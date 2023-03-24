Kevin Durant may make his return on Wednesday

Shams Charania: Phoenix Suns’ 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant (sprained ankle) is progressing toward a potential return to action on Wednesday vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, barring any setback, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant (ankle) is progressing toward a potential return Wednesday vs. the Timberwolves, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/fpA6tkg2Ze – 4:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If KD plays all seven remaining regular-season games starting on Wednesday against the Wolves, he will have played 10 total for the Suns.
Will KD go over or under 10 playoff games for the Suns this postseason? – 4:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If Kevin Durant does in fact return for the Timberwolves game on March 29, that’ll mark exactly 3 weeks since the injury and 20 days since he was given a 3-week re-evaluation period. The Suns have 3 more games between now and then against the Kings, 76ers and Jazz – 4:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Phoenix Suns’ 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant (sprained ankle) is progressing toward a potential return to action on Wednesday vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, barring any setback, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Suns gameday live: Major playoff implications; Durant, Ayton, Huerter injury updates sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow. We will have an update at shootaround.
Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton are both out. – 12:40 AM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
That was a legendary display of controlling a basketball game Markquis. GG’s – 9:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant (ankle), Deandre Ayton (hip) out at Kings (w/video) #Suns #Kings azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are listing Kevin Huerter (popliteus) as questionable for Friday’s game against the Suns. Deandre Ayton (hip) and Kevin Durant (ankle) are out for Phoenix. – 7:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (hip) and Kevin Durant (ankle) won’t play Saturday vs. Philadelphia. #Suns #76ers. – 6:57 PM
Shams Charania: A targeted home return of Wednesday vs. Minnesota will give Durant and the Suns seven final regular season games to prepare for the playoffs. Phoenix currently holds the fourth seed in the West, just two games ahead of the No. 7-seeded T’Wolves. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 24, 2023
Duane Rankin: Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) aren’t in Sacramento as #Suns end 3-game road trip Friday against #Kings. Both ruled out for 4th and final meeting between Phoenix and Sacramento. Suns have 2-1 series lead. They’re 4th in West. Kings 3rd. Up five games on Phoenix. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 23, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns, who suffered the injury in a game vs. the Washington Wizards, said a Grade 3 calf sprain “is really just a tear.” “When you have a torn calf, that’s a significant one,” Towns said. “It takes time. And being my size, you don’t want it to become like Kevin Durant in Golden State.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2023