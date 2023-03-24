Hornets vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $5,466,884 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,923,451 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?