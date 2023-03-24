Ochai Agbaji on tanking expectations: 'That gave everyone a chip on their shoulder'

Did you guys hear the tanking expectations, and what was the team’s reaction? Ochai Agbaji: Just like the standings, it’s kind of hard not to pay attention to stuff like that when that’s frontline news, and you hear it and see it in some places. I think that gave everyone a chip on their shoulder early on in the season that we’ve kind of carried on. We still have that chip on our shoulder now every night going out there, competing, and playing hard no matter what. It (chip on the shoulder) was more collective. Coach Hardy and the guys came together when we had our team meetings. We talked about this stuff, having that chip, playing with it every night, and not forgetting about what people were saying before the season when we didn’t have that success and trying to continue and build on that success.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji is going to be one of the best shooters in the NBA in the next 12 months.
He’s already nails in the corners, and his shot off movement above the break has really come on strong. – 9:29 PM
Ochai Agbaji is going to be one of the best shooters in the NBA in the next 12 months.
He’s already nails in the corners, and his shot off movement above the break has really come on strong. – 9:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s not Klay Thompson…but he plays a little bit like Klay Thompson”
@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine revisit the Donovan Mitchell trade and like what Utah got with Ochai Agbaji
@youngoch | @utahjazz | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/TT9mRv1wLK – 3:19 PM
“He’s not Klay Thompson…but he plays a little bit like Klay Thompson”
@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine revisit the Donovan Mitchell trade and like what Utah got with Ochai Agbaji
@youngoch | @utahjazz | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/TT9mRv1wLK – 3:19 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I really like the Cavs’ trajectory right now. Early on, I was worried Evan Mobley was getting lost in the shuffle, but they’ve fixed that problem. I’d be surprised if they lost in Round 1.
The irony is the exact player they could really use in the playoffs is … Ochai Agbaji. – 11:24 AM
I really like the Cavs’ trajectory right now. Early on, I was worried Evan Mobley was getting lost in the shuffle, but they’ve fixed that problem. I’d be surprised if they lost in Round 1.
The irony is the exact player they could really use in the playoffs is … Ochai Agbaji. – 11:24 AM
More on this storyline
Ochai Agbaji on the Donovan Mitchell trade: It was totally new for me to be traded out of nowhere, not even playing a single game for the team that drafted you. In a way, I saw it as a new and good opportunity for me here in Utah. Coming here with that trade and all the new pieces that we got here, I think it’s a step forward in the right direction for this organization. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2023
How’s life in Utah? Ochai Agbaji: It’s great. I think Utah has the best fans in the NBA. They show up, no matter if it’s a Monday night or Wednesday night. They’re there, and it seems like it’s sold out every night, loud, packed, and they’re supporting us, no matter what, whether we have new players in or players got traded away. They’re still there to support us no matter what. It’s all love that you feel, for sure. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2023
Tony Jones: Ochai Agbaji went through full practice this morning and is expected to be available for the Jazz tomorrow night in Oklahoma City -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / March 2, 2023