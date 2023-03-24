Magic to sign Jay Scrubb to two-way deal

March 24, 2023

Chris Haynes: The Orlando Magic will sign guard Jay Scrubb to a two-way contract, his agent Corey Marcum of EZ Sports tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic sign Jay Scrubb to two-way contract to fill out roster orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…10:05 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Orlando Magic will sign guard Jay Scrubb to a two-way contract, his agent Corey Marcum of EZ Sports tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:01 AM

