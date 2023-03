NBA fines Luka Doncic $35,000 for money gesture towards referees

Prior to the 2021-22 season, he was eligible for a four-year, $55.5 million extension. It was an offer Jalen Brunson’s camp would have accepted if the Mavericks made it, sources tell B/R. In January 2022, his representatives tried to initiate dialogue on getting a deal done, but the Mavericks resisted . Brunson began cementing himself as the second-best player on the team behind Luka Dončić. And after the February trade deadline, the team contacted Brunson about agreeing to the same four-year, $55.5 million extension Dorian Finney-Smith had just signed. At that point, it was clear that the guard’s value in free agency would be worth exponentially more if he tested the market. -via Bleacher Report / March 24, 2023