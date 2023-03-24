Magic to sign Jay Scrubb to two-way deal

Chris Haynes: The Orlando Magic will sign guard Jay Scrubb to a two-way contract, his agent Corey Marcum of EZ Sports tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Magic sign Jay Scrubb to two-way contract to fill out roster orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 10:05 AM
Chris Haynes: Jay Scrubb played 22 games for the G-League Lakeland Magic and averaged 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He was 55th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 24, 2023