriors on Wed.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

NBA fined Luka Doncic $35,000 for making an "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" — rubbing his fingers together in a money sign — towards refs vs. Warriors.

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

NBA fines Mavericks Luka Doncic $35,000 for making an unprofessional gesture ("money gesture") toward referees on Wednesday night.