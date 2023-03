Ochai Agbaji on tanking expectations: 'That gave everyone a chip on their shoulder'

Did you guys hear the tanking expectations, and what was the team’s reaction? Ochai Agbaji: Just like the standings, it’s kind of hard not to pay attention to stuff like that when that’s frontline news, and you hear it and see it in some places. I think that gave everyone a chip on their shoulder early on in the season that we’ve kind of carried on. We still have that chip on our shoulder now every night going out there, competing, and playing hard no matter what . It (chip on the shoulder) was more collective. Coach Hardy and the guys came together when we had our team meetings. We talked about this stuff, having that chip, playing with it every night, and not forgetting about what people were saying before the season when we didn’t have that success and trying to continue and build on that success.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype