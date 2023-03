Great. I appreciate it. Well, look, I want to start with the hottest topic in the NBA right now: the MVP race. Who do you think should win the NBA MVP Award this season? AI: There are a few players who have been making a strong case for MVP this season, but I think Nikola Jokić is the clear front-runner. He has been the best player on the best team in the league, and he has been putting up incredible numbers . Jokić is averaging 27.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. He is also shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3-point range. He is the only player in the league who is averaging at least 27 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists per game. -via The Athletic / March 24, 2023