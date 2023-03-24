NBA fines Luka Doncic $35,000 for money gesture towards referees

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic fined $35,000 for inappropriate gesture toward official in Mavericks-Warriors dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic fined $35K “for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official,” late in #Mavs loss Wednesday to #Warriors, #NBA announced today. pic.twitter.com/4j9f1oau37 – 3:12 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for making a money gesture toward referees on Wednesday night.
pic.twitter.com/m4Q7VBJgs0 – 3:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Since Joe Dumars became @NBA Dean of Discipline this year, no one has been fined more than $35K. Luka just got the Dumars max for making the money sign vs GS – 2:41 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Luka Dončić has been fined $35,000 for “directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official” during Wednesday’s game against Golden State. – 2:39 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 by the NBA for “directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” at a referee with 1.7 seconds left in the Mavericks loss to the Warriors on Wed. – 2:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
NBA fined Luka Doncic $35,000 for making an “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” — rubbing his fingers together in a money sign — towards refs vs. Warriors. – 2:33 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA fines Mavericks Luka Doncic $35,000 for making an unprofessional gesture (“money gesture”) toward referees on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/0KHikjntf1 – 2:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA has fined Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic $35,000 for making a money gesture toward referees on Wednesday night. – 2:31 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mavericks duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are struggling to find their rhythm together 😬 pic.twitter.com/FXCDZCQcuf – 2:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
18 — Shai
15 — Dame, Luka
13 — Embiid, DeRozan pic.twitter.com/yx15vGDln4 – 12:46 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers giving SGA the Luka defense, and this man Shai still draws ATO FTs. – 12:17 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Players Who make it easy for me to root against: Draymond, Randle, Luka, Brooks, Harden, KP, Morris twins Poole & again Dray. His antics are such a turnoff, I’m tempted to turn off Curry.
Players I root 4: Curry, Brunson, Sabonis, Joker, Ja, Jrue, Horford, Klay, Kawhi, Mikal – 10:10 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Jaren Jackson Jr. as 2023-2024 NBA MVP? @jshector is always trying to make the show about the Grizzlies and @David Thorpe rated JJJ as a better prospect than Luka at the time both were drafted.
TrueHoop Podcast https://t.co/KOxysC5Hc0 pic.twitter.com/DzmQsUFLbH – 4:47 PM
More on this storyline
Prior to the 2021-22 season, he was eligible for a four-year, $55.5 million extension. It was an offer Jalen Brunson’s camp would have accepted if the Mavericks made it, sources tell B/R. In January 2022, his representatives tried to initiate dialogue on getting a deal done, but the Mavericks resisted. Brunson began cementing himself as the second-best player on the team behind Luka Dončić. And after the February trade deadline, the team contacted Brunson about agreeing to the same four-year, $55.5 million extension Dorian Finney-Smith had just signed. At that point, it was clear that the guard’s value in free agency would be worth exponentially more if he tested the market. -via Bleacher Report / March 24, 2023
Brad Townsend: In L2M report from last night, NBA says that Luka Doncic should have been called for traveling with 36 seconds left. Also, though the Mavs believed that Draymond Green set a moving screen that freed Steph Curry’s layup with 8.5 seconds left, NBA saw no wrongdoing. -via Twitter @townbrad / March 23, 2023
“I think this year unfortunately has just taken a really ugly, nasty turn in the MVP conversation, and I think it’s really turned a lot of people off, including him,” Michael Malone said of Nikola Jokic. “And what’s happening now is there’s so many guys that could win the MVP this year — great candidates. Joel Embiid is a great candidate. Luka Doncic is a great candidate. Jayson Tatum — whoever you want to put in that mix, those are all deserving. But what happens in today’s society is that everybody — it’s like when I was a college coach — all the negative recruiting, it’s not promoting my guy, it’s ripping down every other guy. And that’s just ridiculous.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 23, 2023