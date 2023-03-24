Live stream: Pacers 55, Celtics 60

The Indiana Pacers (33-40) play against the Boston Celtics (50-23) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Indiana Pacers 55, Boston Celtics 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum is settling less than usual with his shot selection, attacking off the dribble and finishing at the rim instead of jacking up lots of 3s . He has 21 points in the first half w/Boston up 60-55 over the Pacers. – 8:11 PM
Jayson Tatum is settling less than usual with his shot selection, attacking off the dribble and finishing at the rim instead of jacking up lots of 3s . He has 21 points in the first half w/Boston up 60-55 over the Pacers. – 8:11 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Celtics PA folks begin halftime with the Beastie Boys’ “Rhymin’ and Stealin'” which frankly is a track we don’t hear nearly enough. – 8:09 PM
Celtics PA folks begin halftime with the Beastie Boys’ “Rhymin’ and Stealin'” which frankly is a track we don’t hear nearly enough. – 8:09 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Does @paulpierce34 have concerns about these @celtics ? Well … sorta. He spoke with @SteveBHoop for @HeavyOnSports …
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 8:08 PM
Does @paulpierce34 have concerns about these @celtics ? Well … sorta. He spoke with @SteveBHoop for @HeavyOnSports …
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 8:08 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s on pace for 32 shots, which would be a season high. And the Celtics have played a million overtime games. – 8:08 PM
Tatum’s on pace for 32 shots, which would be a season high. And the Celtics have played a million overtime games. – 8:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tatum misses on a drive at the end of the half, but the Celtics are up 60-55 at halftime. Pacers 26 of 46 from the floor, 2 of 12 from 3, 1 of 4 at the line. Celtics 23 of 49, 7 of 17, 7 of 11. Turner 15 points, McConnell 10, Haliburton nine and eight assists. Tatum 21, Brown 12. – 8:07 PM
Tatum misses on a drive at the end of the half, but the Celtics are up 60-55 at halftime. Pacers 26 of 46 from the floor, 2 of 12 from 3, 1 of 4 at the line. Celtics 23 of 49, 7 of 17, 7 of 11. Turner 15 points, McConnell 10, Haliburton nine and eight assists. Tatum 21, Brown 12. – 8:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Haliburton, as always, did some silly stuff to keep the #Pacers in this. – 8:07 PM
Haliburton, as always, did some silly stuff to keep the #Pacers in this. – 8:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics lead 60-55 at half behind 21 points from Jayson Tatum. Pacers piled up 38 points in the paint – 8:07 PM
Celtics lead 60-55 at half behind 21 points from Jayson Tatum. Pacers piled up 38 points in the paint – 8:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics have never seen a 2-for-1 situation they didn’t like – 8:06 PM
Celtics have never seen a 2-for-1 situation they didn’t like – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tatum has been scoring far too easily in the paint. He’s 7 for 10 there with a game-high 21pts.
Mathurin got a try at him this quarter. But Tatum has been the difference.
Pacers just 2 for 11 from 3. – 8:03 PM
Tatum has been scoring far too easily in the paint. He’s 7 for 10 there with a game-high 21pts.
Mathurin got a try at him this quarter. But Tatum has been the difference.
Pacers just 2 for 11 from 3. – 8:03 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
This Ashley Battle segment on NBC Sports Boston has been really good. – 8:03 PM
This Ashley Battle segment on NBC Sports Boston has been really good. – 8:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
11-2 run for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum’s cooking with 21 points. – 8:02 PM
11-2 run for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum’s cooking with 21 points. – 8:02 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was full of praise for his old friend Rick Carlisle starting the Pacers’ three Canadians vs. the Raptors on Wednesday. Not surprising then that Casey makes second-year pro Eugene Omoruyi the Pistons 6th man in his first game in Toronto. Class move. – 8:02 PM
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was full of praise for his old friend Rick Carlisle starting the Pacers’ three Canadians vs. the Raptors on Wednesday. Not surprising then that Casey makes second-year pro Eugene Omoruyi the Pistons 6th man in his first game in Toronto. Class move. – 8:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum’s gameplan has been to work Mathurin down to the post then use hesis or up and unders to get to the rim. It’s been working since the opening tip. – 8:02 PM
Tatum’s gameplan has been to work Mathurin down to the post then use hesis or up and unders to get to the rim. It’s been working since the opening tip. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla was shaking his hands toward his assistants in frustration after that Turner finish through White. #Celtics executing great on offense, struggling to pile up the stops to pull away so far. – 8:01 PM
Mazzulla was shaking his hands toward his assistants in frustration after that Turner finish through White. #Celtics executing great on offense, struggling to pile up the stops to pull away so far. – 8:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White is so good at reading where the help is and setting up his defender for the spin move. Gets himself tons of easy shots – 8:00 PM
Derrick White is so good at reading where the help is and setting up his defender for the spin move. Gets himself tons of easy shots – 8:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Just one offensive rebound for the Pacers tonight. Celtics are doing a great job battling for position. – 8:00 PM
Just one offensive rebound for the Pacers tonight. Celtics are doing a great job battling for position. – 8:00 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Horford for 3. Celtics up 54-48. They have three fewer field goals than the Pacers, but five more 3s and 7 more FTs. – 7:59 PM
Horford for 3. Celtics up 54-48. They have three fewer field goals than the Pacers, but five more 3s and 7 more FTs. – 7:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s shot there was one of the first forced looks of the night for Boston. Rob in position to rebound and immediately hits Grant for a dunk. 51-48 BOS – 7:58 PM
Tatum’s shot there was one of the first forced looks of the night for Boston. Rob in position to rebound and immediately hits Grant for a dunk. 51-48 BOS – 7:58 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
15 assists on 19 buckets for the Celtics so far. Just don’t ask about the defense too much. – 7:58 PM
15 assists on 19 buckets for the Celtics so far. Just don’t ask about the defense too much. – 7:58 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell, Nembhard Mathurin, Nesmith and Turner on the floor. – 7:55 PM
McConnell, Nembhard Mathurin, Nesmith and Turner on the floor. – 7:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ashley Battle has put together a stellar career in hoops 💪🏾☘️ pic.twitter.com/7XrTnP5Y8H – 7:55 PM
Ashley Battle has put together a stellar career in hoops 💪🏾☘️ pic.twitter.com/7XrTnP5Y8H – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Not seeing the same aggressiveness, amount of switching we saw in #Celtics #Kings. I know Joe Mazzulla was concerned about some of the #Pacers cross matches going into this one. – 7:53 PM
Not seeing the same aggressiveness, amount of switching we saw in #Celtics #Kings. I know Joe Mazzulla was concerned about some of the #Pacers cross matches going into this one. – 7:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics run their Spain PnR play and the execution is a mess as Jaylen throws a weird lofted pass to Hauser on the pop and it’s an easy interception for the Pacers to take it the other way. – 7:52 PM
Celtics run their Spain PnR play and the execution is a mess as Jaylen throws a weird lofted pass to Hauser on the pop and it’s an easy interception for the Pacers to take it the other way. – 7:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
FYI: former Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, now with the Celtics, was ruled out for tonight 50 minutes before the game with low back pain. – 7:49 PM
FYI: former Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, now with the Celtics, was ruled out for tonight 50 minutes before the game with low back pain. – 7:49 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell goes hard to the rim. Think they had Horford on him there. He’s blowing by the big dudes they’re putting on him. – 7:48 PM
McConnell goes hard to the rim. Think they had Horford on him there. He’s blowing by the big dudes they’re putting on him. – 7:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Small altercation between Smart and Mathurin after a collision below the belt sent Smart to the floor. Smart on the bench after timeout. No techs. pic.twitter.com/96Qqs1ZiV1 – 7:47 PM
Small altercation between Smart and Mathurin after a collision below the belt sent Smart to the floor. Smart on the bench after timeout. No techs. pic.twitter.com/96Qqs1ZiV1 – 7:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton continues to cook, this time finding Isaiah Jackson.💪 pic.twitter.com/oXDBZhZ3oI – 7:46 PM
Tyrese Haliburton continues to cook, this time finding Isaiah Jackson.💪 pic.twitter.com/oXDBZhZ3oI – 7:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No surprise to see Pacers veterans George Hill and James Johnson speaking to and calming down Marcus Smart, who was upset with Mathurin.
You don’t want to mess with JJ. pic.twitter.com/Yl5iC05mch – 7:46 PM
No surprise to see Pacers veterans George Hill and James Johnson speaking to and calming down Marcus Smart, who was upset with Mathurin.
You don’t want to mess with JJ. pic.twitter.com/Yl5iC05mch – 7:46 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Marcus Smart took exception to what he apparently deemed unnecessary contact below the belt from #Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin. There was a little conversation on the court between teams, but James Johnson was the right in the middle of it. Skirmish ended there. #Celtics – 7:46 PM
Marcus Smart took exception to what he apparently deemed unnecessary contact below the belt from #Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin. There was a little conversation on the court between teams, but James Johnson was the right in the middle of it. Skirmish ended there. #Celtics – 7:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looks like Marcus Smart took a shot to the stomach/junk and he and Mathurin but also the whole team kinda started to do the hold me back thing – 7:44 PM
Looks like Marcus Smart took a shot to the stomach/junk and he and Mathurin but also the whole team kinda started to do the hold me back thing – 7:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart with some words for Isaiah Jackson after taking a knee to the groin. – 7:44 PM
Marcus Smart with some words for Isaiah Jackson after taking a knee to the groin. – 7:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That drive from Grant is exactly what he’s supposed to do. He made a read and attacked, the rim was closed off so he passed it, and it worked around to Tatum for the drive and foul. Grant made that play happen – 7:41 PM
That drive from Grant is exactly what he’s supposed to do. He made a read and attacked, the rim was closed off so he passed it, and it worked around to Tatum for the drive and foul. Grant made that play happen – 7:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
end of one in Boston.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/5RlneBCIE9 – 7:39 PM
end of one in Boston.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/5RlneBCIE9 – 7:39 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A 13-point first quarter for Jayson Tatum gives him a career-high scoring year, and moves him 13 points away from a top 10 single season in Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/0a3jx43X2T – 7:39 PM
A 13-point first quarter for Jayson Tatum gives him a career-high scoring year, and moves him 13 points away from a top 10 single season in Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/0a3jx43X2T – 7:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mismatched lineups without extended time led to a disjointed 1Q from the Pacers, yet they’re only down two, 34-32. Too many layups allowed.
Haliburton, back after two weeks, played the entire 1st and recorded 7 of their 12 assists. Jackson getting backup 5 minutes. – 7:38 PM
Mismatched lineups without extended time led to a disjointed 1Q from the Pacers, yet they’re only down two, 34-32. Too many layups allowed.
Haliburton, back after two weeks, played the entire 1st and recorded 7 of their 12 assists. Jackson getting backup 5 minutes. – 7:38 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Tyrese Haliburton doing his best Markquis Nowell impression tonight and I haven’t even fully processed last night’s loss yet – 7:37 PM
Tyrese Haliburton doing his best Markquis Nowell impression tonight and I haven’t even fully processed last night’s loss yet – 7:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford pats himself on the chest after slipping a low, risky pass to Tatum before the buzzer, but Tatum picked it up and finished at the buzzer. Big score. 34-32 after 1. #Celtics shoot 14/23 FG, 5/9 3PT. 1/4 FT – 7:37 PM
Horford pats himself on the chest after slipping a low, risky pass to Tatum before the buzzer, but Tatum picked it up and finished at the buzzer. Big score. 34-32 after 1. #Celtics shoot 14/23 FG, 5/9 3PT. 1/4 FT – 7:37 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 34-32 after the first quarter on the Pacers. Jayson Tatum with 13 points. Tyrese Haliburton already with 6 points and 7 assists. – 7:37 PM
Celtics up 34-32 after the first quarter on the Pacers. Jayson Tatum with 13 points. Tyrese Haliburton already with 6 points and 7 assists. – 7:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another great screening game for Horford. Noticed him jam Nesmith on a down screen for Tatum earlier and just completely freed him up for a driving layup on that last play. #Celtics up 32-28. – 7:34 PM
Another great screening game for Horford. Noticed him jam Nesmith on a down screen for Tatum earlier and just completely freed him up for a driving layup on that last play. #Celtics up 32-28. – 7:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Great start for Jayson Tatum so far: 11 points on 5-8 shooting, 1-2 from 3. Getting to the bucket with ease and has 8 points in the paint already. – 7:34 PM
Great start for Jayson Tatum so far: 11 points on 5-8 shooting, 1-2 from 3. Getting to the bucket with ease and has 8 points in the paint already. – 7:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton ball fake and layup. Very much back to his old tricks tonight and looking like himself. – 7:33 PM
Haliburton ball fake and layup. Very much back to his old tricks tonight and looking like himself. – 7:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Inside out offense with good pressure on the rim leading the #Celtics to 58% shooting early. – 7:32 PM
Inside out offense with good pressure on the rim leading the #Celtics to 58% shooting early. – 7:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Could’ve seen that Haliburton tech coming. #Celtics have guarded him physically and he’s been frustrated about calls, no-calls on a handful of plays already. – 7:28 PM
Could’ve seen that Haliburton tech coming. #Celtics have guarded him physically and he’s been frustrated about calls, no-calls on a handful of plays already. – 7:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
I’m sure this is totally why Joe Mazzulla did it, but benching Grant Williams got him back in rhythm and playing with confidence like he was earlier in the year. Even though he blew the FTs, he made a great read on that play to ghost screen to create a Turner closeout and attack. – 7:27 PM
I’m sure this is totally why Joe Mazzulla did it, but benching Grant Williams got him back in rhythm and playing with confidence like he was earlier in the year. Even though he blew the FTs, he made a great read on that play to ghost screen to create a Turner closeout and attack. – 7:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Robert Williams might be the biggest X-Factor in the entire NBA this postseason – 7:26 PM
Robert Williams might be the biggest X-Factor in the entire NBA this postseason – 7:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow Jaylen Brown threw that alley-oop to Rob up to the ceiling. – 7:25 PM
Wow Jaylen Brown threw that alley-oop to Rob up to the ceiling. – 7:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams makes an amazing pass through traffic to Derrick White to save a broken play, then they get a steal and he rifles a ball past Grant Williams for a turnover. Vintage Time Lord stuff there. – 7:25 PM
Rob Williams makes an amazing pass through traffic to Derrick White to save a broken play, then they get a steal and he rifles a ball past Grant Williams for a turnover. Vintage Time Lord stuff there. – 7:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Noted “Boston Players” Derrick White and Sam Hauser will be at the Northshore Mall tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IhwiU9tUCb – 7:24 PM
Noted “Boston Players” Derrick White and Sam Hauser will be at the Northshore Mall tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IhwiU9tUCb – 7:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers are 9 of 13. Celtics are 9 of 14. Some really good offense and less good defense happening. – 7:24 PM
Pacers are 9 of 13. Celtics are 9 of 14. Some really good offense and less good defense happening. – 7:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Pacers are shooting 69.2 percent and are down by 5 in the first quarter. – 7:24 PM
Pacers are shooting 69.2 percent and are down by 5 in the first quarter. – 7:24 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Rob in for Horford. Celtics happy to match Indy and go small. – 7:22 PM
Rob in for Horford. Celtics happy to match Indy and go small. – 7:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser the backup guard tonight with no Malcolm Brogdon. Checks in for Marcus Smart. – 7:22 PM
Sam Hauser the backup guard tonight with no Malcolm Brogdon. Checks in for Marcus Smart. – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
floater game strong for Andrew Nembhard. pic.twitter.com/q7b6MANDuS – 7:21 PM
floater game strong for Andrew Nembhard. pic.twitter.com/q7b6MANDuS – 7:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob comes in for Al 5 minutes in as the Celtics stay small against Nesmith at the 4. – 7:21 PM
Rob comes in for Al 5 minutes in as the Celtics stay small against Nesmith at the 4. – 7:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Early entry coming for Robert Williams about 5 minutes into the 1Q. – 7:20 PM
Early entry coming for Robert Williams about 5 minutes into the 1Q. – 7:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is still grabbing (or really more aggressively shaking) his jammed finger from earlier in the quarter. – 7:18 PM
Marcus Smart is still grabbing (or really more aggressively shaking) his jammed finger from earlier in the quarter. – 7:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
In a jumbotron video where the Celtics are saying what animal they would want to be, Derrick White said would be a dog so he could cuddle up with a human and go for a walk. If only you could do that as a human tho – 7:18 PM
In a jumbotron video where the Celtics are saying what animal they would want to be, Derrick White said would be a dog so he could cuddle up with a human and go for a walk. If only you could do that as a human tho – 7:18 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White said he’d be a dog if he could be any animal. If he said a buffalo I would’ve lost my mind – 7:17 PM
Derrick White said he’d be a dog if he could be any animal. If he said a buffalo I would’ve lost my mind – 7:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s what I wrote in August of 2020 when Mike Muscala swished a 3 that gave the Sixers the pick they’d use on Tyrese Maxey. I thought I was highfalutin with this savior stuff bit lol
https://t.co/dVkp8CT2yO pic.twitter.com/rjKFbLeuoY – 7:17 PM
Here’s what I wrote in August of 2020 when Mike Muscala swished a 3 that gave the Sixers the pick they’d use on Tyrese Maxey. I thought I was highfalutin with this savior stuff bit lol
https://t.co/dVkp8CT2yO pic.twitter.com/rjKFbLeuoY – 7:17 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics are 4-5 from 3 to start the game and are up 14-9 on the Pacers early. Marcus Smart with an early 2 assists. – 7:16 PM
Celtics are 4-5 from 3 to start the game and are up 14-9 on the Pacers early. Marcus Smart with an early 2 assists. – 7:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics open up 4-5 from 3 and once again they’re playing with the right pace and moving the ball. – 7:16 PM
Celtics open up 4-5 from 3 and once again they’re playing with the right pace and moving the ball. – 7:16 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown is on pace to set new career highs in basically every statistical category this season.
Tune in now to catch the first half on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/GqAuqtIvBE – 7:16 PM
Jaylen Brown is on pace to set new career highs in basically every statistical category this season.
Tune in now to catch the first half on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/GqAuqtIvBE – 7:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics making some great extra passes tonight. Necessary and exciting. – 7:16 PM
Celtics making some great extra passes tonight. Necessary and exciting. – 7:16 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen, White, Horford, Tatum with four 3-pointers in a row. Tatum’s the only one that touched any rim. – 7:16 PM
Jaylen, White, Horford, Tatum with four 3-pointers in a row. Tatum’s the only one that touched any rim. – 7:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Myles Turner and Al Horford trade 3s. Turner hit 8-of-10 in a career night vs. Boston on Feb. 23. – 7:15 PM
Myles Turner and Al Horford trade 3s. Turner hit 8-of-10 in a career night vs. Boston on Feb. 23. – 7:15 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Derrick White for 3, but then Myles Turner answers with his own. Pacers up 9-8. A little choppy out here to start but Pacers fighting as usual. – 7:15 PM
Derrick White for 3, but then Myles Turner answers with his own. Pacers up 9-8. A little choppy out here to start but Pacers fighting as usual. – 7:15 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
looked like Marcus Smart just jammed a finger on that deflection – 7:13 PM
looked like Marcus Smart just jammed a finger on that deflection – 7:13 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
7 p.m. tipoff on a nice spring night in Boston thank you kindly – 7:11 PM
7 p.m. tipoff on a nice spring night in Boston thank you kindly – 7:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Moment of silence for Willis Reed before Celtics-Pacers pic.twitter.com/pYBpwVZVjv – 7:04 PM
Moment of silence for Willis Reed before Celtics-Pacers pic.twitter.com/pYBpwVZVjv – 7:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Reminder:
Celtics tip at 7 tonight, not 7:30
One of two 7:00 start times at home this season for Boston – 7:02 PM
Reminder:
Celtics tip at 7 tonight, not 7:30
One of two 7:00 start times at home this season for Boston – 7:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With the Ontario Clippers concluding their season this week and not qualifying for G-League playoffs, expect Jason Preston and two-way contracts Moussa Diabaté and Xavier Moon to be with LA Clippers for rest of regular season.
Brandon Boston Jr. (tailbone) already with team. – 6:57 PM
With the Ontario Clippers concluding their season this week and not qualifying for G-League playoffs, expect Jason Preston and two-way contracts Moussa Diabaté and Xavier Moon to be with LA Clippers for rest of regular season.
Brandon Boston Jr. (tailbone) already with team. – 6:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton doing his best Buddy Hield impersonation.😂 pic.twitter.com/C73tRaBkeN – 6:52 PM
Tyrese Haliburton doing his best Buddy Hield impersonation.😂 pic.twitter.com/C73tRaBkeN – 6:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – March 24, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Pritchard, Gallinari
Indiana: Duarte pic.twitter.com/dSVOmVEg3N – 6:44 PM
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – March 24, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Pritchard, Gallinari
Indiana: Duarte pic.twitter.com/dSVOmVEg3N – 6:44 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Interesting starting lineup twist. Bennedict Mathurin in for Hield. Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner. Boston -Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford. – 6:41 PM
Interesting starting lineup twist. Bennedict Mathurin in for Hield. Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner. Boston -Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford. – 6:41 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
It just hit me the Celtics will see Nesmith tonight then Langford on Sunday in b2b games. Now I wonder what Jabari Parker is up to – 6:39 PM
It just hit me the Celtics will see Nesmith tonight then Langford on Sunday in b2b games. Now I wonder what Jabari Parker is up to – 6:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is back tonight in Boston, playing in his first game since March 9th.
Even bigger news is veteran Buddy Hield is coming off the bench for the first time as a Pacer — a way to get a look at different combinations for the future. – 6:38 PM
#Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is back tonight in Boston, playing in his first game since March 9th.
Even bigger news is veteran Buddy Hield is coming off the bench for the first time as a Pacer — a way to get a look at different combinations for the future. – 6:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five tonight.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/wVwHyRegEd – 6:35 PM
first five tonight.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/wVwHyRegEd – 6:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Carlisle where Nesmith improved w/ #Pacers. Great insight: “(Stackhouse) ran a lot of stuff for him … the style of the NBA game is completely different … it’s more a free-flowing, read & react … and he needed to get accustomed to shots coming at unpredictable times.” pic.twitter.com/PdWsLhGiIo – 6:32 PM
Asked Carlisle where Nesmith improved w/ #Pacers. Great insight: “(Stackhouse) ran a lot of stuff for him … the style of the NBA game is completely different … it’s more a free-flowing, read & react … and he needed to get accustomed to shots coming at unpredictable times.” pic.twitter.com/PdWsLhGiIo – 6:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Friday night hoops starting 🔜
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/qMbI7Xuz0Y – 6:32 PM
Friday night hoops starting 🔜
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/qMbI7Xuz0Y – 6:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is back tonight against Boston.🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZM5fqLecA6 – 6:21 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is back tonight against Boston.🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZM5fqLecA6 – 6:21 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Covering the Celtics game from home tonight, Ricky Bobby says go C’s pic.twitter.com/JgrfbljuQa – 6:19 PM
Covering the Celtics game from home tonight, Ricky Bobby says go C’s pic.twitter.com/JgrfbljuQa – 6:19 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is a late scratch with lower back pain. – 6:17 PM
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is a late scratch with lower back pain. – 6:17 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Updated version of today’s story on Tyrese Haliburton coming back: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:16 PM
Updated version of today’s story on Tyrese Haliburton coming back: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton (sprained right ankle) is available to play tonight against Boston. – 6:11 PM
The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton (sprained right ankle) is available to play tonight against Boston. – 6:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Boston:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sprained right ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/WOFyKydxHy – 6:10 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Boston:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sprained right ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/WOFyKydxHy – 6:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin’s getting locked in.🔒 pic.twitter.com/SHY3RscXPw – 6:06 PM
Bennedict Mathurin’s getting locked in.🔒 pic.twitter.com/SHY3RscXPw – 6:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
birthday boy in Boston.🎉
#sponsored by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/ye8eLGoqS4 – 5:39 PM
birthday boy in Boston.🎉
#sponsored by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/ye8eLGoqS4 – 5:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tyrese Haliburton will play against the Celtics tonight, but Chris Duarte is out, per Rick Carlisle. – 5:34 PM
Tyrese Haliburton will play against the Celtics tonight, but Chris Duarte is out, per Rick Carlisle. – 5:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard remains out (heel) after taking part in workouts yesterday and today. – 5:31 PM
Payton Pritchard remains out (heel) after taking part in workouts yesterday and today. – 5:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
𝑳𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒔, 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒓𝒉𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒎.
@Royce Young unwraps how day-by-day growth has resulted in the Thunder’s rhythmic offensive opportunities, most notably in setting a Thunder record 41 assists against the Pacers.
🎥 The Path, out now | https://t.co/SNJFGHGEHb pic.twitter.com/IBEuFq7WHs – 5:31 PM
𝑳𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒔, 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒓𝒉𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒎.
@Royce Young unwraps how day-by-day growth has resulted in the Thunder’s rhythmic offensive opportunities, most notably in setting a Thunder record 41 assists against the Pacers.
🎥 The Path, out now | https://t.co/SNJFGHGEHb pic.twitter.com/IBEuFq7WHs – 5:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics rule out Payton Pritchard after pregame workout just now, which went fairly well. Pritchard hopes to return Sunday, but doesn’t need to rush back with a few weeks still remaining in the season. – 5:28 PM
Celtics rule out Payton Pritchard after pregame workout just now, which went fairly well. Pritchard hopes to return Sunday, but doesn’t need to rush back with a few weeks still remaining in the season. – 5:28 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – OUT – 5:27 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – OUT – 5:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Friday night hoops incoming🏀.
#sponsored by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/JkjhitHd4L – 5:27 PM
Friday night hoops incoming🏀.
#sponsored by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/JkjhitHd4L – 5:27 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Going to get an update on Tyrese Haliburton pretty soon (presuming Rick Carlisle doesn’t stonewall, and there’s a non-zero chance of that) but my story from shootaround today: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:25 PM
Going to get an update on Tyrese Haliburton pretty soon (presuming Rick Carlisle doesn’t stonewall, and there’s a non-zero chance of that) but my story from shootaround today: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:25 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla: “I thought the way we finished the road trip was good. I thought we got back to us, I thought we focused on the right things, I thought we executed the right stuff.” – 5:22 PM
Coach Mazzulla: “I thought the way we finished the road trip was good. I thought we got back to us, I thought we focused on the right things, I thought we executed the right stuff.” – 5:22 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mazzulla asked why the Celtics have struggled with the Pacers. Mentions their transition offense and tempo, as just about every coach does. – 5:17 PM
Mazzulla asked why the Celtics have struggled with the Pacers. Mentions their transition offense and tempo, as just about every coach does. – 5:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“It’s really good to see him hitting his stride right now.”
Tyrese Haliburton spoke about Andrew Nembhard stepping up in his absence. @AndrewNembhard is averaging 17.8 PPG and 6.3 APG over the last six games. pic.twitter.com/1lVDMg1TZ0 – 5:03 PM
“It’s really good to see him hitting his stride right now.”
Tyrese Haliburton spoke about Andrew Nembhard stepping up in his absence. @AndrewNembhard is averaging 17.8 PPG and 6.3 APG over the last six games. pic.twitter.com/1lVDMg1TZ0 – 5:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Indiana:
De’Andre Hunter (left knee contusion) is questionable.
Trae Young (left calf contusion) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain) is out. – 5:00 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Indiana:
De’Andre Hunter (left knee contusion) is questionable.
Trae Young (left calf contusion) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain) is out. – 5:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: Tyrese Haliburton has sat out the last two weeks with injuries — and the Pacers should shut him down for the season.
I don’t often write opinion pieces, but this has been on my mind for more than a week.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/five-reasons… – 4:36 PM
NEW: Tyrese Haliburton has sat out the last two weeks with injuries — and the Pacers should shut him down for the season.
I don’t often write opinion pieces, but this has been on my mind for more than a week.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/five-reasons… – 4:36 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The next few years could be expensive in Boston 😳💰
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/9AdrS65nsh – 4:31 PM
The next few years could be expensive in Boston 😳💰
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/9AdrS65nsh – 4:31 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Malcolm Brogdon averages vs. his former Indy team this year: 21 PTS, 7 AST, 4.5 REB, 2 STL.
Brogdon recently jumped back in front of Immanuel Quickley as favorite to win 6th Man of the Year at -150 at @DKSportsbook
A friendly reminder that Brogdon has bigger team goals: pic.twitter.com/iRqFzFStL9 – 4:11 PM
Malcolm Brogdon averages vs. his former Indy team this year: 21 PTS, 7 AST, 4.5 REB, 2 STL.
Brogdon recently jumped back in front of Immanuel Quickley as favorite to win 6th Man of the Year at -150 at @DKSportsbook
A friendly reminder that Brogdon has bigger team goals: pic.twitter.com/iRqFzFStL9 – 4:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
you know the team had to sing a very special version of happy birthday for Myles Turner after shootaround.💙🎶 pic.twitter.com/nqdE7ggOaU – 2:59 PM
you know the team had to sing a very special version of happy birthday for Myles Turner after shootaround.💙🎶 pic.twitter.com/nqdE7ggOaU – 2:59 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker scored 70 points in a loss to the Celtics.
Booker is one of four players in NBA history to make at least 20 FG and 20 FT in a game.
He’s also one of four players to tally at least 70p/5r/5a in a game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 2:45 PM
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker scored 70 points in a loss to the Celtics.
Booker is one of four players in NBA history to make at least 20 FG and 20 FT in a game.
He’s also one of four players to tally at least 70p/5r/5a in a game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 2:45 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
At the Celtics pro shop. The franchise maintains an awareness of its debt to the state of Indiana. pic.twitter.com/Y6YFjMTvzO – 2:18 PM
At the Celtics pro shop. The franchise maintains an awareness of its debt to the state of Indiana. pic.twitter.com/Y6YFjMTvzO – 2:18 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Apparently the over/under for the Raptors-Pacers game the other night was 231.5 and Chris Boucher’s last-second three-pointer flipped the results. Anyone bet this and win/lose on that bucket? pic.twitter.com/Sj8QZJe477 – 2:04 PM
Apparently the over/under for the Raptors-Pacers game the other night was 231.5 and Chris Boucher’s last-second three-pointer flipped the results. Anyone bet this and win/lose on that bucket? pic.twitter.com/Sj8QZJe477 – 2:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
shootaround in Beantown.
@StVincentIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/Cvt9a88FtR – 1:47 PM
shootaround in Beantown.
@StVincentIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/Cvt9a88FtR – 1:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Maybe Jaylen [Brown] wants the opportunity to be ‘the guy'”
Paul Pierce is not sure about Jaylen Brown’s future
@paulpierce34 | @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/VODUptlHqx – 1:21 PM
“Maybe Jaylen [Brown] wants the opportunity to be ‘the guy'”
Paul Pierce is not sure about Jaylen Brown’s future
@paulpierce34 | @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/VODUptlHqx – 1:21 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Did you know, Jayson Tatum is averaging 36 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists against the #Pacers this season.
@DKSportsbook has JT at -120 odds to score over 30.5 points tonight back home on the parquet.
Tatum, btw, still leads the #NBA in total points scored with 2,044. – 1:16 PM
Did you know, Jayson Tatum is averaging 36 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists against the #Pacers this season.
@DKSportsbook has JT at -120 odds to score over 30.5 points tonight back home on the parquet.
Tatum, btw, still leads the #NBA in total points scored with 2,044. – 1:16 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
An update on Tyrese Haliburton, which also includes his (predictably expert-level) analysis on how Andrew Nembhard has improved in his absence: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:06 PM
An update on Tyrese Haliburton, which also includes his (predictably expert-level) analysis on how Andrew Nembhard has improved in his absence: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:06 PM