Paul Pierce unsure of Jaylen Brown's future with Celtics: Maybe Jaylen wants the opportunity to be 'the guy'

And though he had personal security and additional observation from local law enforcement, he was advised, as well, to carry a weapon. “My license was to carry on me, but I wasn’t flashing it and doing all that,” Pierce said. “I went and applied and got my license. You know, me and Lynchie (former Celtics director of security Phil Lynch) used to go to the gun range . “I was getting death threats before the case came up. One time I was sitting in a restaurant and they came up and gave me the cordless phone from the restaurant. He was like, ‘Somebody’s calling for you.’ I was like, ‘What?’ It was a threat. That’s what I was dealing with.” -via Heavy.com / March 24, 2023