Pacers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Indiana Pacers are spending $3,814,361 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,550,851 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!